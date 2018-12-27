Cairn Homes : Holding(s) in Company

Log in
12/27/2018

12. Additional informationxvi:

CGC is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ('CRMC'). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ('CGII'), which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies ('CGII management companies'): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional clients.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Cairn Homes plc for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. ('SCWF') is a mutual fund registered in the United States under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

SCWF is the legal owner of 24,999,049 shares (3.169% of outstanding shares). SCWF has granted proxy voting authority to CRMC, its investment adviser.

Disclaimer

Cairn Homes plc published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 07:39:08 UTC
