Press Release: CAI Logistics named to Food Logistics' 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage List

08/19/2019 | 05:27pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO - August 19, 2019 - CAI Logistics, a division of CAI International, Inc. (CAI) (NYSE: CAI), one of the world's leading transportation finance and logistics companies, was named oneof the 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage ProvidersbyFood Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain.

TheTop 3PL & Cold Storage Providerslist serves as a resource guide of third-party logistics, and cold storage providers, whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

CAI Logistics provides best-in-class integrated and flexible supply chain solutions across manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, and wholesale markets. As a fast-growing, high-service quality provider, CAI Logistics offers a variety of cohesive services including air cargo, LTL, truckload, intermodal, ocean, rail, bulk, and final mile white glove, all designed to enhance supply chain solutions.

'The complexities of the global food supply chain are forging a more collaborative relationship between leading 3PLs, cold storage providers and their customers. Improved customer care, tighter integration between systems, and more value-added services are among the results,' remarked Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director, Food Logisticsand Supply & Demand Chain Executive. 'Companies that earned a spot on Food Logistics'2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providerslist exemplify how collaboration combined with the latest technologies can create a winning formula for profitability and supporting food/beverage customers' goals.'

'It is an honor to be named to Food Logistics'2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list,' said Jason Miller, Senior Vice President of Logistics. 'At CAI Logistics we are committed to putting our customers first, and providing multimodal valued solutions throughout North America, and across the globe.'

This year's Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providerslist will appear in the August 2019 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About CAI Logistics

CAI Logistics (CAIL) is a leading expert in intermodal, highway, and international shipping. As a division of CAI International, Inc., CAIL uses its well-established industry presence to provide a wealth of benefits including legacy railroad direct contracts, a company-owned and operated office network, freight forwarding and NVOCC services, and non-asset-based capacity solutions to its customers. Its unique customer-centric approach allows CAIL to design creative and custom solutions whether shipping goods regionally, across North America or to destinations overseas.

About CAI International, Inc.

CAI is one of the world's leading transportation finance and logistics companies. As of June 30, 2019, CAI operated a worldwide fleet of approximately 1.6 million CEUs of containers, and owned a fleet of 5,631 railcars that it leases within North America. CAI operates through 21 offices located in 12 countries including the United States.

About Food Logistics

Food Logisticsis published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

Disclaimer

CAI International Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 21:26:02 UTC
