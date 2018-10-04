Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  CaixaBank    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK (CABK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CaixaBank : mobile application, awarded by the Bank Administration Institute (BAI) for its innovation in user experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 11:28am CEST

CaixaBank Now APP

• The Bank Administration Institute (BAI) has awarded the 'CaixaBank Now' application in the Innovative 'Touchpoints and Connected Experiences' category for its innovation in the interaction with the clients and for its user experience.

• The organisation's panel of innovation experts valued its originality, its impact and the interaction with the user via its chatbot based on artificial intelligence.

• This recognition is added to that received from the British magazine The Banker, which chose the 'CaixaBank Now' application as the best technology project of 2018 in mobile category. In addition, this year CaixaBank has been named 'Western Europe's Best Digital Bank' by the magazine Euromoney.

CaixaBank has been awarded by the Bank Administration Institute (BAI) for its mobile application, 'CaixaBank Now App'. The application was praised for its innovation in customer interaction points and for its user experience in the Innovative 'Touchpoints and Connected Experiences' category of the BAI Global Innovation Awards 2018.

The awards ceremony will take place on 9th October in Orlando (United States) during the BAI Beacon summit, one of the largest meetings of the banking sector in the country.

The 'CaixaBank Now App' is designed to provide the best possible user experience and it hosts Neo, the first chatbot with artificial intelligence to provide the user with a virtual assistant. Among its most innovative services are 'My Finances', which allows users to control and manage their personal expenses; 'Smart Money', the new digital investment adviser; and 'CaixaBank Sign', a mobile signing service that eliminates the need for a coordinates card and allows customers to sign documents and contracts anywhere.

This award represents recognition of the bank's commitment to digitalization and technological innovation, cornerstones of its 2015-2018 Strategic Plan.

The bank's chief executive, Gonzalo Gortázar, has pointed out that 'CaixaBank, throughout its history, has set innovation as one of its strategic pillars and as a differential feature of its culture'. For Gortázar, 'one of the objectives of the current strategic plan is to turn innovative ideas into real projects, which allow for more interaction with the customer, greater efficiency and cost control, and the generation of greater value for the group and all of its customers'.

CaixaBank is the leader in digital banking with the biggest digital customer base in Spain. It has a market share of 32%; 5.8 million digital customers (55% of the total number of customers in Spain) and 5 million mobile banking customers.

International recognitions of CaixaBank's innovation

This recognition of CaixaBank's mobile application is added to that awarded by the British magazine The Banker, which chose it as the best technology project of 2018 in the mobile category.

In addition, in 2018, CaixaBank has been named 'Western Europe's Best Digital Bank' for the first time by the British magazine Euromoney, for its digital transformation and technological innovation. Furthermore, the US magazine Global Finance has awarded the bank as the 'Most Innovative Financial Institution of Western Europe'.

About the Bank Administration Institute (BAI)

BAI is an independent, non-profit organization that delivers the financial services industry's most actionable insights. BAI is passionate about the trusted information and powerful tools that provide leaders with the clarity and confidence needed to drive positive change and move the financial services industry forward. The BAI Global Innovation Awards award the most pioneering organizations in the financial services sector. To date, the program has received thousands of nominations from throughout the world, and it has consolidated its position as some of the most prestigious awards in the industry.

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 09:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAIXABANK
11:28aCAIXABANK : mobile application, awarded by the Bank Administration Institute (BA..
PU
10/02CAIXABANK : we.trade joins forces with three former Batavia consortium banks acc..
PU
09/25CAIXABANK : The Company hereby informs about the liquidation price and the liqui..
PU
09/25CAIXABANK : sells its 9.36% stake in Spanish oil and gas company Repsol
AQ
09/21Caixa, Repsol Shares Fall After Caixa's Stake Sale News
DJ
09/20CaixaBank to Exit Repsol Stake by 1Q of 2019
DJ
09/20CAIXABANK : agrees the sale of its stake in Repsol
PU
09/20CAIXABANK : The Company hereby announces that its Board of Directors has agreed ..
PU
09/14CAIXABANK : The company hereby announces the early total redemption of the curre..
PU
09/13CAIXABANK : reaffirms its standing as one of the most sustainable banks in the w..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19BANCO BPI : Heads You Win, Tails You Don't Lose Much 
07/27Caixabank SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/24BANKINTER : One Of The Best Banks In Europe 
03/28BANCO DE SABADELL : Higher Profitability May Lead To A Re-Rating Of Its Shares 
03/09CAIXABANK : Investment Case Is Based On Income 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 571 M
EBIT 2018 3 845 M
Net income 2018 2 163 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,95%
P/E ratio 2018 10,48
P/E ratio 2019 9,42
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,63x
Capitalization 23 046 M
Chart CAIXABANK
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 4,51 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Gual Sole Chairman
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
Juan Rosell Lastortras Independent Director
Francesc Xavier Vives Torrents Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIXABANK-0.93%26 447
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.57%386 636
BANK OF AMERICA1.63%299 647
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%287 565
WELLS FARGO-13.22%253 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%228 119
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.