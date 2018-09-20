Log in
CAIXABANK (CABK)
09/20 07:45:41 pm
4.3 EUR   +2.55%
09:00p Caixabank to Exit Repsol Stake by 1Q of 2019
DJ
08:59p CAIXABANK : agrees the sale of its stake in Repsol
PU
07:49p CAIXABANK : The Company hereby announces that its Board of Directors..
PU
CaixaBank to Exit Repsol Stake by 1Q of 2019

09/20/2018 | 09:00pm CEST

By Josh Beckerman

CaixaBank SA (CAIXY, CABK.MC) plans to sell all of its Repsol SA (REPYY, REP.MC) holdings, representing about a 9.4% stake in the energy company, by the first quarter of 2019, the bank said Thursday.

The bank said it expects to record a related third-quarter charge of about 450 million euros ($529.7 million).

Equity swaps for 30.5 million shares and 43.1 million shares will be settled with a value date this month, and the remaining 75.8 million shares will be subject to a disposal program.

Repsol shares closed at EUR16.89, down 0.7%.

CaixaBank's representatives on Repsol's board, Jordi Gual and Gonzalo Gortázar, have stepped down, according to the bank.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAIXABANK -0.55% 4.17 End-of-day quote.7.82%
CAIXABANK SA --End-of-day quote.
REPSOL -0.68% 16.885 End-of-day quote.15.29%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 612 M
EBIT 2018 3 875 M
Net income 2018 2 291 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,62%
P/E ratio 2018 10,95
P/E ratio 2019 10,10
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,85x
Capitalization 25 080 M
Chart CAIXABANK
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 4,64 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Gual Sole Chairman
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
Juan Rosell Lastortras Independent Director
Francesc Xavier Vives Torrents Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIXABANK7.82%29 298
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.99%395 307
BANK OF AMERICA2.34%309 636
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%275 515
WELLS FARGO-8.98%265 947
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.72%228 757
