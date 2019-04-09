Log in
CaixaBank : announces that will make a presentation to comment on the results for the first quarter of 2019.

0
04/09/2019 | 07:58am EDT

Quality, trust and social commitment

Significant Event

CaixaBank will present its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 on 30 April at 11.30 (CEST) via webcast and telephone.

Those interested can view the webcast live at www.CaixaBank.comor from 16:00 (CEST) on the same day.

Accredited analysts and institutional investors will be able to take part in the Q&A session after the results presentation.

9 April 2019.

© CaixaBank, S.A., 2019

1

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 11:57:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 482 M
EBIT 2019 3 476 M
Net income 2019 2 100 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,07%
P/E ratio 2019 8,96
P/E ratio 2020 7,61
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,01x
Capitalization 17 789 M
Chart CAIXABANK
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,87 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Gual Sole Chairman
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
Juan Rosell Lastortras Independent Director
Francesc Xavier Vives Torrents Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIXABANK-6.32%20 036
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.88%343 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.02%299 671
BANK OF AMERICA18.38%281 168
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.86%240 696
WELLS FARGO6.08%222 011
