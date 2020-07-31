CAI International, Inc. : Announces Q2 2020 Financial Release Date and Conference Call

CAI International, Inc. (CAI) (NYSE: CAI) one of the world’s leading transportation finance and logistics companies, announces the following earnings release date and conference call:

EARNINGS RELEASE: August 6, 2020 at 4:00 pm ET EVENT: CAI Q2 2020 Financial Release Conference Call CALL DATE and TIME: August 6, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET DOMESTIC DIAL IN: 1-855-327-6837 INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-631-891-4304 LIVE WEBCAST: www.capps.com and click on the “Investors” tab

If you are unable to participate during the live conference call and webcast, the call will be archived at www.capps.com for 30 days (click the “Investors” tab).

