CaixaBank : announces that will make a presentation to comment on the results for the first quarter of 2019.

Quality, trust and social commitment

Significant Event

CaixaBank will present its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 on 30 April at 11.30 (CEST) via webcast and telephone.

Those interested can view the webcast live at www.CaixaBank.comor from 16:00 (CEST) on the same day.

Accredited analysts and institutional investors will be able to take part in the Q&A session after the results presentation.

9 April 2019.