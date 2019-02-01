CaixaBank : Net Profit Rose in 4Q but Missed Expectations

By Nathan Allen



CaixaBank SA (CABK.MC) said Friday that its net profit rose in the fourth quarter but still missed analysts' expectations.

Net profit in the October-December period rose nearly 11% to 217 million euros ($249.1 million) from EUR196 million a year earlier, the Spanish lender said. However, analysts had forecast profit of EUR335 million, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

Net interest income--the difference between what banks earn on loans and what they pay clients for deposits--edged up to EUR1.24 billion from EUR1.20 billion a year earlier, CaixaBank said.

CaixaBank declared a dividend of EUR0.10 a share to be paid in April. This brings total shareholder remuneration for the year up to EUR0.17 a share, the bank said.

