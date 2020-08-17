Cafe de Coral : Letter to Shareholders - Precautionary Measures for Annual General Meeting on 3 September 2020

Log in
08/17/2020 | 05:38am EDT

CAFÉ DE CORAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

大 家 樂 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Website: www.cafedecoral.com

(Stock Code: 341)

18 August 2020

Dear Shareholder

Precautionary Measures for Annual General Meeting on 3 September 2020

Reference is made to the notice and circular of Café de Coral Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 7 July 2020 to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") in respect of the Company's annual general meeting (the "AGM") to be held at Crystal Ballroom, Level B3, Holiday Inn Golden Mile Hong Kong, 50 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong (the "Venue") on Thursday, 3 September 2020 at 2:30 p.m..

In light of the situation of COVID-19 in Hong Kong and latest social distancing measures of the Hong Kong Government (the "Regulations"), the Company has announced on 14 August 2020 that it shall implement the following prevention and control measures at the AGM in order to safeguard the health and safety of all attendees and to comply with the Regulations:

  1. Seating at the Venue will be arranged in order to allow appropriate social distancing. In view of the size of the Venue, the Company has to limit the attendance at the AGM to not more than 50 attendees who shall be admitted on a "first-come-first served" basis.
  2. Compulsory body temperature check will be conducted for all attendees. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.5 degrees Celsius or has any COVID-19 symptoms, or is otherwise unwell will not be allowed to enter the Venue.
  3. Attendees must bring and wear face masks at the Venue and throughout the AGM.
  4. Any person who does not comply with any of the precautionary measures or is subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed quarantine will be denied entry into the Venue.
  5. No refreshments or drinks will be served and no corporate gifts will be distributed at the AGM.
  6. The Company reserves the right to take additional measures that may become necessary for the AGM as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

Shareholders are requested to follow any guidelines or requirements of the Hong Kong Government relating to COVID-19 and not to attend the AGM if they have contracted or are suspected to have contracted COVID-19 or have been in close contact with anybody who has contracted or is suspected to have contracted COVID-19. The Company seeks Shareholders' and attendees' understanding and cooperation.

Yours faithfully

Café de Coral Holdings Limited

* For identification purposes only

Café de Coral Holdings Limited published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
