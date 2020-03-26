Log in
Cairo Communication S p A : Results at 31 December 2019 approved

03/26/2020 | 03:03pm EDT
March 26, 2020 - 18:53
Cairo Communication

In 2019, the Group achieved:

- consolidated gross revenue of Euro 1,252.8 million

- consolidated gross operating profit (EBITDA) and operating profit (EBIT) of Euro 177.1 million1 and Euro 100.7 million1 , respectively Euro 146.7 million and Euro 97.4 million net of IFRS 16 impacts

- profit attributable to the owners of the parent of Euro 42.1 million1 , Euro 42.5 million net of IFRS 16 impacts

- a reduction in consolidated net financial debt of Euro 54 million versus end 2018, after the distribution of dividends for Euro 31.2 million at Group level

Disclaimer

Cairo Communication S.p.A. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 19:02:00 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 180 M
EBIT 2019 116 M
Net income 2019 53,4 M
Debt 2019 130 M
Yield 2019 8,56%
P/E ratio 2019 5,06x
P/E ratio 2020 4,77x
EV / Sales2019 0,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 231 M
Chart CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Cairo Communication S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,33  €
Last Close Price 1,72  €
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 93,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uberto Fornara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Urbano Roberto Cairo Chairman
Marco Pompignoli CFO, Executive Director & Head-Administration
Roberto Cairo Non-Executive Director
Laura Maria Cairo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIRO COMMUNICATION S.P.A.-37.09%251
OMNICOM GROUP, INC.,-35.62%11 312
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.30%8 892
WPP GROUP-49.09%7 753
PUBLICIS GROUPE-35.75%6 658
DENTSU GROUP INC.4.26%6 042
