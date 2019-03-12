Log in
CAIRN ENERGY

CAIRN ENERGY

(CNE)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cairn Energy : Swung to Net Loss in 2018

0
03/12/2019 | 03:42am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Cairn Energy on Tuesday reported a swing to a net loss in 2018 after it was ordered to sell its shares in Vedanta by India's Income Tax Department.

The U.K. oil-and-gas company recorded a net loss of $1.14 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a net profit of $272.8 million in the previous year.

The company is locked in a dispute with the Indian tax authorities. Cairn said that being ordered to sell its shares in Vedanta Ltd. resulted in a $713.1 million loss on derecognition of the asset. The tax authority also seized dividends that were due to the company from its shareholding in Vedanta worth $164 million.

The company is currently waiting on an arbitration decision regarding its dispute the Indian tax authorities. Cairn said it is claiming compensation of $1.4 billion.

Revenue for the year soared to $410.3 million from $33.3 million in 2017, Cairn said.

The company said it expects production in a range of 19,000 to 22,000 barrels of oil a day in 2019.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

ChangeLast1st jan.
CAIRN ENERGY -10.96% 174.7 Delayed Quote.16.47%
VEDANTA LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 432 M
EBIT 2018 -83,2 M
Net income 2018 -445 M
Finance 2018 12,8 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,20
EV / Sales 2018 3,10x
EV / Sales 2019 2,69x
Capitalization 1 354 M
Chart CAIRN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Cairn Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIRN ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3,25 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon John Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Paul Tyler Non-Executive Chairman
James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Ferdinand Berger Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Geddes Lough Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIRN ENERGY16.47%1 354
CNOOC LTD8.88%75 457
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.65%74 224
EOG RESOURCES INC.-1.09%50 140
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.17%47 004
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD8.83%32 131
