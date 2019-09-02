Cairn Homes : Notice of 2019 Interim Results

Cairn Homes plc

Notice of 2019 Interim Results

Dublin/London, 02 September 2019:Cairn Homes plc ('Cairn', or the 'Company') (Euronext Dublin/LSE: CRN), the leading Irish homebuilding company, will issue its interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2019 on Thursday, 12 September 2019.

The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 07:00am (BST) that morning.

On the same morning, an analyst and investor call will be hosted by the Company at 08:30am (BST). Please use the numbers below, quoting the following Conference ID: 31980538#:

Ireland Toll Free 1800 948 241 UK Toll Free 0800 358 9473 US Toll Free 1855 857 0686 International 353 (1) 432 1252

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Michael Stanley, Co-Founder and CEO

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Morwenna Rice

Louise Walsh

Finsbury +44 207 251 3801

Gordon Simpson

Charles O'Brien

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc ('Cairn') is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively-priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. Cairn operates a defined and established business model which brings together the best town planners, architects, subcontractors and designers in collaboration with our own experienced team. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 15,100 unit land bank across 32 residential development sites, 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ('GDA') with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. Cairn is today building on 15 sites in the GDA, which will deliver over 5,250 new homes.