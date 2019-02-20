CAI International, Inc. : Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2018
02/20/2019 | 04:01pm EST
CAI International, Inc. (CAI) (NYSE: CAI), one of the world’s leading
transportation finance and logistics companies, today reported results
for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018.
Record net income for the year of $73.5 million driven by strong
container demand
Logistics revenue grew to a record $111.5 million up 38% driven by
demand for truck brokerage and intermodal services
Highlights
Net income attributable to CAI common stockholders for the year ended
December 31, 2018 was $73.5 million, or $3.71 per fully diluted share,
both records. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was
$72.1 million, or $3.68 per fully diluted share. Excluding one-time
net tax benefits, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31,
2017 was $56.2 million, or $2.87 per fully diluted share1.
CAI reported record lease-related revenue of $320.6 million for the
year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 20% compared to the
year-ended December 31, 2017.
CAI’s logistics revenue grew 38% in 2018 to a record $111.5 million.
Net income attributable to CAI common stockholders for the fourth
quarter of 2018 was $17.2 million, or $0.89 per fully diluted share,
compared to net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 of $36.6
million, or $1.81 per fully diluted share. Excluding one-time net tax
benefits, adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $20.7
million, or $1.03 per fully diluted share1.
CAI’s lease-related revenue grew to a record level of $85.3 million
for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 14% compared to the
fourth quarter of 2017.
Logistics revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $30.2 million, an
increase of 55% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.
Average utilization for CAI’s owned container fleet during the fourth
quarter of 2018 was 99.2% compared to 99.0% for the fourth quarter of
2017.
CAI sold 385 railcars in the fourth quarter of 2018 for $40 million,
reporting a $1.8 million gain on sale.
Under the previously approved share repurchase program, CAI
repurchased approximately 542,000 shares of common stock during the
fourth quarter of 2018 at an average price of $23.83 per share.
Return on average common equity for 2018 was 13%.
1 Refer to the “Reconciliation of GAAP Amounts to Non-GAAP
Amounts” and “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” set forth below
Additional information on CAI's results, as well as comments on market
trends, is available in a presentation posted today on the
"Investors" section of CAI's website, www.capps.com.
Victor Garcia, President and Chief Executive Officer of CAI, commented,
“2018 was a tremendous year for our company as we expanded each of our
core businesses. For the year we reported record lease related revenue
of $320.6 million, growth of 20% over 2017, and record logistics revenue
of $111.5 million, growth of 38% compared to 2017. For the full year we
reported record net income of $73.5 million, or $3.71 per fully diluted
share, compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 of
$72.1 million, or $3.68 per fully diluted share. Excluding one-time net
tax benefits, adjusted net income in 2017 was $56.2 million, or $2.87
per fully diluted share.
Our results for the fourth quarter remained very strong as we continued
to benefit from the container investments made in the second and third
quarters of the year. We reported net income for the fourth quarter of
$17.2 million, or $0.89 per fully diluted share. The average utilization
of our container fleet for the fourth quarter was 99.2% and is currently
98.8%. Despite the strong momentum, interest expense in the quarter
increased by $3.4 million compared to the third quarter, reflecting the
increase in our proportion of fixed rate debt, as well as overall
increases in both debt levels and interest rates.
Mr Garcia continued, “We are optimistic regarding the prospects for our
container business in 2019. We begin 2019 from a position of strength,
with utilization at 99% and 92% of our on-lease owned fleet (in CEUs) on
long-term committed leases. In the last two years we have leased over
$1.0 billion of new containers with an average lease term of 8.6 years.
We expect our overall utilization to remain strong as we benefit from
our tight contract structure and long lease commitments. Secondary
prices of containers continue to be strong in most markets.
“During the fourth quarter of 2018, we sold 385 railcars for $40 million
and reported a gain of $1.8 million. We continue to see improving
utilization and rental rate trends in our rail segment. Our rail car
utilization in the fourth quarter increased to 87% for all railcars as
compared to 84% in the third quarter of 2018. Rental rates for most rail
car types have increased by 30 to 80% as compared to the levels in 2017
and we expect this strengthening of lease rates to bring improved
overall financial returns for rail car owners. Our commitment to new
railcar deliveries will be complete during the first half of 2019 when
we will take delivery of $64 million of additional railcars, most of
which are already on committed leases with attractive financial returns.
“We continue to be focused on growth in our logistics business,
particularly as it relates to domestic intermodal and truck brokerage
where we have had the most success in increasing our customer portfolio
and volume. We expect continued double-digit revenue growth in our
logistics business in 2019 as we continue to expand our overall
operation and gain additional customers.
“We continue to manage our balance sheet to reduce interest rate risk
and improve overall financial returns. During the quarter we purchased
542,000 shares of our common stock at an average price per share of
$23.83. We have approximately 2.4 million shares remaining of the 3
million share repurchase authorization we announced in the third quarter
of 2018. We continue to view our shares as an attractive investment for
long term shareholder value creation and expect to continue repurchasing
shares in 2019. We are comfortable with our mix of fixed and floating
rate debt with 62% being fixed at the end of the fourth quarter.
Mr. Garcia concluded, “2018 was a tremendous year for our company as we
continued to expand our businesses and reported record financial
returns. As we look into 2019, we remain confident in the financial
strength of our company and will make decisions that have both immediate
benefits to our results and enhance the long-term strategic development
of our company.”
CAI International, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share information)
(UNAUDITED)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
20,104
$
14,735
Cash held by variable interest entities
25,211
20,685
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
$2,042 and $1,440
at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively
95,280
68,324
Current portion of net investment in direct finance leases
75,975
30,063
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,789
4,258
Total current assets
219,359
138,065
Restricted cash
30,668
11,789
Rental equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $599,443 and
$505,546
at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively
2,265,260
2,004,961
Net investment in direct finance leases
473,792
246,450
Goodwill
15,794
15,794
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $5,397 and
$3,407
at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively
5,733
7,723
Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
of $2,635 and $3,201
at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively
964
338
Other non-current assets
385
3,008
Total assets
$
3,011,955
$
2,428,128
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
7,371
$
7,831
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
21,798
15,706
Due to container investors
2,609
1,845
Unearned revenue
7,573
7,811
Current portion of debt
311,381
132,049
Rental equipment payable
74,139
92,415
Total current liabilities
424,871
257,657
Debt
1,847,633
1,570,773
Deferred income tax liability
38,319
35,853
Total liabilities
2,310,823
1,864,283
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, par value $.0001 per share; authorized 10,000,000
and 5,000,000 at
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively:
8.50% Series A fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable
perpetual preferred
stock, issued and outstanding 2,199,610 and 0 shares at December 31,
2018 and
2017, respectively, at liquidation preference
54,990
-
8.50% Series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable
perpetual preferred
stock, issued and outstanding 1,955,000 and 0 shares at December 31,
2018 and
2017, respectively, at liquidation preference
48,875
-
Common stock: par value $.0001 per share; authorized 84,000,000
shares; issued and outstanding
18,764,459 and 20,390,622 shares at December 31, 2018 and 2017,
respectively
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
132,666
172,325
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,513
)
(6,122
)
Retained earnings
471,112
397,640
Total stockholders' equity
701,132
563,845
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,011,955
$
2,428,128
CAI International, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenue
Container lease revenue
$
76,626
$
65,581
$
284,924
$
235,365
Rail lease revenue
8,721
9,017
35,703
32,476
Logistics revenue
30,220
19,436
111,471
80,552
Total revenue
115,567
94,034
432,098
348,393
Operating expenses
Depreciation of rental equipment
31,777
28,138
121,298
110,952
Storage, handling and other expenses
4,318
4,267
14,545
20,918
Logistics transportation costs
26,634
16,547
97,170
68,155
Gain on sale of used rental equipment
(4,186
)
(2,808
)
(11,725
)
(5,347
)
Administrative expenses
14,035
11,487
50,305
42,699
Total operating expenses
72,578
57,631
271,593
237,377
Operating income
42,989
36,403
160,505
111,016
Other expenses
Net interest expense
23,223
15,136
78,345
53,052
Other expense
167
114
677
765
Total other expenses
23,390
15,250
79,022
53,817
Income before income taxes
19,599
21,153
81,483
57,199
Income tax expense (benefit)
192
(15,410
)
2,887
(14,861
)
Net income
19,407
36,563
78,596
72,060
Preferred stock dividends
2,207
-
5,124
-
Net income attributable to CAI
common stockholders
$
17,200
$
36,563
$
73,472
$
72,060
Net income per share attributable to
CAI common stockholders
Basic
$
0.90
$
1.86
$
3.76
$
3.74
Diluted
$
0.89
$
1.81
$
3.71
$
3.68
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
19,034
19,682
19,562
19,253
Diluted
19,297
20,154
19,818
19,607
CAI International, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands, except per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
78,596
$
72,060
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation
121,494
111,294
Amortization of debt issuance costs
4,350
3,306
Amortization of intangible assets
1,989
1,969
Stock-based compensation expense
2,867
2,087
Reduction in contingent consideration
-
(2,211
)
Unrealized loss on foreign exchange
436
106
Gain on sale of used rental equipment
(11,725
)
(5,347
)
Deferred income taxes
2,466
(14,947
)
Bad debt expense
492
402
Changes in other operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(18,607
)
(4,994
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(2,361
)
735
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,820
(2,206
)
Due to container investors
764
(5,766
)
Unearned revenue
(344
)
(1,296
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
183,237
155,192
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of rental equipment
(812,021
)
(502,050
)
Proceeds from sale of used rental equipment
105,487
66,364
Purchase of furniture, fixtures and equipment
(823
)
(126
)
Receipt of principal payments from direct finance leases
40,547
24,061
Net cash used in investing activities
(666,810
)
(411,751
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from debt
1,695,064
754,340
Principal payments on debt
(1,236,912
)
(527,850
)
Debt issuance costs
(5,130
)
(3,441
)
Proceeds from issuance of common and preferred stock
103,433
28,028
Repurchase of common stock
(40,869
)
-
Dividends paid to preferred stockholders
(3,260
)
-
Exercise of stock options
24
145
Net cash provided by financing activities
512,350
251,222
Effect on cash of foreign currency translation
(3
)
220
Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash
28,774
(5,117
)
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of the period
47,209
52,326
Cash and restricted cash at end of the period
$
75,983
$
47,209
CAI International, Inc.
Fleet Data
(UNAUDITED)
As of December 31,
2018
2017
Owned container fleet in TEUs
1,465,799
1,146,268
Managed container fleet in TEUs
74,246
80,736
Total container fleet in TEUs
1,540,045
1,227,004
Owned container fleet in CEUs
1,501,060
1,209,209
Managed container fleet in CEUs
67,647
73,530
Total container fleet in CEUs
1,568,707
1,282,739
Owned railcar fleet in units
7,279
7,172
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Average Utilization
Container fleet utilization in CEUs
99.2
%
98.9
%
99.2
%
97.4
%
Owned container fleet utilization in CEUs
99.2
%
99.0
%
99.2
%
97.6
%
Railcar fleet utilization in units - excluding new units not yet
leased
90.0
%
87.1
%
88.6
%
90.0
%
Railcar fleet utilization in units - including new units not yet
leased
86.7
%
73.8
%
81.0
%
78.3
%
As of December 31,
2018
2017
Period Ending Utilization
Container fleet utilization in CEUs
99.0
%
99.2
%
Owned container fleet utilization in CEUs
99.1
%
99.2
%
Railcar fleet utilization in units - excluding new units not yet
leased
90.3
%
87.9
%
Railcar fleet utilization in units - including new units not yet
leased
86.8
%
73.4
%
Utilization of containers is computed by dividing the total units on
lease in CEUs (cost equivalent units), by the total units in our
fleet in CEUs.
The total container fleet excludes new units not yet leased and
off-hire units designated for sale.
Utilization of railcars is computed by dividing the total number of
railcars on lease by the total number of railcars in our fleet.
The impact on utilization of including new units not yet leased in
the total railcar fleet has been included in the table above.
CEU is a ratio used to convert the actual number of containers in
our fleet to a figure based on the relative purchase prices of our
various equipment types to that of a standard 20 foot dry van
container. For example, the CEU ratio for a standard 40 foot dry
van container is 1.6, and a 40 foot high cube container is 1.7.
CAI International, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Amounts to Non-GAAP Amounts
(In thousands, except per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2017
Net income attributable to CAI common stockholders
$
36,563
Non-recurring tax benefit
(16,944
)
Non-recurring tax charge
1,103
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders
$
20,722
Diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders
$
1.81
Diluted adjusted net income per share attributable to common
stockholders
$
1.03
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Diluted
20,154
Year Ended
December 31,
2017
Net income attributable to CAI common stockholders
$
72,060
Non-recurring tax benefit
(16,944
)
Non-recurring tax charge
1,103
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders
$
56,219
Diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders
$
3.68
Diluted adjusted net income per share attributable to common
stockholders
$
2.87
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Diluted
19,607
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss the financial results for the fourth
quarter of 2018 will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 5:00
p.m. ET. The dial-in number for the teleconference is 1-888-398-8098;
outside of the U.S., call 1-707-287-9363. The call may be accessed live
over the internet (listen only) under the “Investors” section of CAI’s
website, www.capps.com,
by selecting “Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call.” A webcast replay will
be available for 30 days on the “Investors” section of our website.
Earnings Presentation
A presentation summarizing our fourth quarter 2018 results is available
on the “Investors” section of our website, www.capps.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, and includes
net income and earnings per share adjusted to reflect the impact of a
non-recurring tax benefit and a non-recurring tax charge. These measures
are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted
accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP
financial measures used by other companies. We believe the presentation
of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to management
and investors regarding various financial and business trends relating
to our financial condition and results of operations, and that when GAAP
financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial
measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of
our ongoing operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are not
intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP
financial measures. To the extent this release contains historical
non-GAAP financial measures, we have also provided a reconciliation to
the corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes.
