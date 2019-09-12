Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cairn Energy    CNE   GB00B74CDH82

CAIRN ENERGY

(CNE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cairn Energy : U.S. court upholds ex-HSBC executive's conviction for foreign-exchange scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 02:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Mark Johnson exits following a hearing at the U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday upheld the conviction of a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive who was sentenced to two years in prison for defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled that a jury had enough evidence to find that Mark Johnson, formerly head of HSBC’s global foreign exchange cash trading desk, withheld material information from Cairn.

"We are extremely disappointed with the result," said Alexandra Shapiro, Johnson's lawyer. "Mark Johnson is innocent. We intend to keep fighting to ensure that justice prevails and will explore every legal avenue possible to clear his name."

A spokesman for the prosecutors declined to comment.

Johnson, a British citizen, was convicted of fraud in October 2017 in a federal court in the New York City borough of Brooklyn after a nearly four-week trial. He was the first banker to be tried in the United States as a result of worldwide investigations of the multitrillion-dollar per day currency market.

The probes have led to billions of dollars in fines against several banks and the firing of dozens of traders.

According to court filings, Cairn hired HSBC in 2011 to convert $3.5 billion into British pounds sterling in connection with the sale of an Indian subsidiary.

U.S. prosecutors said Johnson and another former HSBC executive, Stuart Scott, devised a scheme to drive up the price of pounds by executing a series of trades before carrying out the trade for Cairn.

Such trading in advance of a client's order to make a profit is known as "front-running."

On appeal, Johnson argued that front-running is not illegal and that the deal was beneficial to Cairn.

"But Johnson was not convicted of frontrunning," the appeals court wrote Thursday. "He was convicted of making material misrepresentations to Cairn about how HSBC would trade ahead of the fix and the price would be determined."

Evidence that Johnson had misled Cairn was enough to support the conviction, the court found.

U.S. prosecutors also charged Scott, but Britain's Supreme Court last year blocked his extradition to the United States. Johnson had chosen not to fight extradition.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Steve Orlofsky)

By Brendan Pierson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAIRN ENERGY -3.28% 185.9 Delayed Quote.28.13%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.11% 626.2 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAIRN ENERGY
02:22pCAIRN ENERGY : U.S. court upholds ex-HSBC executive's conviction for foreign-exc..
RE
02:15pU.S. court upholds ex-HSBC executive's conviction for foreign-exchange scheme
RE
09/11CAIRN ENERGY : gushes back into the black
AQ
09/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : JD Sports leads FTSE 100 higher, rate cut hopes support
RE
09/10CAIRN ENERGY : Half-yearly Results 2019
PU
08/28EQUINOR : SL to start oil production in 2023; Total, Equinor to study potential
AQ
08/22Premier Oil to upgrade Catcher oilfield reserves again - CEO
RE
08/07CAIRN ENERGY PLC : - Nova Update
AQ
08/06CAIRN ENERGY : Nova Update
PU
08/05CAIRN ENERGY : Godalen well, Norway
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 502 M
EBIT 2019 106 M
Net income 2019 64,0 M
Debt 2019 95,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,9x
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,93x
EV / Sales2020 3,24x
Capitalization 1 376 M
Chart CAIRN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Cairn Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIRN ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,87  $
Last Close Price 2,37  $
Spread / Highest target 54,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon John Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Paul Tyler Non-Executive Chairman
James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Ferdinand Berger Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Geddes Lough Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIRN ENERGY28.13%1 376
CNOOC LTD0.99%69 933
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.26%63 500
EOG RESOURCES INC.-7.09%47 026
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-24.36%41 405
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD2.49%30 223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group