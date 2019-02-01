Log in
News

CaixaBank : Net Profit Rose in 4Q but Missed Expectations

02/01/2019 | 01:46am EST

By Nathan Allen

CaixaBank SA (CABK.MC) said Friday that its net profit rose in the fourth quarter but still missed analysts' expectations.

Net profit in the October-December period rose nearly 11% to 217 million euros ($249.1 million) from EUR196 million a year earlier, the Spanish lender said. However, analysts had forecast profit of EUR335 million, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

Net interest income--the difference between what banks earn on loans and what they pay clients for deposits--edged up to EUR1.24 billion from EUR1.20 billion a year earlier, CaixaBank said.

CaixaBank declared a dividend of EUR0.10 a share to be paid in April. This brings total shareholder remuneration for the year up to EUR0.17 a share, the bank said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

