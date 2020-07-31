CaixaBank S A : Half year interim financial report (CNMV filing)

II. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION TO PREVIOUSLY RELEASED PERIODIC INFORMATION
Amendment to the accounting treatment linked to defined benefit commitments - Treatment of the assets held by the employee
Pension Fund
In order to improve the true image of the financial statements, at 31 December 2019 the Group voluntarily decided to change its accounting policy with regard to the treatment of assets held by the employee Pension Fund, thus deeming them eligible plan assets, and as a result the rights of the same on the underwritten policies are considered, as covered in the 2019 financial statements. For this reason, the statement of recognised income and expenditure and the statement of changes in net equity on 30 June 2019 have been restated. In Note 1.4 of the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements includes details of the restatement on 30 June 2019.
Translation of half-yearly financial report originally issued and prepared in Spanish. This English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In the event of a discrepancy, the original Spanish-language version prevails.
III. STATEMENT(S) BY THE PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE INFORMATION
To the best of our knowledge, the accompanying condensed annual financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting principles, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the issuer, or of the undertakings included in the consolidated financial statements taken as a whole, and the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required.
Comments on the above statement(s): Tomás Muniesa Arantegui, Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche, John Shepard Reed, María Teresa Bassons Boncompte, Maria Verónica Fisas Vergés, Fundación Bancaria - Caja General de Ahorros de Canarias, Alejandro García- Bragado Dalmau, Cristina Garmendia Mendizábal, Ignacio Garralda Ruiz de Velasco, Maria Amparo Moraleda Martínez, Eduardo Javier Sanchiz Irazu, Jose Serna Masia and Koro Usarraga Unsain do not sign as they have attended online to the Council meeting due to restrictions and recommendations from health authorities as a result of the spread of Covid-19 which limit physical meetings and displacements.
Person(s) responsible for this information:
Name/Company Name
Office
JORDI GUAL SOLE
PRESIDENT
TOMAS MUNIESA ARANTEGUI
VICEPRESIDENT
GONZALO GORTAZAR ROTAECHE
CEO
JOHN SHEPARD REED
LEAD DIRECTOR
MARÍA TERESA BASSONS BONCOMPTE
DIRECTOR
MARÍA VERÓNICA FISAS VERGES
DIRECTOR
FUNDACION BANCARIA CANARIA CAJA GENERAL DE AHORROS DE
CANARIAS-FUNDACION
DIRECTOR
ALEJANDRO GARCÍA-BRAGADO DALMAU
DIRECTOR
CRISTINA GARMENDIA MENDIZABAL
DIRECTOR
IGNACIO GARRALDA RUÍZ DE VELASCO
DIRECTOR
MARÍA AMPARO MORALEDA MARTÍNEZ
DIRECTOR
EDUARDO JAVIER SANCHIZ IRAZU
DIRECTOR
JOSÉ SERNA MASIÁ
DIRECTOR
KORO USARRAGA UNSAIN
DIRECTOR
In accordance with the power delegated by the board of directors, the board secretary certifies that the half-yearly financial report has been signed by the directors.
Date this half-yearly financial report was signed by the corresponding governing body: 30/07/2020
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (1/3)(PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)
Units: Thousand euros
ASSETS
CURRENT PERIOD
PREVIOUS PERIOD
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
1. Cash on hand, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits
0040
39,967,000
13,898,000
2. Total financial Assets
0041
281,348,000
255,903,000
a) Financial assets held for trading
0045
15,771,000
14,240,000
Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge
0046
426,000
165,000
b) Financial assets not designated for trading compulsory measured at fair value through profit or loss
0050
195,000
221,000
Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge
0051
c) Financial Asset designated at fair value through profit or loss
0055
1,000
Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge
0056
d) Financial assets at fair value with changes in other incomprehensive income
0060
18,699,000
16,316,000
Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge
0061
3,893,000
2,544,000
e) Financial assets at amortised cost
0065
245,856,000
222,935,000
Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge
0066
98,600,000
93,053,000
f) Derivatives - Hedge accountings
0070
409,000
2,133,000
g) Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedge of interest rate risk
0075
418,000
57,000
3. Investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates
0080
10,857,000
10,923,000
a) Group entities
0090
9,469,000
9,535,000
b) Jointly-controlled entities
0091
c) Associates
0092
1,388,000
1,388,000
4. Tangible assets
0100
4,654,000
4,596,000
a) Property, plant and equipment
0101
4,620,000
4,560,000
i) For own use
0102
4,620,000
4,560,000
ii) Leased out under an operating lease
0103
iii) Assigned to welfare projects (savings banks and credit cooperatives)
0104
b) Investment property
0105
34,000
36,000
Of which: leased out under an operating lease
0106
Token entry: acquired under finance lease
0107
1,414,000
1,416,000
5. Intangible assets
0110
806,000
887,000
a) Goodwill
0111
427,000
529,000
b) Other intangible assets
0112
379,000
358,000
6. Tax assets
0120
8,349,000
8,963,000
a) Current tax assets
0121
586,000
1,307,000
b) Deferred tax assets
0122
7,763,000
7,656,000
7. Other assets
0130
3,654,000
3,656,000
a) Insurance contracts linked to pensions
0131
1,251,000
1,206,000
b) Inventories
0132
18,000
14,000
c) Other assets
0133
2,385,000
2,436,000
8.Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale
0140
325,000
338,000
TOTAL ASSETS
0150
349,960,000
299,164,000
Comments:
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (2/3) (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)
Units: Thousand euros
CURRENT
PREVIOUS
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
PERIOD
PERIOD
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
1. Financial liabilities held for trading
0160
10,321,000
9,281,000
2. Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss
0170
1,000
Token entry: subordinate liabilities
0175
3. Financial liabilities at amortised cost
0180
311,716,000
260,875,000
Token entry: subordinate liabilities
0185
5,451,000
5,461,000
4. Derivatives - Hedge accounting
0190
150,000
442,000
5. Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedge of interest rate risk
0200
1,680,000
1,464,000
6. Provisions
0210
3,111,000
3,370,000
a) Pensions and other post-employment defined benefit obligations
0211
511,000
519,000
b) Other long-term employee benefits
0212
1,553,000
1,709,000
c)
Pending legal issues and tax litigation
0213
579,000
628,000
d) Commitments and guarantees given
0214
128,000
129,000
e) Other provisions
0215
340,000
385,000
7. Tax liabilities
0220
631,000
618,000
a)
Current tax liabilities
0221
22,000
1,000
b)
Deferred tax liabilities
0223
609,000
617,000
8. Share capital repayable on demand
0230
9. Other liabilities
0240
1,243,000
1,058,000
Of which: fund for welfare projects (savings banks and credit cooperatives)
0241
10. Liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale
0250
TOTAL LIABILITIES
0260
328,852,000
277,109,000
Comments:
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (3/3)(PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)
Units: Thousand euros
CURRENT
PREVIOUS
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (continuation)
PERIOD
PERIOD
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
0270
22,300,000
22,898,000
1. Capital
0280
5,981,000
5,981,000
a) Paid up capital
0281
5,981,000
5,981,000
b) Unpaid capital which has been called up
0282
Token entry: uncalled capital
0283
2. Share premium
0290
12,033,000
12,033,000
3. Equity instruments issued other than capital
0300
a) Equity component of compound financial instruments
0301
b) Other equity instruments issued
0302
4. Other equity
0310
24,000
24,000
5. Retained earnings
0320
7,728,000
6,049,000
6. Revaluation reserves
0330
7. Other reserves
0340
(3,321,000)
(3,254,000)
8. (-) Treasury shares
0350
(10,000)
(9,000)
9. Profit or loss for the period
0360
(135,000)
2,074,000
10. (-) Interim dividends
0370
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
0380
(1,192,000)
(843,000)
1. Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
0390
(1,558,000)
(1,167,000)
a) Actuarial gains or (-) losses on defined benefit pension plans
0391
(43,000)
(45,000)
b) Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale
0392
c) Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
0394
(1,515,000)
(1,122,000)
d) Hedge ineffectiveness of fair value hedges for equity instruments measured at fair value through other
0393
comprehensive income
e) Fair value changes of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss attributable to changes in their credit
0395
risk
2. Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
0400
366,000
324,000
a) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations (effective portion)
0401
b) Foreign currency translation
0402
c) Hedging derivatives. Cash flow hedges (effective portion)
0403
109,000
(34,000)
d) Fair value changes of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
0404
257,000
358,000
e) Hedging instruments [not designated elements]
0405
f) Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale
0407
TOTAL EQUITY
0450
21,108,000
22,055,000
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
0460
349,960,000
299,164,000
TOKEN ENTRY: OFF-BALANCE-SHEET EXPOSURE
1. Loan commitments given
0470
62,409,000
57,850,000
2. Guarantees given
0490
5,383,000
5,086,000
3. Contingent commitments given
0480
18,915,000
20,738,000
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
2. INDIVIDUAL PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)
Units: Thousand euros
PRESENT CURR.
PREVIOUS CURR.
CURRENT
PREVIOUS
PERIOD
PERIOD
CUMULATIVE
CUMULATIVE
(2nd HALF YEAR)
(2nd HALF YEAR)
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
(+)
Interest income
0501
1,956,000
2,117,000
a) Financial assets at fair value with changes on other comprehensive
0591
128,000
123,000
income
b) Financial assets at amortised cost
0592
1,814,000
1,905,000
c) Other assets
0593
14,000
89,000
(-)
Interest expense
0502
(326,000)
(412,000)
(-)
Remuneration of capital redeemable on demand
0503
=
A) NET INTEREST INCOME
0505
1,630,000
1,705,000
(+) Dividend income
0506
286,000
946,000
(+) Fee and commission income
0508
1,127,000
1,109,000
(-)
Fee and commission expenses
0509
(72,000)
(82,000)
Gains or losses on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not
0510
177,000
156,000
(+/-)measured at fair value through profit or loss, net
a) Financial assets at amortised cost
0594
114,000
b) Rest of assets and liabilities
0595
63,000
156,000
(+/-)Gains or (-) losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net
0511
21,000
68,000
a) Reclassification of financial assets from fair value with changes in
0596
other comprehensive income
a) Reclassification of financial assets from amortised cost
0597
a) Other gains or (-) losses
0598
21,000
68,000
Gains or (-) losses on financial assets not designated for trading
0519
(7,000)
(+/-)compulsory measured at fair value through profit or loss, net
a) Reclassification of financial assets from fair value with changes in
0599
other incomprehensive income
a) Reclassification of financial assets from amortised cost
0581
a) Other gains or (-) losses
0582
(7,000)
Gains or (-) losses on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair
(25,000)
(+/-)value through profit or loss, net
0512
(+/-)Gains or losses from hedge accounting, net
0513
(1,000)
49,000
(+/-)Exchange differences [gain or (-) loss], net
0514
(39,000)
(63,000)
(+/-)Gains or (-) losses on derecognition of non-financial assets, net
0546
2,000
6,000
(+) Other operating income
0515
48,000
32,000
(-)
Other operating expenses
0516
(207,000)
(202,000)
(-)
Administrative expenses:
0521
(1,709,000)
(2,766,000)
(-)
a) Staff expenses
0522
(1,210,000)
(2,258,000)
(-)
b) Other administrative expenses
0523
(499,000)
(508,000)
(-)
Depreciation
0524
(274,000)
(267,000)
(+/-)Provisions or reversal of provisions
0525
(115,000)
13,000
Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at
(991,000)
(152,000)
(+/-)fair value through profit or loss
0526
a) Financial assets at fair value with changes on other comprehensive
1,000
1,000
(+/-)income
0527
(+/-)b) Financial assets at amortised cost
0528
(992,000)
(153,000)
=
NET OPERATING INCOME
0540
(124,000)
527,000
Comments:
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
2. INDIVIDUAL PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)
Units: Thousand euros
PRESENT CURR.
PREVIOUS CURR.
CURRENT
PREVIOUS
PERIOD
PERIOD
CUMULATIVE
CUMULATIVE
(2nd HALF YEAR)
(2nd HALF YEAR)
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
Impairment or reversal of impairment of investments in subsidiaries, joint
(91,000)
(55,000)
(+/-)ventures and associates
0541
(+/-)Impairment or reversal of impairment on non-financial assets
0542
(10,000)
(13,000)
(+/-)a) Property, plant and equipment
0543
(10,000)
(13,000)
(+/-)b) Intangible assets
0544
(+/-)c) Other
0545
(+) Negative goodwill recognised in profit or loss
0547
Profit or loss from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as
(21,000)
(18,000)
(+/-)held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations
0548
=
D) PROFIT OR LOSS BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
0550
(246,000)
441,000
Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing
111,000
110,000
(+/-)operations
0551
=
E) PROFIT OR LOSS AFTER TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
0560
(135,000)
551,000
(+/-)Profit or loss after tax from discontinued operations
0561
=
PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
0570
(135,000)
551,000
Amount (X.XX
Amount (X.XX
Amount (X.XX
Amount (X.XX
EARNINGS PER SHARE
euros)
euros)
euros)
euros)
Basic
0580
(0.03)
0.08
Diluted
0590
(0.03)
0.08
Comments:
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
3. INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)
Units: Thousand euros
CURRENT
PREVIOUS
PERIOD
PERIOD
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
A) PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
0600
(135,000)
551,000
B) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
0610
(349,000)
124,000
1. Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
0620
(392,000)
65,000
a) Actuarial gains or (-) losses on defined benefit pension plans
0621
3,000
(35,000)
b) Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale
0622
(394,000)
c) Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive
0623
90,000
income
d) Hedge ineffectiveness of fair value hedges for equity instruments measured at fair value through
0625
other comprehensive income
Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive
0626
58,000
(3,000)
income [hedged item]
Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive
0627
(58,000)
3,000
income [hedging instrument]
e) Fair value changes of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss attributable to changes in
their credit risk
d) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified
0624
(1,000)
10,000
2. Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
0630
43,000
59,000
a) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations [effective portion]
0635
- Valuation gains or losses taken to equity
0636
-
Transferred to profit or loss
0637
-
Other reclassifications
0638
b) Foreign currency translation
0640
(1,000)
- Translation gains or losses taken to equity
0641
(1,000)
-
Transferred to profit or loss
0642
-
Other reclassifications
0643
c) Cash flow hedges [effective portion]
0645
211,000
(44,000)
- Valuation gains or losses taken to equity
0646
226,000
(6,000)
-
Transferred to profit or loss
0647
(15,000)
(38,000)
- Transferred to initial carrying amount of hedged items
0648
-
Other reclassifications
0649
d) Hedging instruments [not designated elements]
0631
Valuation gains or (-) losses taken to equity
0632
Transferred to profit or loss
0633
Other reclassifications
0634
e) Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
0650
(136,000)
207,000
Valuation gains or (-) losses taken to equity
0651
(118,000)
350,000
Transferred to profit or loss
0652
(18,000)
(143,000)
Other reclassifications
0653
f) 'Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale
0655
Valuation gains or (-) losses taken to equity
0656
Transferred to profit or loss
0657
Other reclassifications
0658
g) Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
0660
(32,000)
(103,000)
C) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
0670
(484,000)
675,000
Comments:
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
4. INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF TOTAL CHANGES IN EQUITY (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS ) (1/2)
Units: Thousand euros
Equity
Accumulated
CURRENT PERIOD
instruments
other
Share
issued other
Retained
Revaluation
(-) Treasury
Profit or loss
(-) Interim
comprehensive
Capital
premium
than capital
Other equity
earnings
reserves
Other reserves
shares
for the period
dividends
income
Total
Opening balance [before restatement]
0700
5,981,000
12,033,000
24,000
6,049,000
(3,254,000)
(9,000)
2,074,000
(843,000)
22,055,000
Effects of corrections of errors
0701
Effects of changes in accounting policies
0702
Opening balance [current period]
0710
5,981,000
12,033,000
24,000
6,049,000
(3,254,000)
(9,000)
2,074,000
(843,000)
22,055,000
Total comprehensive income for the period
0720
(135,000)
(349,000)
(484,000)
Other changes in equity
0730
1,679,000
(67,000)
(1,000)
(2,074,000)
(463,000)
Issuance of ordinary shares
0731
Issuance of preference shares
0732
Issuance of other equity instruments
0733
Exercise or expiration of other equity instruments issued
0734
Conversion of debt to equity
0735
Capital reduction
0736
Dividends (or remuneration to shareholders)
0737
4180,000
418,000
Purchase of treasury shares
0738
(7,000)
(7,000)
Sale or cancellation of treasury shares
0739
6,000
6,000
Reclassification of financial instruments from equity to liability
0740
Reclassification of financial instruments from liability to equity
0741
Transfers among components of equity
0742
2,074,000
Equity increase or (-) decrease resulting from business
combinations
0743
Share based payments
0744
Other increase or (-) decrease in equity
0745
23,000
(67,000)
(44,000)
Of which: discretionary transfer to welfare projects and
funds (savings banks and credit cooperatives)
0746
Closing balance [current period]
0750
5,981,000
12,033,000
24,000
7,728,000
(3,321,000)
(10,000)
(135,000)
(1,192,000)
21,108,000
Comments:
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
4. INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF TOTAL CHANGES IN EQUITY (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS ) (2/2)
Units: Thousand euros
Equity
Accumulated
PREVIOUS PERIOD
instruments
other
Share
issued other
Retained
Revaluation
(-) Treasury
Profit or loss
(-) Interim
comprehensive
Capital
premium
than capital
Other equity
earnings
reserves
Other reserves
shares
for the period
dividends
income
Total
Opening balance [before restatement]
0751
5,981,000
12,033,000
19,000
5,983,000
(3,110,000)
(9,000)
1,163,000
(785,000)
21,275,000
Effects of corrections of errors
0752
Effects of changes in accounting policies
0753
Opening balance [comparative period]
0754
5,981,000
12,033,000
19,000
5,983,000
(3,110,000)
(9,000)
1,163,000
(785,000)
21,275,000
Total comprehensive income for the period
0755
551,000
124,000
(675,000)
Other changes in equity
0756
41,000
(68,000)
(1,163,000)
419,000
0
(771,000)
Issuance of ordinary shares
0757
Issuance of preference shares
0758
Issuance of other equity instruments
0759
Exercise or expiration of other equity instruments issued
0760
Conversion of debt to equity
0761
Capital reduction
0762
Dividends (or remuneration to shareholders)
0763
(598,000)
(598,000)
Purchase of treasury shares
0764
(6,000)
(6,000)
Sale or cancellation of treasury shares
0765
6,000
6,000
Reclassification of financial instruments from equity to liability
0766
Reclassification of financial instruments from liability to equity
0767
Transfers among components of equity
0768
744,000
(1,163,000)
419,000
Equity increase or (-) decrease resulting from business
combinations
0769
Share based payments
0770
Other increase or (-) decrease in equity
0771
(105,000)
(68,000)
(173,000)
Of which: discretionary transfer to welfare projects and
funds (savings banks and credit cooperatives)
0772
Closing balance [comparative period]
0773
5,981,000
12,033,000
19,000
6,024,000
(3,178,000)
(9,000)
551,000
419,000
(661,000)
21,179,000
Comments:
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
5. INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (INDIRECT METHOD) (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)
2. Adjustments to obtain cash flows from operating activities
1820
2,090,000
2,259,000
(+)
Depreciation and amortisation
1821
272,000
260,000
(+/-)
Other adjustments
1822
1,818,000
1,999,000
3. Net increase/(decrease) in operating assets:
1830
(27,190,000)
(14,150,000)
(+/-)
Financial assets held for trading
1831
(404,000)
(2,996,000)
(+/-)
Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss
1832
46,000
131,000
(+/-)
Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss
1836
(+/-)
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
1833
(2,898,000)
2,010,000
(+/-)
Financial assets at amortised cost
1834
(26,166,000)
(9,299,000)
(+/-)
Other operating assets
1835
2,232,000
(3,996,000)
4. Net increase/(decrease) in operating liabilities:
1840
56,862,000
7,492,000
(+/-)
Financial liabilities held for trading
1841
(147,000)
2,499,000
(+/-)
Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss
1842
(+/-)
Financial liabilities at amortised cost
1843
58,117,000
3,510,000
(+/-)
Other operating liabilities
1844
(1,108,000)
1,483,000
5.
Income tax recovered/(paid)
1850
198,000
120,000
B)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2)
1860
(108,000)
(67,000)
1.
Payments
1870
(382,000)
(371,000)
(-)
Tangible assets
1871
(221,000)
(256,000)
(-)
Intangible assets
1872
(123,000)
(77,000)
(-)
Investments in joint ventures and associates
1873
(4,000)
(-)
Investments in subsidiaries and other business units
1874
(-)
Non-current assets and liabilities classified as held for sale
1875
(38,000)
(34,000)
(-)
Other payments related to investing activities
1877
2.
Proceeds:
1880
274,000
304,000
(+)
Tangible assets
1881
98,000
151,000
(+)
Intangible assets
1882
27,000
10,000
(+)
Investments in joint ventures and associates
1883
(+)
Investments in subsidiaries and other business units
1884
(+)
Non-current assets and liabilities classified as held for sale
1885
149,000
143,000
(+)
Other proceeds related to investing activities
1887
C)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2)
1890
(2,861,000)
1,632,000
1.
Payments
1900
(3,867,000)
(2,757,000)
(-)
Dividends
1901
(418,000)
(600,000)
(-)
Subordinated liabilities
1902
(-)
Redemption of own equity instruments
1903
(-)
Acquisition of own equity instruments
1904
(8,000)
(8,000)
(-)
Other payments related to financing activities
1905
(3,441,000)
(2,149,000)
2.
Proceeds:
1910
1,006,000
4,389,000
(+)
Subordinated liabilities
1911
(+)
Issuance of own equity instruments
1912
(+)
Disposal of own equity instruments
1913
6,000
7,000
(+)
Other proceeds related to financing activities
1914
1,000,000
4,382,000
D)
EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES
1920
E)
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A + B + C + D)
1930
29,194,000
(2,091,000)
F)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
1940
15,110,000
19,158,000
G)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (E + F)
1950
44,304,000
17,067,000
CURRENT
PREVIOUS
COMPONENTS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
PERIOD
PERIOD
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
(+)
Cash
1955
2,253,000
2,201,000
(+)
Cash equivalent balances at central banks
1960
41,673,000
13,918,000
(+)
Other financial assets
1965
378,000
948,000
(-)
Less: Bank overdrafts repayable on demand
1970
TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
1980
44,304,000
17,067,000
Of which: in power of group entities but not available for the group
1990
Comments:
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
10. B. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (DIRECT METHOD) (ADOPTED IFRS)
Units: Thousand euros
CURRENT
PREVIOUS
PERIOD
PERIOD
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
A)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
2000
(+/-)
Proceeds/(Payments) on operating assets
2001
(+/-)
Proceeds/(Payments) on operating liabilities
2002
(+/-)
Income tax recovered/(paid)
2003
(+/-)
Other proceeds/(payments) from operating activities
2004
B)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2)
2010
1.
Payments
2020
(-)
Tangible assets
2021
(-)
Intangible assets
2022
(-)
Investments in joint ventures and associates
2023
(-)
Subsidiaries and other business units
2024
(-)
Non-current assets and liabilities classified as held for sale
2025
(-)
Held-to-maturity investments
2026
(-)
Other payments related to investing activities
2027
2.
Proceeds:
2030
(+)
Tangible assets
2031
(+)
Intangible assets
2032
(+)
Investments in joint ventures and associates
2033
(+)
Subsidiaries and other business units
2034
(+)
Non-current assets and liabilities classified as held for sale
2035
(+)
Held-to-maturity investments
2036
(+)
Other proceeds related to investing activities
2037
C)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2)
2040
1.
Payments
2050
(-)
Dividends
2051
(-)
Subordinated liabilities
2052
(-)
Redemption of own equity instruments
2053
(-)
Acquisition of own equity instruments
2054
(-)
Other payments related to financing activities
2055
2.
Proceeds:
2060
(+)
Subordinated liabilities
2061
(+)
Issuance of own equity instruments
2062
(+)
Disposal of own equity instruments
2063
(+)
Other proceeds related to financing activities
2064
D)
EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATIONS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS HELD
2070
E)
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A + B + C + D)
2080
F)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
2090
G)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (E + F)
2100
CURRENT
PREVIOUS
PERIOD
PERIOD
COMPONENTS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
(+)
Cash
2110
(+)
Cash equivalent balances at central banks
2115
(+)
Other financial assets
2120
(-)
Less: Bank overdrafts repayable on demand
2125
TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
2130
Of which: in power of group entities but not available for the group
2140
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
11. DIVIDENDS PAID
CURRENT PERIOD
PREVIOUS PERIOD
Euros per share
Amount
Number of
Euros per share
Amount
Number of
(thousand
shares to be
(thousand
shares to be
(X.XX)
(X.XX)
euros)
delivered
euros)
delivered
Ordinary shares
2158
0.07
418,000
0.10
598,000
Other shares (non-voting shares, redeemable shares,
2159
etc.)
Total dividends paid
2160
0.07
418,000
0.10
598,000
a) Dividends charged to profit and loss
2155
0.07
418,000
0.10
598,000
b) Dividends charged to reserves or share premium
2156
c) Dividends in kind
2157
d) Flexible payment
2154
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
12. BREAKDOWN OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY NATURE AND CATEGORY (1/2)
Units: Thousand euros
CURRENT PERIOD
Non-trading financial
Financial assets
Financial assets at fair
Financial assets held for
assets mandatorily at
Financial assets at
FINANCIAL ASSETS:
designated at fair value
value through other
trading
fair value through profit
amortised cost
through profit or loss
comprehensive income
NATURE/CATEGORY
or loss
Derivatives
2470
14,664,000
Equity instruments
2480
153,000
52,000
1,157,000
Debt securities
2490
954,000
17,542,000
21,386,000
Loans and advances
2500
143,000
224.470.000
Central banks
2501
Credit institutions
2502
6.379.000
Customers
2503
143,000
218.091.000
(INDIVIDUAL) TOTAL
2510
15,771,000
195,000
1,392
18,699,000
245,856,000
Derivatives
2520
6,508,000
Equity instruments
2530
309,000
184,000
1,706,000
Debt securities
2540
957,000
54,000
1,392
19,039,000
26,030,000
Loans and advances
2550
143,000
243.400.000
Central banks
2551
9.000
Credit institutions
2552
7.100.000
Customers
2553
143,000
236.291.000
(CONSOLIDATED) TOTAL
2560
7,774,000
381,000
1,392
20,745,000
269,430,000
CURRENT PERIOD
FINANCIAL LIABILITIES:
Financial liabilities held for trading
Financial liabilities designated at fair
Financial liabilities at amortised cost
value through profit or loss
NATURE/CATEGORY
Derivatives
2570
9,719,000
Short positions
2580
602,000
Deposits
2590
272,591,000
Central banks
2591
46,115,000
Credit institutions
2592
5,626,000
Customers
2593
220,850,000
Debt securities issued
2600
31,103,000
Other financial liabilities
2610
8,022,000
(INDIVIDUAL) TOTAL
2620
10,321,000
311,716,000
Derivatives
2630
1,589,000
Short positions
2640
602,000
Deposits
2650
296,513,000
Central banks
2651
50,530,000
Credit institutions
2652
7,309,000
Customers
2653
238,674,000
Debt securities issued
2660
34,291,000
Other financial liabilities
2670
8,906,000
(CONSOLIDATED) TOTAL
2680
2,191,000
339,710,000
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
12. BREAKDOWN OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY NATURE AND CATEGORY (1/2)
Units: Thousand euros
PREVIOUS PERIOD
Non-trading financial
Financial assets
Financial assets at fair
Financial assets held for
assets mandatorily at
Financial assets at
FINANCIAL ASSETS:
designated at fair value
value through other
trading
fair value through profit
amortised cost
through profit or loss
comprehensive income
NATURE/CATEGORY
or loss
Derivatives
5470
13,165,000
Equity instruments
5480
370,000
55,000
1,729,000
Debt securities
5490
705,000
1,000
14,587,000
13,992,000
Loans and advances
5500
166,000
208.943.000
Central banks
5501
Credit institutions
5502
4.355.000
Customers
5503
166,000
204.588.000
(INDIVIDUAL) TOTAL
5510
14,240,000
221,000
1,000
16,316,000
222,935,000
Derivatives
5520
6,194,000
Equity instruments
5530
457,000
198,000
2,407,000
Debt securities
5540
719,000
63,000
15,964,000
17,389,000
Loans and advances
5550
166,000
1,000
0
227,313,000
Central banks
5551
6.000
Credit institutions
5552
5.153.000
Customers
5553
166,000
222.154.000
(CONSOLIDATED) TOTAL
5560
7,370,000
427,000
1,000
18,371,000
244,702,000
PREVIOUS PERIOD
FINANCIAL LIABILITIES:
Financial liabilities held for trading
Financial liabilities designated at fair
Financial liabilities at amortised cost
value through profit or loss
NATURE/CATEGORY
Derivatives
5570
8,810,000
Short positions
5580
471,000
Deposits
5590
222,439,000
Central banks
5591
13,044,000
Credit institutions
5592
4,269,000
Customers
5593
205,099,000
Debt securities issued
5600
1,000
30,332,000
Other financial liabilities
5610
8,104,000
(INDIVIDUAL) TOTAL
5620
9,281,000
1,000
260,875,000
Derivatives
5630
1,867,000
Short positions
5640
471,000
Deposits
5650
241,735,000
Central banks
5651
14,318,000
Credit institutions
5652
6,238,000
Customers
5653
221,079,000
Debt securities issued
5660
33,648,000
Other financial liabilities
5670
1,000
8,592,000
(CONSOLIDATED) TOTAL
5680
2,338,000
1,000
283,975,000
CAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
13. SEGMENT INFORMATION
Units: Thousand euros
DISTRIBUTION OF INTEREST INCOME BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA
INDIVIDUAL
CONSOLIDATED
GEOGRAPHIC AREA
CURRENT PERIOD
PREVIOUS PERIOD
CURRENT PERIOD
PREVIOUS PERIOD
Domestic market
2210
1,923,000
2,099,000
3,072,000
3,276,000
International Market:
2215
33,000
18,000
266,000
249,000
a) European Union
2216
30,000
16,000
263,000
247,000
a.1) Euro zone
2217
9,000
3,000
242,000
234,000
a.2.) Non Euro zone
2218
21,000
13,000
21,000
13,000
b) Other
2219
3,000
2,000
3,000
2,000
TOTAL
2220
1,956,000
2,117,000
3,338,000
3,525,000
Comments:
CONSOLIDATED
OPERATING INCOME
PROFIT OR LOSS
SEGMENTS
CURRENT PERIOD
PREVIOUS PERIOD
CURRENT PERIOD
PREVIOUS PERIOD
Banking and Insurance business
2221
5,460,000
5,812,000
106,000
295,000
Investments business
2223
300,000
300,000
54,000
229,000
BPI
2224
351,000
370,000
45,000
98,000
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
TOTAL of the segments to inform
2235
6,111,000
6,482,000
205,000
622,000
Comments:
E- 26
Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.
1er SEMESTRE 2020
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
14. AVERAGE WORKFORCE AND NUMBER OF OFFICES
INDIVIDUAL
CONSOLIDATED
CURRENT PERIOD
PREVIOUS PERIOD
CURRENT PERIOD
PREVIOUS PERIOD
AVERAGE WORKFORCE
2295
27,500
29,495
35.673
37.510
Men
2296
12,317
13,620
16.225
17.439
Women
2297
15,183
15,875
19.448
20.071
CURRENT PERIOD
PREVIOUS PERIOD
NUMBER OF OFFICE
2298
4,467
4,923
Spain
2299
4,012
4,430
Foreign
2300
455
493
Comments:
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
15. BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGERS REMUNERATION
MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
CURRENT PERIOD
PREVIOUS PERIOD
Type of remuneration:
Amount (thousand euros)
Attendance fees
2310
1,672
1,730
Salaries
2311
778
778
Variable remuneration in cash
2312
177
Share based payments
2313
277
Indemnities
2314
long-term savings systems
2315
261
259
Other
2316
561
615
Total
2320
3,272
3,836
Amount (thousand euros)
DIRECTORS
CURRENT PERIOD
PREVIOUS PERIOD
Total remuneration paid to directors
2325
5,208
6,186
Comments:
The total of remunerations does not include those perceived for representation of the Company in Boards of Directors of listed companies and others with representation out of the consolidated group. This remuneration in the case of Advisers ascends to EUR 121 thousands in 2020 (EUR 101 thousands in 2019) and in the case of Managers ascends to EUR 61 thousands 2020 (EUR 52 thousands in 2019).
