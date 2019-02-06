Log in
CAI International Inc    CAI

CAI INTERNATIONAL INC (CAI)
  Report  
News 
News

CAI International : See CAI Logistics at the LINK 2019 Retail Supply Chain Conference

02/06/2019 | 06:05pm EST

Join CAI Logistics in Orlando, Florida for RILA's LINK 2019 Retail Supply Chain Conference. The LINK 2019 Retail Supply Chain Conference is where top retail experts will show you how to master omnichannel systems, emerging technologies, urban fulfillment, and strategic relationships. Presenters will tailor their advice around your organization's level of technological expertise to ensure the content is both relevant and actionable to you.

As a proud silver-level sponsor, CAI Logistics will have a dedicated space at booth #427 where you can connect with our team. We'll also be holding a raffle on Tuesday, Feb 26th at 5:00 pm where you can win an Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4, or JBL Bluetooth speakers. Make sure to stop by booth #427 to enter.

When registering for the event, use our promo code 'EXSC2019' on the checkout page for a significantly discounted rate. The event will be located at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, FL from Feb 24th to the 27th. Register here.

Disclaimer

CAI International Inc. published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 23:04:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 438 M
EBIT 2018 164 M
Net income 2018 77,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,21
P/E ratio 2019 5,67
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 465 M
Chart CAI INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
CAI International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAI INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 31,0 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor M. Garcia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David G. Remington Chairman
Camille G. Cutino Vice President-Operations & Human Resources
Timothy B. Page Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Easton Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAI INTERNATIONAL INC3.75%465
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK8.21%27 347
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD6.44%7 232
HAPAG-LLOYD AG1.61%4 557
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-0.86%4 147
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD14.17%2 885
