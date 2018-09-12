CaixaBank : Global Finance selects CaixaBank as ‘The Best Consumer Bank in the World 2018’

CaixaBank's Store branches

• The US magazine Global Finance has named CaixaBank 'The Best Consumer Bank in the World 2018' for its retail banking services.

• Global Finance selected CaixaBank based on criteria such as reputation and management excellence, having completed extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, analysts and bankers throughout the world.

• This honour follows the Britain's Euromoney magazine Best Digital Bank in Western Europe 2018 award, and the Best Digital Consumer Bank 2018 award from Global Finance itself.

CaixaBank has been selected as The Best Consumer Bank in the World 2018 by US magazine Global Finance. The magazine has chosen the bank based on performance and other criteria including reputation and management excellence. The selection process is completed with extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, analysts and bankers throughout the world.

CaixaBank is the leading retail bank in Spain, standing as the primary bank for 26.7% of the retail customer market. The bank serves close to 16 million customers in the Iberian market, 5.8 million digital customers (55% of all customers in Spain) and 5 million mobile banking customers.

'This award is the recognition for our leadership in retail banking,' said CaixaBank Chairman Jordi Gual. 'The reference to our management excellence represents acknowledgment of our particular approach to banking, rooted in community engagement and social responsibility, and designed to foster the development of individuals and society as a whole.'

Meanwhile, Gonzalo Gortázar, the bank's CEO, observed that 'CaixaBank continues to post significant growth in Spain and in the whole group's businesses, thanks to its unique commercial capabilities, the top-quality financial consulting provided by our highly trained team, as well as our extensive range of services customised to each segment.'

'The global economy remains in flux, with US-led trade disputes exacerbating uncertainty,' said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. 'The world's best banks are forces of continuity even as they adapt to rapidly changing regulatory and market conditions. Our awards identify those that can straddle the line between innovation and stability to deliver top-quality financial service to clients facing rapid transformation themselves.'

Global Finance is a monthly US magazine that was founded in 1987 and is based in New York. It has a circulation of 50,050 copies (according to BPA) across 189 countries, and a readership of more than 200,000.

International accolades for CaixaBank

Other awards secured this year by CaixaBank include that for Best Digital Bank in Western Europe 2018 from British magazine Euromoney. It was also named the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Spain 2018, again by Global Finance magazine.