Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cairn Energy    CNE   GB00B74CDH82

CAIRN ENERGY

(CNE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/26 12:35:04 pm
86.3 GBp   -2.92%
03:23aCAIRN ENERGY : Operational Update – 2020 Reduced Capital Expenditure
PU
03/11CAIRN ENERGY : download Transcript
PU
03/10CAIRN ENERGY : Preliminary Results Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cairn Energy : Operational Update – 2020 Reduced Capital Expenditure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 03:23am EDT

Further to its Preliminary Results disclosure on March 10, 2020 and in light of current market conditions, Cairn is proactively reviewing each of its assets and related capital expenditure programmes. Significant reductions and deferrals have already been identified for the 2020 programme, representing an overall 23% reduction in capital expenditure for the year. Further initiatives relating to the whole forward programme are under active discussion with joint venture partners and other stakeholders. These changes are not expected to impact our previously disclosed production and production cost guidance for 2020.

Simon Thomson, Chief Executive Officer, Cairn Energy PLC said;

Producing Assets

  • Planned 2020 capital expenditure on the UK producing assets is expected to be below US$45 million, reduced from the original forecast of US$65 million as a result of cost savings identified and the deferral of certain activities planned for the Catcher fields.

Development Assets

  • The Sangomar joint venture partnership is working collaboratively to assess several substantial initiatives to reduce and re-phase capital expenditure on the Sangomar Development Project. At this stage, based on initiatives already identified, Cairn's expectation is that net capital expenditure on Sangomar in 2020 will be below US$330 million, reduced from the original forecast of US$400 million. A broader review of capital expenditure for 2020 and future years is ongoing with the joint venture, and an update on the results of that will be provided in due course.

Exploration

  • All forward capital expenditure on exploration and appraisal activity is now deferred with the exception of ongoing operations on the Eni operated Ehecatl well in Mexico. Capital expenditure on exploration in 2020 is now anticipated to be approximately US$100million, reduced from the original forecast of US$150 million.

The Company remains well funded from existing sources of financing:

  • 2020 opening cash position of US$255 million (proforma for the sale of the Group's Norwegian subsidiary which completed in February).
  • Cashflows from UK production, which is expected to be in the range of 19,000-23,000 bopd in 2020 with 36% of mid case production hedged at US$62/bbl Brent and a targeted all-in production cost of below US$20/boe.
  • Undrawn US$575 million reserves-based lending facility, which includes an 'accordion' option to increase lending commitments by up to an additional US$425 million on the inclusion of Sangomar in the borrowing base assets. An update on the actual additional debt capacity determined by the inclusion of Sangomar in the facility will be provided as discussions with lenders progress.

Enquiries:

Analysts/Investors
Simon Thomson - Chief Executive Officer
James Smith - Chief Financial Officer
David Nisbet - Corporate Affairs
Tel: 0131 475 3000

Media
Linda Bain - Corporate Affairs
Tel: 0131 475 3000

Patrick Handley, David Litterick - Brunswick Group
Tel: 0207 404 5959

About Cairn Energy

Cairn is one of Europe's leading independent oil and gas exploration and development companies and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange for 30 years. Cairn has explored, discovered, developed and produced oil and gas in a variety of locations throughout the world as an operator and partner in all stages of the oil and gas lifecycle.

Cairn's exploration activities have a geographical focus in the North Sea, West Africa and Latin America, underpinned by interests in production and development assets. Cairn has its headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland supported by operational offices in London, Senegal and Mexico.

For further information on Cairn please see: www.cairnenergy.com

DOWNLOAD ANNOUNCEMENT PDF

Disclaimer

Cairn Energy plc published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 07:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAIRN ENERGY
03:23aCAIRN ENERGY : Operational Update – 2020 Reduced Capital Expenditure
PU
03/11CAIRN ENERGY : download Transcript
PU
03/10CAIRN ENERGY : Preliminary Results Presentation
PU
03/10CAIRN ENERGY : Full Year Results 2019
PU
03/10Main changes uk 350
AQ
02/17CAIRN ENERGY : Oil discovery offshore Mexico
PU
02/14Tribunal rules in favour of Woodside on Senegal oilfield stake
RE
02/14Woodside holds on to stake in Senegal oil field as FAR challenge fails
RE
01/22Australia's FAR inks marketing deal with Glencore for Senegal's Sangomar proj..
RE
01/21CAIRN ENERGY PLC : - Operational Update
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 514 M
EBIT 2019 123 M
Net income 2019 105 M
Finance 2019 64,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,12x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,06x
EV / Sales2020 1,75x
Capitalization 611 M
Chart CAIRN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Cairn Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIRN ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,61  $
Last Close Price 1,05  $
Spread / Highest target 253%
Spread / Average Target 148%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon John Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Paul Tyler Non-Executive Chairman
James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Geddes Lough Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter S. Kallos Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIRN ENERGY-57.90%608
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.56%43 761
PAYCHEX, INC.-22.81%23 552
TRINET GROUP, INC.-29.41%2 747
BENEFIT ONE INC.3.54%2 035
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.5.51%1 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group