CAIRN ENERGY

CAIRN ENERGY

(CNE)
Cairn Energy : Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

04/02/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

The Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the 'Report and Accounts') and a notice of annual general meeting (the 'Notice') were posted to shareholders today. The Notice convenes the 2019 Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM'). The AGM will be held in the Castle Suite of The Caledonian, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2AB at 12.00 noon on Friday 17 May 2019.

A copy of the Report and Accounts and Notice have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The Report and Accounts and Circular are also available on the Company's website at www.cairnenergy.com

Download full announcement

Disclaimer

Cairn Energy plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 16:16:11 UTC
Latest news on CAIRN ENERGY
CAIRN ENERGY : Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/13ENQUEST : fights fires on Cairn's weak forecasts
AQ
03/12CAIRN ENERGY PLC : - India, Arbitration Update
AQ
03/12Cairn Energy Shares Fall on Impairment at Kraken Field -- Update
DJ
03/12CAIRN ENERGY : Full Year Results 2018
PU
03/12CAIRN ENERGY : EnQuest shares slump to three-year low after partner downgrades K..
RE
03/12CAIRN ENERGY : Swung to Net Loss in 2018
DJ
03/11UK stocks rise to begin crunch Brexit week
RE
03/08Norway fund to sell exploration, production firms, keep integrated energy sto..
RE
03/08E&P Oil Stocks Fall as Norway Fund to Cease Investment
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 490 M
EBIT 2019 99,5 M
Net income 2019 89,3 M
Finance 2019 34,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,47
P/E ratio 2020 20,76
EV / Sales 2019 2,48x
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
Capitalization 1 251 M
Technical analysis trends CAIRN ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,07 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon John Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Paul Tyler Non-Executive Chairman
James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Ferdinand Berger Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Geddes Lough Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIRN ENERGY8.53%1 244
CNOOC LTD22.86%83 947
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.56%75 710
EOG RESOURCES INC.11.16%55 209
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.85%49 620
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.87%33 060
