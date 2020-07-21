Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cairn Energy    CNE   GB00B74CDH82

CAIRN ENERGY

(CNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cairn Energy : India Arbitration Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Cairn is announcing an update on its proceedings against the Government of India under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty.

The Arbitral Tribunal has indicated that, whilst it has encountered some difficulties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, it does not expect significant delays and hopes to remain reasonably within the lead-time it had anticipated. Whilst it is not yet able to commit to a specific date for its ruling, it expects a 'release of the Award after the end of the summer.'

Cairn continues to have a high level of confidence in the arbitration and is seeking full restitution for losses of more than US$1.4 billion.

Enquiries:

Analysts/Investors
David Nisbet, Corporate Affairs
Tel: 0131 475 3000

Media
Linda Bain, Corporate Affairs
Tel: 0131 475 3000

Patrick Handley/David Litterick
Brunswick Group LLP
Tel: 0207 404 5959

About Cairn Energy PLC

Cairn is one of Europe's leading independent oil and gas exploration and development companies and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange for 30 years. Cairn has explored, discovered, developed and produced oil and gas in a variety of locations throughout the world as an operator and partner in all stages of the oil and gas lifecycle.

Cairn's exploration activities have a geographical focus in the North Sea, West Africa and Latin America, underpinned by interests in production and development assets. Cairn has its headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland supported by operational offices in London, Senegal and Mexico.

For further information on Cairn please see: www.cairnenergy.com

Disclaimer

Cairn Energy plc published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 06:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CAIRN ENERGY
02:06aCAIRN ENERGY : India Arbitration Update
PU
07/15Australia's FAR says 'good' interest in its Senegal oil project stake
RE
06/17CAIRN ENERGY : Report on payments to governments for the year ended 31 December ..
PU
05/28EXCLUSIVE : Nissan settles dispute with Indian state over unpaid dues - sources
RE
05/07CAIRN ENERGY : Chairman Succession
PU
05/05CAIRN ENERGY : Mexico Drilling Update
PU
03/31CAIRN ENERGY : LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS – CHANGE OF AGM ARRANGEMENTS
PU
03/27CAIRN ENERGY : Operational Update – 2020 Reduced Capital Expenditure
PU
03/11CAIRN ENERGY : download Transcript
PU
03/10CAIRN ENERGY : Preliminary Results Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 382 M - -
Net income 2020 4,70 M - -
Net Debt 2020 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -335x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 961 M 960 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 265
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart CAIRN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Cairn Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIRN ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,90 $
Last Close Price 1,65 $
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon John Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Paul Tyler Non-Executive Chairman
James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Geddes Lough Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter S. Kallos Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIRN ENERGY-36.44%960
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.66%55 490
PAYCHEX, INC.-13.76%26 368
TRINET GROUP, INC.9.59%4 196
BENEFIT ONE INC.-4.51%3 172
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-23.66%1 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group