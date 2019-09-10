Log in
CAIRN ENERGY

(CNE)
09/10 03:22:40 am
184.35 GBp   +3.98%
Cairn Energy : Half-yearly Results 2019

09/10/2019 | 02:52am EDT
'As a full cycle E&P business Cairn has seen good progress in the first half of 2019 with the opportunity to develop and deliver multiple catalysts for future growth.

Production performance from our North Sea assets is ahead of expectations, delivering significant cash flow to reinvest in the portfolio. The SNE development in Senegal, where FID is expected in H2, remains on schedule for first oil in 2022.

Our drilling programme is about to commence offshore Mexico, where Cairn has built a material footprint in one of the world's most prolific basins. Recent portfolio acreage additions provide line of sight to future high potential exploration prospects.'

H1 2019 Summary

  • Combined net oil and gas production ahead of 2019 guidance at ~23,700 boepd (+15% v previous six months)
  • Oil and gas sales revenue US$257m, average realised price US$68/boe; average production cost US$17/boe
  • Net cash inflow from oil and gas production US$177m
  • Capital expenditure: cash outflow US$135m (US$14m of tax refund receivable)
  • Group cash at 30 June 2019 US$58m; US$60m drawn under US$575m RBL facility

2019 Outlook

  • Full year oil production guidance: upgraded to 21,000-23,000 bopd from 19,000-22,000 bopd; average production cost reduced from US$20/boe to ~US$18/boe
  • Full year forecast capital expenditure US$295m; Exploration & Appraisal US$165m (net of tax refund), Development & Production US$130m
  • Portfolio Management: agreed to farm down 15% WI in Chimera to DNO, agreement with ENI to swap 15%WI in Block 10 Mexico and agreed sale of 10% WI in Nova development to ONE-Dyas
  • Senegal: SNE field development (Cairn 40% WI) major contracts awarded. JV progressing towards FID in H2 2019, targeting first oil in 2022
  • Mexico: two operated wells Block 9 (Cairn 50% WI) to be drilled in Q3 and Q4: two non-operated wells on Block 7 (Cairn 35% WI) and Block 10 (Cairn 15% WI) to commence in H2 2019
  • UK and Norway: Drilling about to commence on Chimera (Cairn 45% WI) exploration well

Enquiries to:

Analysts/Investors
David Nisbet, Corporate Affairs
Tel: 0131 475 3000

Media
Linda Bain, Corporate Affairs
Cairn Energy PLC
Tel: 0131 475 3000

Patrick Handley, David Litterick,
Brunswick Group LLP
Tel: 0207 404 5959

Webcast
There will be a live audio webcast of the results presentation available to view on the website (www.cairnenergy.com) at 9am BST. This can be viewed on PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone and Android mobile devices.

An 'on demand' version of the webcast will be available on the website as soon as possible after the event. This can be viewed on PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone and Android mobile devices.

Presentation
The results presentation slides will be available on the website from 7am BST.

Conference call
You can listen to the results presentation by dialling in to a listen only conference call at 9am BST using the below dial-in details.

Dial-in Details:
United Kingdom (Local): +44 (0)330 336 9411
Access code: 6783932

Transcript
A transcript of the presentation will be available on the website as soon as possible after the event.

Related information

DOWNLOAD ANNOUNCEMENT PDF

DOWNLOAD PRESENTATION PDF

Disclaimer

Cairn Energy plc published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 06:51:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 497 M
EBIT 2019 86,9 M
Net income 2019 60,0 M
Debt 2019 91,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,5x
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,74x
EV / Sales2020 2,92x
Capitalization 1 271 M
Chart CAIRN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Cairn Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIRN ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,85  $
Last Close Price 2,19  $
Spread / Highest target 67,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon John Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Paul Tyler Non-Executive Chairman
James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Ferdinand Berger Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Geddes Lough Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIRN ENERGY18.20%1 272
CNOOC LTD-1.15%68 345
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.84%59 537
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.27%44 362
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-25.94%40 663
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-4.34%28 439
