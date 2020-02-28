Log in
CAI International, Inc. : Announces Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Release Date and Conference Call

02/28/2020 | 03:54pm EST

CAI International, Inc. (CAI) (NYSE: CAI) one of the world’s leading transportation finance and logistics companies, announces the following earnings release date and conference call:

EARNINGS RELEASE:

 

March 5, 2020 at 4:00 pm ET

 

 

 

EVENT:

 

CAI Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Release Conference Call

 

 

 

CALL DATE and TIME:

 

March 5, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET

 

 

 

DOMESTIC DIAL IN:

 

1-888-398-8098

 

 

 

INTERNATIONAL

 

 

DIAL IN:

 

1-707-287-9363

 

 

 

LIVE WEBCAST:

 

www.capps.com and click on the “Investors” tab

If you are unable to participate during the live conference call and webcast, the call will be archived at www.capps.com for 30 days (click the “Investors” tab).


© Business Wire 2020
