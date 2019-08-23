Caffyns : Results of AGM

CAFFYNS PLC ('CAFFYNS')

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF CAFFYNS ('AGM')

The Board of Caffyns is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 25th July 2019, the Resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed. Details of the proxy votes received in respect of the Resolutions are set out below:

Resolution In Favour Against Withheld Number % Number % Number Ordinary Business 2,628,250 100 0 0 0 1) to receive and adopt the accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 2) to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 2,621,974 99.76 6,176 0.23 100 3) to re-elect Mr R C Wright as a director 2,626,917 99.95 0 0 1,333 4) to re-elect Mr M Warren as a director 2,626,917 99.95 0 0 1,333 5) to elect Mr S G Bellamy as a director 2,626,917 99.95 0 0 1,333 6) to confirm the appointment of BDO LLP as auditor and authorise the directors to fix their remuneration 2,628,250 100 0 0 0 7) to declare a final dividend 2,628,250 100 0 0 0 2,626,917 99.95 0 0 1,333 8) to authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Act') subject to the provisions as set out in the AGM Notice 9) to authorise the Company to make one or more market purchases of ordinary shares in the Company pursuant to section 701 of the Act, subject to the provisions set out in the AGM Notice 2,628,250 100 0 0 0 10) to authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to section 570 of the Act as if section 561 of the Act did not apply, subject to the provisions as set out in the AGM Notice 2,626,917 99.95 1,333 0.05 0 11) to authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to section 570 of the Act as if section 561 of the Act did not apply for transactions which the Board determines to be an acquisition or other capital investment as defined by the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles subject to the provisions as set out in the notice of AGM 2,628,250 100 0 0 0 12) to approve not less than 14 days' notice for a general meeting other than an Annual General Meeting 2,628,250 100 0 0 0

In accordance with 9.6.2(R) of the Listing Rules, copies of all resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, are sent to the National Storage Mechanism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries: Sarah Caffyn Director/ Company Secretary tel: 01323 730201

