Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of CafePress Inc. Buyout

10/18/2018 | 10:55pm CEST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of CafePress Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRSS)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to September 28, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of CafePress Inc. (“CafePress” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: PRSS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Snapfish, LLC (“Snapfish”). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of CafePress will receive $1.48 in cash for each share of CafePress common stock.

If you own common stock of CafePress and purchased any shares before September 28, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
