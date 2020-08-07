Log in
Cairo Communication S p A : Group's half-year Financial Report as at 30 June 2020

08/07/2020 | 11:59am EDT

Press Release

Group's half-year Financial Report as at 30 June 2020

Milan, 7 August 2020 The Company informs that the Group's half-year Financial Report as at 30 June 2020, together with the Auditors' report is available upon request at the registered office of the Company and at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and is also consultable on the Company's website www.cairocommunication.itand in the authorised storage "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

The Cairo Communication Group is one of the leading players in the weekly magazine, TV publishing and advertising sales segments, regarded as one of the first groups to have developed a multimedia sales approach, beginning with magazines and expanding later into free, digital and pay TV and the Internet and turning, following the acquisition of the control of RCS, into a major publishing group, well- positioned to become the main player on the Italian market, with a strong international presence in Spain, by leveraging on the high quality and diversification of products in the dailies, magazines, television, web and sport events segments, and maximizing the opportunities arising from the convergence of traditional media on digital platforms.

For further information: Mario Cargnelutti, Investor Relations, +39 02 74813240, m.cargnelutti@cairocommunication.itThis press release is also available on the Company's website www.cairocommunication.it

in the section NOTICES AND DOCUMENTS / PRESS RELEASES

Disclaimer

Cairo Communication S.p.A. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 15:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
