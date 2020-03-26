Cairo Communication S p A : Results at 31 December 2019 approved

March 26, 2020 - 18:53

Cairo Communication

In 2019, the Group achieved:

- consolidated gross revenue of Euro 1,252.8 million

- consolidated gross operating profit (EBITDA) and operating profit (EBIT) of Euro 177.1 million1 and Euro 100.7 million1 , respectively Euro 146.7 million and Euro 97.4 million net of IFRS 16 impacts

- profit attributable to the owners of the parent of Euro 42.1 million1 , Euro 42.5 million net of IFRS 16 impacts

- a reduction in consolidated net financial debt of Euro 54 million versus end 2018, after the distribution of dividends for Euro 31.2 million at Group level