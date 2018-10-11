Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  CaixaBank    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK (CABK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Turkey: the great "success story" in the international economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 04:03pm CEST

panoramic view of the Blue Mosque

As manager of the CaixaBank representation office in Turkey, I am getting to know at first hand the political, economic and social realities of an emerging region that is a bridge between two continents, ever closer to Europe and with constant, growing protagonism on the international scene. But above all, in Turkey I have found a hospitable, multicultural Mediterranean people, great traders and lovers of tradition, with strong family values.

'Turkey is a very young country: of its 82 million inhabitants, 50% are under 31 years old' (1)

Turks have their sights set on the year 2023, when the centenary of the Turkish Republic will be celebrated, an event being approached with the aim of positioning the country as a major world economic power. In recent years, the country's economic and industrial development has been spectacular, with an average growth rate of 5% in the last 15 years (2). This success has been achieved thanks to diversification of the country's production centres, of types of product and of destinations for Turkish exports.

Marta García, manager of the CaixaBank representation office in Turkey

'The country offers good international communications, quality infrastructure and an increasingly qualified workforce'

Istanbul is becoming a major financial hub and, in general, Turkey is an exceptional gateway to the markets of Russia, the middle east and central Asia - a region in which Turkey is the leading expert in the world, thanks to its long tradition of trading relations. Stress should be laid on the importance of Turkish companies' growing operations in eastern Europe and Africa. In 2018, 46 Turkish companies stood among the 250 biggest construction and engineering firms in the world in international turnover, placing Turkey in second place in this ranking (3).

Moreover, Turkey is part of the customs union and the role of international institutions and investment is growing. Between 2000 and 2018, the European Investment Bank (EIB) supported development and economic activity in Turkey with capital loans and investments worth 30,000 million euros (4). With regard to international bodies, the IFC (International Finance Corporation) has its second most important operations centre in Istanbul, with a staff of 150 people (5). In addition, Turkey has been a member of NATO since 1952, of the OECD since 1961 and is in negotiations for accession to the European Union (EU) (6).

In 2017, Turkey was the eleventh market for Spanish exports and the fourth most important outside the European Union, after the United States, Morocco and China (7). The two countries compete in important areas, such as the automotive industry, construction and food and agriculture (8). This is why, although there is a lot of trade between the two countries, few Spanish companies have established themselves in Turkey, having traditionally preferred to move into other regions such as Europe, the Americas and even north Africa.

'Future prospects are promising for Spanish firms, now that the period of uncertainty and instability following the failed coup d'état in 2016 has been overcome'

Now is the ideal time for Spanish firms, whether big corporations or SMEs, to join Turkey's economic recovery and play an important role in projects in sectors such as tourism, renewable energy and industry.

However, good international and local advice are essential to embark on an international adventure in Turkey, especially if the idea is also to break into the country's neighbouring markets, which offer enormous potential opportunities but also a high level of complexity. Having clear ideas and the support of a professional team specialising in the region are the keys to success.

(1)-http://www.worldometers.info/world-population/turkey-population/

(2)-https://countryeconomy.com/gdp/turkey

(3)-https://www.enr.com/toplists/2018-Top-250-International-Contractors-1

-http://www.expansion.com/empresas/inmobiliario/2018/08/25/5b8149e8e2704e737d8b45c6.html

(4)-http://www.eib.org/en/projects/loan/regions/3

(5)-https://www.ifc.org/wps/wcm/connect/news_ext_content/ifc_external_corporate_site/news+and+events/news/ifc+istanbul+office+becomes+ifcs+first+operations+center

(6)-https://ec.europa.eu/neighbourhood-enlargement/countries/detailed-country-information/turkey_en

(7)-https://www.icex.es/icex/es/navegacion-principal/todos-nuestros-servicios/informacion-de-mercados/paises/navegacion-principal/el-pais/relaciones-bilaterales/index.html?idPais=TR

(8)-https://www.icex.es/icex/es/navegacion-principal/todos-nuestros-servicios/informacion-de-mercados/paises/navegacion-principal/el-pais/relaciones-bilaterales/index.html?idPais=TR

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 14:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAIXABANK
04:03pTURKEY : the great "success story" in the international economy
PU
10/09BANCO BPI : Diebold Nixdorf partner to deliver advanced self-service experience
AQ
10/08CAIXABANK : announces that will make a presentation to comment on the results fo..
PU
10/04CaixaBank Investigated Over Banco BPI Acquisition -- Update
DJ
10/04CaixaBank Investigated Over Banco BPI Acquisition
DJ
10/04BANCO BPI : Spanish court to investigate Caixabank's purchase of BPI
RE
10/04CAIXABANK : mobile application, awarded by the Bank Administration Institute (BA..
PU
10/02CAIXABANK : we.trade joins forces with three former Batavia consortium banks acc..
PU
09/25CAIXABANK : The Company hereby informs about the liquidation price and the liqui..
PU
09/25CAIXABANK : sells its 9.36% stake in Spanish oil and gas company Repsol
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:15aReason Will Prevail And European Banks Still Look Reasonable 
09/19BANCO BPI : Heads You Win, Tails You Don't Lose Much 
07/27Caixabank SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/24BANKINTER : One Of The Best Banks In Europe 
03/28BANCO DE SABADELL : Higher Profitability May Lead To A Re-Rating Of Its Shares 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 575 M
EBIT 2018 3 833 M
Net income 2018 2 126 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,81%
P/E ratio 2018 10,92
P/E ratio 2019 9,64
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,68x
Capitalization 23 358 M
Chart CAIXABANK
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 4,50 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Gual Sole Chairman
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
Juan Rosell Lastortras Independent Director
Francesc Xavier Vives Torrents Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIXABANK0.41%26 997
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.24%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA-0.95%299 448
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.48%274 785
WELLS FARGO-13.58%257 808
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.64%217 223
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.