Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  CaixaBank    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK (CABK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CaixaBank : reaffirms its standing as one of the most sustainable banks in the world, retaining its position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 11:23am CEST

Corporate Centre in Barcelona

• It is the seventh consecutive year that CaixaBank has been chosen as a member of this select global group.

• CaixaBank scored particularly well among analysts in aspects such as corporate citizenship, financial stability and financial inclusion.

For the seventh consecutive year CaixaBank has been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), the world's leading sustainability benchmark, which evaluates the social, environmental and corporate governance performance of companies.

This year CaixaBank secured the top score (100 points) in the categories of financial stability and systemic risk, financial inclusion, and corporate citizenship and philanthropy. DJSI analysts also deemed the bank to perform well in aspects such as information security and cybersecurity, anti-crime policy and measures, and human capital development.

This time around the index analysts selected 27 banks out of a total of 201 financial institutions evaluated around the world, representing close to 14% of the total.

'The results obtained by CaixaBank represent recognition among the international community of our determination to secure ongoing improvements in social, environmental and good governance issues, while also motivating us to continue striving to improve said aspects going forward,' stated Jordi Gual, chairman of CaixaBank.

Meanwhile, Gonzalo Gortázar, CaixaBank's CEO, said 'CaixaBank's social engagement extends beyond our financial activities. Our social calling drives us to prioritise financial inclusion, sustainable management and transparency in corporate governance, thus also helping to underpin the well-being of society.'

In February, the rating agency that selects companies for the DJSI, RobecoSAM, gave CaixaBank a Bronze Class distinction in its Sustainability Yearbook 2017, confirming the bank's leadership in sustainability issues.

In 2018 CaixaBank strengthened its standing on other indices that value social, environmental and good governance performance, including the Euronext Vigeo index Eurozone 12, the Euronext Vigeo index Europe 120, the Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, and the FTSE4Good index. The bank also improved its general assessment in the ranking run by the Sustainalytics rating agency, lifting it to the Leader category.

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 09:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAIXABANK
11:23aCAIXABANK : reaffirms its standing as one of the most sustainable banks in the w..
PU
09/12CAIXABANK : gathers a group of female executives in Shanghai to discuss trade re..
PU
09/12CAIXABANK : Global Finance selects CaixaBank as ‘The Best Consumer Bank in..
PU
08/31CAIXABANK : partners with Booking.com to enable customers of the Bank to make sa..
PU
08/21CAIXABANK : The Company hereby informs about the liquidation price and the liqui..
PU
08/13CAIXABANK : opens a representative office in Sidney, and is now present on five ..
PU
08/01CAIXABANK : mobile application wins The Banker’s innovation award
PU
07/27CAIXABANK : reports net of 1,298 million while growing customer funds by 4.8%
PU
07/27CaixaBank 2Q Net Profit Jumps as Extraordinary Expenses Fall
DJ
07/27CAIXABANK : Slide show half-year results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Caixabank SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/24BANKINTER : One Of The Best Banks In Europe 
03/28BANCO DE SABADELL : Higher Profitability May Lead To A Re-Rating Of Its Shares 
03/09CAIXABANK : Investment Case Is Based On Income 
02/20CAIXABANK : The Story Is Intact; Ignore The One-Offs 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 607 M
EBIT 2018 3 873 M
Net income 2018 2 283 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,89%
P/E ratio 2018 10,37
P/E ratio 2019 9,56
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,70x
Capitalization 23 722 M
Chart CAIXABANK
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 4,64 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Gual Sole Chairman
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
Juan Rosell Lastortras Independent Director
Francesc Xavier Vives Torrents Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIXABANK1.98%27 572
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.74%380 049
BANK OF AMERICA3.08%303 942
WELLS FARGO-7.80%269 415
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.68%267 710
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.84%219 563
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.