Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CAI International, Inc.    CAI

CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CAI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CAI International : Do you know what to look for in a 3PL?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 09:41am EDT

As third-party logistics providers (3PL) evolve to meet changes in the marketplace, partnering with the right one is critical to keeping supply chain operations on track. A seasoned 3PL can enhance your supply chain, stabilize pricing, improve the reputation of your organization, and properly manage the possible risk challenges in today's market. In today's post, guest blogger John Ohnstad, Director of Business Development for CAI Logistics shares his thoughts on properly vetting and qualifying a 3PL to support your organization.

The role of a 3PL

A 3PL can take on many roles to support your organization, from moving freight and providing rate negotiation, to carrier qualification, auditing, and invoicing services, to timely reporting on your freight spend. Whichever roles you are looking for your 3PL to fulfill, it's important to ask key questions about their services, operations, and terms and conditions.

To help you conduct due diligence and choose the perfect 3PL, here are some topics to guide your process.

Carrier vetting

How do you qualify carriers you partner with?

For any logistics company, it's important to examine a carrier's CSA (Compliance, Safety, Accountability) score, service references, financial references, and years of operation. This level of evaluation is critical to mitigate risk. If the 3PL you are considering does not have a process for qualifying and on-boarding carrier partners, this could put your supply chain at risk. While this component is essential in the carrier vetting process, it's important to take the time to research the many factors that comprise your future logistics partner.

Payables

What are your payment terms to your carriers?

The way a 3PL pays its vendors demonstrates its commitment to them and ultimately to the shipping process. If a 3PL has a timely payment process, it becomes a competitive advantage when capacity constricts. After all, the carrier is more likely to give the load to the company that pays in 30 days as opposed to 90. A standard rule that we follow at CAI Logistics is paying carriers within 30 days of receipt of paperwork.

Communication

How do you handle communication with your carriers/drivers?

This is a key differentiator between 'paper trading' brokers, and brokers who offer a true full-service experience. At CAI Logistics, we find that the most successful and consistent way to manage shipments to our customers is dispatching directly with the driver on the load before pickup and performing daily check calls throughout the journey to delivery.

Talk to us

At CAI Logistics, we practice transparency in all we do and communicate clearly to ensure that you are informed every step of the way. We also pride ourselves in providing our customers with excellent service and a seamless experience for any region or type of shipment. Our depth of experience in the industry helps us create reassuring contingency plans for our customers when needed, and our wide network of trusted carriers can be deployed quickly to meet needs as they arise or change. We'd love to talk about what we can do to support your organization. Contact us to learn more.

John Ohnstad has delivered supply chain solutions to logistics customers for over two decades. His experience spans dry van, refrigerated, flatbed, project cargo, and intermodal modes of transportation.

Disclaimer

CAI International Inc. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 13:40:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC.
09:41aCAI INTERNATIONAL : Do you know what to look for in a 3PL?
PU
10/07CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
09/18CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Mat..
AQ
08/19PRESS RELEASE : CAI Logistics named to Food Logistics' 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Stora..
PU
08/19CAI INTERNATIONAL : Logistics Named to Food Logistics' 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Stora..
BU
08/07CAI INTERNATIONAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07CAI INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
08/07CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08/07CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 and Ann..
BU
07/31CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces Q2 2019 Financial Release Date and Conferenc..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 431 M
EBIT 2019 151 M
Net income 2019 40,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,11x
P/E ratio 2020 6,22x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,83x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 357 M
Chart CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
CAI International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 26,00  $
Last Close Price 20,81  $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor M. Garcia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David G. Remington Chairman
Camille G. Cutino Vice President-Operations & Human Resources
Timothy B. Page CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Matthew Easton Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.42%357
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S2.23%21 337
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT162.50%11 316
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.10%7 198
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.20.13%3 086
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA11.08%2 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group