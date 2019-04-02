Cairn Energy : Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the 'Report and Accounts') and a notice of annual general meeting (the 'Notice') were posted to shareholders today. The Notice convenes the 2019 Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM'). The AGM will be held in the Castle Suite of The Caledonian, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2AB at 12.00 noon on Friday 17 May 2019.

A copy of the Report and Accounts and Notice have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The Report and Accounts and Circular are also available on the Company's website at www.cairnenergy.com

