CaixaBank : announces that will make a presentation to comment on the results for the third quarter of 2018

10/08/2018 | 12:23pm CEST

Quality, trust and social commitment

Significant Event

CaixaBank will present its financial results for the third quarter of 2018 on 26 October 2018 at 11.00 (CEST) via webcast and telephone.

Those interested can view the webcast live at www.CaixaBank.com or from 16:00 (CEST) on the same day.

Accredited analysts and institutional investors will be able to take part in the Q&A session after the results presentation.

8 October 2018.

© Caixabank, S.A., 2018

1

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 10:22:08 UTC
