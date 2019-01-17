Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  CaixaBank    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK (CABK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CaixaBank : Proposes More Than 2,000 Layoffs Under Restructuring -Source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 08:36am EST

By Nathan Allen

CaixaBank SA (CABK.MC) is proposing making more than 2,000 workers redundant as part of a restructuring program aimed at boosting efficiency, a person at the bank said Thursday.

The bank estimates that its plan, which encompasses closing smaller branches in cities to focus on larger offices that offer more services, will require 2,157 layoffs, the person said.

CaixaBank began negotiating with unions last week and hopes to come to an agreement on the proposal, the person said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAIXABANK 1.69% 3.361 End-of-day quote.6.23%
CAIXABANK SA --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAIXABANK
08:36aCAIXABANK : Proposes More Than 2,000 Layoffs Under Restructuring -Source
DJ
07:26aCAIXABANK : Spain's Caixabank proposes laying off over 2,000 workers - source
RE
01/15CAIXABANK : announces that will make a presentation to discuss its full year 201..
PU
2018CAIXABANK : The Company hereby informs about the liquidation price and the liqui..
PU
2018CAIXABANK : The Company announces that it has closed the transaction announced o..
PU
2018CAIXABANK : renews the EFQM 500+ European Seal of Excellence, which certifies ex..
PU
2018CAIXABANK : is taking action to ensure that more than 21,000 children at risk of..
PU
2018CAIXABANK : The Company hereby informs that it has published on its corporate pa..
PU
2018CAIXABANK : The company reports the early total redemption of the “2ª Emis..
PU
2018CAIXABANK : brings together in London women who invest in the STEM sectors at a ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 669 M
EBIT 2018 3 944 M
Net income 2018 2 100 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,21%
P/E ratio 2018 9,66
P/E ratio 2019 8,57
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,32x
Capitalization 20 104 M
Chart CAIXABANK
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 4,32 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Gual Sole Chairman
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
Juan Rosell Lastortras Independent Director
Francesc Xavier Vives Torrents Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIXABANK6.23%22 894
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.00%340 855
BANK OF AMERICA7.75%279 214
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.95%271 965
WELLS FARGO6.21%230 373
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%225 280
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.