Cairn Energy : Chimera Well Update, UK North Sea

10/17/2019 | 02:21am EDT

Cairn, operator of UKCS licence P2312, has completed drilling of wildcat well 03/17a-3, known as Chimera.

Enquiries to:

Analysts / Investors

David Nisbet, Corporate Affairs

Tel: 0131 475 3000

Media

Linda Bain Corporate Affairs

Cairn Energy PLC

Tel: 0131475 3000

Patrick Handley, David Litterick

Brunswick Group LLP

Tel: 0207404 5959

Chimera Well Update, UK North Sea

Cairn, operator of UKCS licence P2312, has completed drilling of wildcat well 03/17a-3, known as Chimera.

The objective of the well was to prove hydrocarbons in Paleocene Heimdal Sandstones within the Lista Formation. The well is dry.

The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 1,830 metres (m) below the sea surface and was terminated in the Lista Formation in the Paleocene. The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned.

The well was drilled approximately 40 kilometres (km) north of the Kraken field, 140km east of Lerwick, and 400km north of Aberdeen. Water depth at the site is 135m.

Nautical Petroleum (a fully owned subsidiary of Cairn) was awarded a 100% operated interest in the licence in the UK 29th Offshore Licensing Round in 2017. Cairn subsequently farmed out a 40% non-operated interest to Suncor Energy UK Limited in 2018, and a further 15% non-operated interest to DNO North Sea (U.K.) Limited in 2019.

Well 03/17a-3 was drilled by the Stena Don mobile offshore drilling unit.

Disclaimer

Cairn Energy plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 06:18:03 UTC
