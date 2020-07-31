CaixaBank S A : Half year interim financial report (CNMV filing) 0 07/31/2020 | 02:02pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1º SEMESTRE 2020 ANNEX II CREDIT INSTITUTIONS 1st HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 REPORTING DATE 30/06/2020 I. IDENTIFICATION DATA Registered Company Name: CAIXABANK, S.A. Registered Address: CALLE PINTOR SOROLLA, 2-4 - VALENCIA Tax Identification Number A-08663619 II. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION TO PREVIOUSLY RELEASED PERIODIC INFORMATION Amendment to the accounting treatment linked to defined benefit commitments - Treatment of the assets held by the employee Pension Fund In order to improve the true image of the financial statements, at 31 December 2019 the Group voluntarily decided to change its accounting policy with regard to the treatment of assets held by the employee Pension Fund, thus deeming them eligible plan assets, and as a result the rights of the same on the underwritten policies are considered, as covered in the 2019 financial statements. For this reason, the statement of recognised income and expenditure and the statement of changes in net equity on 30 June 2019 have been restated. In Note 1.4 of the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements includes details of the restatement on 30 June 2019. Translation of half-yearly financial report originally issued and prepared in Spanish. This English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In the event of a discrepancy, the original Spanish-language version prevails. E- 1 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1º SEMESTRE 2020 III. STATEMENT(S) BY THE PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE INFORMATION To the best of our knowledge, the accompanying condensed annual financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting principles, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the issuer, or of the undertakings included in the consolidated financial statements taken as a whole, and the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required. Comments on the above statement(s): Tomás Muniesa Arantegui, Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche, John Shepard Reed, María Teresa Bassons Boncompte, Maria Verónica Fisas Vergés, Fundación Bancaria - Caja General de Ahorros de Canarias, Alejandro García- Bragado Dalmau, Cristina Garmendia Mendizábal, Ignacio Garralda Ruiz de Velasco, Maria Amparo Moraleda Martínez, Eduardo Javier Sanchiz Irazu, Jose Serna Masia and Koro Usarraga Unsain do not sign as they have attended online to the Council meeting due to restrictions and recommendations from health authorities as a result of the spread of Covid-19 which limit physical meetings and displacements. Person(s) responsible for this information: Name/Company Name Office JORDI GUAL SOLE PRESIDENT TOMAS MUNIESA ARANTEGUI VICEPRESIDENT GONZALO GORTAZAR ROTAECHE CEO JOHN SHEPARD REED LEAD DIRECTOR MARÍA TERESA BASSONS BONCOMPTE DIRECTOR MARÍA VERÓNICA FISAS VERGES DIRECTOR FUNDACION BANCARIA CANARIA CAJA GENERAL DE AHORROS DE CANARIAS-FUNDACION DIRECTOR ALEJANDRO GARCÍA-BRAGADO DALMAU DIRECTOR CRISTINA GARMENDIA MENDIZABAL DIRECTOR IGNACIO GARRALDA RUÍZ DE VELASCO DIRECTOR MARÍA AMPARO MORALEDA MARTÍNEZ DIRECTOR EDUARDO JAVIER SANCHIZ IRAZU DIRECTOR JOSÉ SERNA MASIÁ DIRECTOR KORO USARRAGA UNSAIN DIRECTOR In accordance with the power delegated by the board of directors, the board secretary certifies that the half-yearly financial report has been signed by the directors. Date this half-yearly financial report was signed by the corresponding governing body: 30/07/2020 E- 2 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1º SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (1/3)(PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS) Units: Thousand euros ASSETS CURRENT PERIOD PREVIOUS PERIOD 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 1. Cash on hand, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits 0040 39,967,000 13,898,000 2. Total financial Assets 0041 281,348,000 255,903,000 a) Financial assets held for trading 0045 15,771,000 14,240,000 Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge 0046 426,000 165,000 b) Financial assets not designated for trading compulsory measured at fair value through profit or loss 0050 195,000 221,000 Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge 0051 c) Financial Asset designated at fair value through profit or loss 0055 1,000 Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge 0056 d) Financial assets at fair value with changes in other incomprehensive income 0060 18,699,000 16,316,000 Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge 0061 3,893,000 2,544,000 e) Financial assets at amortised cost 0065 245,856,000 222,935,000 Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge 0066 98,600,000 93,053,000 f) Derivatives - Hedge accountings 0070 409,000 2,133,000 g) Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedge of interest rate risk 0075 418,000 57,000 3. Investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 0080 10,857,000 10,923,000 a) Group entities 0090 9,469,000 9,535,000 b) Jointly-controlled entities 0091 c) Associates 0092 1,388,000 1,388,000 4. Tangible assets 0100 4,654,000 4,596,000 a) Property, plant and equipment 0101 4,620,000 4,560,000 i) For own use 0102 4,620,000 4,560,000 ii) Leased out under an operating lease 0103 iii) Assigned to welfare projects (savings banks and credit cooperatives) 0104 b) Investment property 0105 34,000 36,000 Of which: leased out under an operating lease 0106 Token entry: acquired under finance lease 0107 1,414,000 1,416,000 5. Intangible assets 0110 806,000 887,000 a) Goodwill 0111 427,000 529,000 b) Other intangible assets 0112 379,000 358,000 6. Tax assets 0120 8,349,000 8,963,000 a) Current tax assets 0121 586,000 1,307,000 b) Deferred tax assets 0122 7,763,000 7,656,000 7. Other assets 0130 3,654,000 3,656,000 a) Insurance contracts linked to pensions 0131 1,251,000 1,206,000 b) Inventories 0132 18,000 14,000 c) Other assets 0133 2,385,000 2,436,000 8.Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale 0140 325,000 338,000 TOTAL ASSETS 0150 349,960,000 299,164,000 Comments: E- 3 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1º SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (2/3) (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS) Units: Thousand euros CURRENT PREVIOUS EQUITY AND LIABILITIES PERIOD PERIOD 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 1. Financial liabilities held for trading 0160 10,321,000 9,281,000 2. Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 0170 1,000 Token entry: subordinate liabilities 0175 3. Financial liabilities at amortised cost 0180 311,716,000 260,875,000 Token entry: subordinate liabilities 0185 5,451,000 5,461,000 4. Derivatives - Hedge accounting 0190 150,000 442,000 5. Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedge of interest rate risk 0200 1,680,000 1,464,000 6. Provisions 0210 3,111,000 3,370,000 a) Pensions and other post-employment defined benefit obligations 0211 511,000 519,000 b) Other long-term employee benefits 0212 1,553,000 1,709,000 c) Pending legal issues and tax litigation 0213 579,000 628,000 d) Commitments and guarantees given 0214 128,000 129,000 e) Other provisions 0215 340,000 385,000 7. Tax liabilities 0220 631,000 618,000 a) Current tax liabilities 0221 22,000 1,000 b) Deferred tax liabilities 0223 609,000 617,000 8. Share capital repayable on demand 0230 9. Other liabilities 0240 1,243,000 1,058,000 Of which: fund for welfare projects (savings banks and credit cooperatives) 0241 10. Liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale 0250 TOTAL LIABILITIES 0260 328,852,000 277,109,000 Comments: E- 4 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1º SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (3/3)(PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS) Units: Thousand euros CURRENT PREVIOUS EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (continuation) PERIOD PERIOD 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 CAPITAL AND RESERVES 0270 22,300,000 22,898,000 1. Capital 0280 5,981,000 5,981,000 a) Paid up capital 0281 5,981,000 5,981,000 b) Unpaid capital which has been called up 0282 Token entry: uncalled capital 0283 2. Share premium 0290 12,033,000 12,033,000 3. Equity instruments issued other than capital 0300 a) Equity component of compound financial instruments 0301 b) Other equity instruments issued 0302 4. Other equity 0310 24,000 24,000 5. Retained earnings 0320 7,728,000 6,049,000 6. Revaluation reserves 0330 7. Other reserves 0340 (3,321,000) (3,254,000) 8. (-) Treasury shares 0350 (10,000) (9,000) 9. Profit or loss for the period 0360 (135,000) 2,074,000 10. (-) Interim dividends 0370 ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 0380 (1,192,000) (843,000) 1. Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 0390 (1,558,000) (1,167,000) a) Actuarial gains or (-) losses on defined benefit pension plans 0391 (43,000) (45,000) b) Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale 0392 c) Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 0394 (1,515,000) (1,122,000) d) Hedge ineffectiveness of fair value hedges for equity instruments measured at fair value through other 0393 comprehensive income e) Fair value changes of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss attributable to changes in their credit 0395 risk 2. Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 0400 366,000 324,000 a) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations (effective portion) 0401 b) Foreign currency translation 0402 c) Hedging derivatives. Cash flow hedges (effective portion) 0403 109,000 (34,000) d) Fair value changes of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 0404 257,000 358,000 e) Hedging instruments [not designated elements] 0405 f) Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale 0407 TOTAL EQUITY 0450 21,108,000 22,055,000 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 0460 349,960,000 299,164,000 TOKEN ENTRY: OFF-BALANCE-SHEET EXPOSURE 1. Loan commitments given 0470 62,409,000 57,850,000 2. Guarantees given 0490 5,383,000 5,086,000 3. Contingent commitments given 0480 18,915,000 20,738,000 E- 5 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1º SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 2. INDIVIDUAL PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS) Units: Thousand euros PRESENT CURR. PREVIOUS CURR. CURRENT PREVIOUS PERIOD PERIOD CUMULATIVE CUMULATIVE (2nd HALF YEAR) (2nd HALF YEAR) 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 (+) Interest income 0501 1,956,000 2,117,000 a) Financial assets at fair value with changes on other comprehensive 0591 128,000 123,000 income b) Financial assets at amortised cost 0592 1,814,000 1,905,000 c) Other assets 0593 14,000 89,000 (-) Interest expense 0502 (326,000) (412,000) (-) Remuneration of capital redeemable on demand 0503 = A) NET INTEREST INCOME 0505 1,630,000 1,705,000 (+) Dividend income 0506 286,000 946,000 (+) Fee and commission income 0508 1,127,000 1,109,000 (-) Fee and commission expenses 0509 (72,000) (82,000) Gains or losses on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not 0510 177,000 156,000 (+/-)measured at fair value through profit or loss, net a) Financial assets at amortised cost 0594 114,000 b) Rest of assets and liabilities 0595 63,000 156,000 (+/-)Gains or (-) losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net 0511 21,000 68,000 a) Reclassification of financial assets from fair value with changes in 0596 other comprehensive income a) Reclassification of financial assets from amortised cost 0597 a) Other gains or (-) losses 0598 21,000 68,000 Gains or (-) losses on financial assets not designated for trading 0519 (7,000) (+/-)compulsory measured at fair value through profit or loss, net a) Reclassification of financial assets from fair value with changes in 0599 other incomprehensive income a) Reclassification of financial assets from amortised cost 0581 a) Other gains or (-) losses 0582 (7,000) Gains or (-) losses on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair (25,000) (+/-)value through profit or loss, net 0512 (+/-)Gains or losses from hedge accounting, net 0513 (1,000) 49,000 (+/-)Exchange differences [gain or (-) loss], net 0514 (39,000) (63,000) (+/-)Gains or (-) losses on derecognition of non-financial assets, net 0546 2,000 6,000 (+) Other operating income 0515 48,000 32,000 (-) Other operating expenses 0516 (207,000) (202,000) (-) Administrative expenses: 0521 (1,709,000) (2,766,000) (-) a) Staff expenses 0522 (1,210,000) (2,258,000) (-) b) Other administrative expenses 0523 (499,000) (508,000) (-) Depreciation 0524 (274,000) (267,000) (+/-)Provisions or reversal of provisions 0525 (115,000) 13,000 Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at (991,000) (152,000) (+/-)fair value through profit or loss 0526 a) Financial assets at fair value with changes on other comprehensive 1,000 1,000 (+/-)income 0527 (+/-)b) Financial assets at amortised cost 0528 (992,000) (153,000) = NET OPERATING INCOME 0540 (124,000) 527,000 Comments: E- 6 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1º SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 2. INDIVIDUAL PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS) Units: Thousand euros PRESENT CURR. PREVIOUS CURR. CURRENT PREVIOUS PERIOD PERIOD CUMULATIVE CUMULATIVE (2nd HALF YEAR) (2nd HALF YEAR) 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Impairment or reversal of impairment of investments in subsidiaries, joint (91,000) (55,000) (+/-)ventures and associates 0541 (+/-)Impairment or reversal of impairment on non-financial assets 0542 (10,000) (13,000) (+/-)a) Property, plant and equipment 0543 (10,000) (13,000) (+/-)b) Intangible assets 0544 (+/-)c) Other 0545 (+) Negative goodwill recognised in profit or loss 0547 Profit or loss from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as (21,000) (18,000) (+/-)held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations 0548 = D) PROFIT OR LOSS BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 0550 (246,000) 441,000 Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing 111,000 110,000 (+/-)operations 0551 = E) PROFIT OR LOSS AFTER TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 0560 (135,000) 551,000 (+/-)Profit or loss after tax from discontinued operations 0561 = PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD 0570 (135,000) 551,000 Amount (X.XX Amount (X.XX Amount (X.XX Amount (X.XX EARNINGS PER SHARE euros) euros) euros) euros) Basic 0580 (0.03) 0.08 Diluted 0590 (0.03) 0.08 Comments: E- 7 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1º SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 3. INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS) Units: Thousand euros CURRENT PREVIOUS PERIOD PERIOD 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 A) PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD 0600 (135,000) 551,000 B) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 0610 (349,000) 124,000 1. Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 0620 (392,000) 65,000 a) Actuarial gains or (-) losses on defined benefit pension plans 0621 3,000 (35,000) b) Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale 0622 (394,000) c) Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive 0623 90,000 income d) Hedge ineffectiveness of fair value hedges for equity instruments measured at fair value through 0625 other comprehensive income Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive 0626 58,000 (3,000) income [hedged item] Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive 0627 (58,000) 3,000 income [hedging instrument] e) Fair value changes of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss attributable to changes in their credit risk d) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified 0624 (1,000) 10,000 2. Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 0630 43,000 59,000 a) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations [effective portion] 0635 - Valuation gains or losses taken to equity 0636 - Transferred to profit or loss 0637 - Other reclassifications 0638 b) Foreign currency translation 0640 (1,000) - Translation gains or losses taken to equity 0641 (1,000) - Transferred to profit or loss 0642 - Other reclassifications 0643 c) Cash flow hedges [effective portion] 0645 211,000 (44,000) - Valuation gains or losses taken to equity 0646 226,000 (6,000) - Transferred to profit or loss 0647 (15,000) (38,000) - Transferred to initial carrying amount of hedged items 0648 - Other reclassifications 0649 d) Hedging instruments [not designated elements] 0631 Valuation gains or (-) losses taken to equity 0632 Transferred to profit or loss 0633 Other reclassifications 0634 e) Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 0650 (136,000) 207,000 Valuation gains or (-) losses taken to equity 0651 (118,000) 350,000 Transferred to profit or loss 0652 (18,000) (143,000) Other reclassifications 0653 f) 'Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale 0655 Valuation gains or (-) losses taken to equity 0656 Transferred to profit or loss 0657 Other reclassifications 0658 g) Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 0660 (32,000) (103,000) C) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 0670 (484,000) 675,000 Comments: E- 8 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 4. INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF TOTAL CHANGES IN EQUITY (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS ) (1/2) Units: Thousand euros Equity Accumulated CURRENT PERIOD instruments other Share issued other Retained Revaluation (-) Treasury Profit or loss (-) Interim comprehensive Capital premium than capital Other equity earnings reserves Other reserves shares for the period dividends income Total Opening balance [before restatement] 0700 5,981,000 12,033,000 24,000 6,049,000 (3,254,000) (9,000) 2,074,000 (843,000) 22,055,000 Effects of corrections of errors 0701 Effects of changes in accounting policies 0702 Opening balance [current period] 0710 5,981,000 12,033,000 24,000 6,049,000 (3,254,000) (9,000) 2,074,000 (843,000) 22,055,000 Total comprehensive income for the period 0720 (135,000) (349,000) (484,000) Other changes in equity 0730 1,679,000 (67,000) (1,000) (2,074,000) (463,000) Issuance of ordinary shares 0731 Issuance of preference shares 0732 Issuance of other equity instruments 0733 Exercise or expiration of other equity instruments issued 0734 Conversion of debt to equity 0735 Capital reduction 0736 Dividends (or remuneration to shareholders) 0737 4180,000 418,000 Purchase of treasury shares 0738 (7,000) (7,000) Sale or cancellation of treasury shares 0739 6,000 6,000 Reclassification of financial instruments from equity to liability 0740 Reclassification of financial instruments from liability to equity 0741 Transfers among components of equity 0742 2,074,000 Equity increase or (-) decrease resulting from business combinations 0743 Share based payments 0744 Other increase or (-) decrease in equity 0745 23,000 (67,000) (44,000) Of which: discretionary transfer to welfare projects and funds (savings banks and credit cooperatives) 0746 Closing balance [current period] 0750 5,981,000 12,033,000 24,000 7,728,000 (3,321,000) (10,000) (135,000) (1,192,000) 21,108,000 Comments: E- 9 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 4. INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF TOTAL CHANGES IN EQUITY (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS ) (2/2) Units: Thousand euros Equity Accumulated PREVIOUS PERIOD instruments other Share issued other Retained Revaluation (-) Treasury Profit or loss (-) Interim comprehensive Capital premium than capital Other equity earnings reserves Other reserves shares for the period dividends income Total Opening balance [before restatement] 0751 5,981,000 12,033,000 19,000 5,983,000 (3,110,000) (9,000) 1,163,000 (785,000) 21,275,000 Effects of corrections of errors 0752 Effects of changes in accounting policies 0753 Opening balance [comparative period] 0754 5,981,000 12,033,000 19,000 5,983,000 (3,110,000) (9,000) 1,163,000 (785,000) 21,275,000 Total comprehensive income for the period 0755 551,000 124,000 (675,000) Other changes in equity 0756 41,000 (68,000) (1,163,000) 419,000 0 (771,000) Issuance of ordinary shares 0757 Issuance of preference shares 0758 Issuance of other equity instruments 0759 Exercise or expiration of other equity instruments issued 0760 Conversion of debt to equity 0761 Capital reduction 0762 Dividends (or remuneration to shareholders) 0763 (598,000) (598,000) Purchase of treasury shares 0764 (6,000) (6,000) Sale or cancellation of treasury shares 0765 6,000 6,000 Reclassification of financial instruments from equity to liability 0766 Reclassification of financial instruments from liability to equity 0767 Transfers among components of equity 0768 744,000 (1,163,000) 419,000 Equity increase or (-) decrease resulting from business combinations 0769 Share based payments 0770 Other increase or (-) decrease in equity 0771 (105,000) (68,000) (173,000) Of which: discretionary transfer to welfare projects and funds (savings banks and credit cooperatives) 0772 Closing balance [comparative period] 0773 5,981,000 12,033,000 19,000 6,024,000 (3,178,000) (9,000) 551,000 419,000 (661,000) 21,179,000 Comments: E- 10 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2019 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 5. INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (INDIRECT METHOD) (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS) Units: Thousand euros CURRENT PREVIOUS PERIOD PERIOD 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 A) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5) 0800 27,609,000 (2,038,000) 1. Profit or loss for the period 0810 (135,000) 551,000 2. Adjustments to obtain cash flows from operating activities 0820 1,504,000 1,439,000 (+) Depreciation and amortisation 0821 274,000 267,000 (+/-) Other adjustments 0822 1,230,000 1,172,000 3. Net increase/(decrease) in operating assets: 0830 (26,699,000) (12,222,000) (+/-) Financial assets held for trading 0831 (1,531,000) (4,203,000) (+/-) Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss 0836 26,000 116,000 (+/-) Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 0832 (+/-) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 0833 (2,834,000) 2,087,000 (+/-) Financial assets at amortised cost 0834 (23,965,000) (8,197,000) (+/-) Other operating assets 0835 1,605,000 (2,025,000) 4. Net increase/(decrease) in operating liabilities: 0840 52,798,000 8,068,000 (+/-) Financial liabilities held for trading 0841 1,040,000 3,703,000 (+/-) Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 0842 (+/-) Financial liabilities at amortised cost 0843 51,821,000 2,966,000 (+/-) Other operating liabilities 0844 (63,000) 1,399,000 5. Income tax recovered/(paid) 0850 141,000 126,000 B) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2) 0860 (200,000) (114,000) 1. Payments 0870 (256,000) (169,000) (-) Tangible assets 0871 (180,000) (222,000) (-) Intangible assets 0872 (51,000) (35,000) (-) Investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 0873 (19,000) (4,000) (-) Other business units 0874 102,000 (-) Non-current assets and liabilities classified as held for sale 0875 (6,000) (10,000) (-) Other payments related to investing activities 0877 2. Proceeds: 0880 56,000 55,000 (+) Tangible assets 0881 15,000 37,000 (+) Intangible assets 0882 (+) Investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 0883 2,000 (+) Other business units 0884 (+) Non-current assets and liabilities classified as held for sale 0885 39,000 18,000 (+) Other proceeds related to investing activities 0887 C) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2) 0890 (1,340,000) 608,000 1. Payments 0900 (2,346,000) (3,280,000) (-) Dividends 0901 (418,000) (598,000) (-) Subordinated liabilities 0902 (-) Redemption of own equity instruments 0903 (-) Acquisition of own equity instruments 0904 (8,000) (6,000) (-) Other payments related to financing activities 0905 (1,920,000) (2,676,000) 2. Proceeds: 0910 1,006,000 3,888,000 (+) Subordinated liabilities 0911 (+) Issuance of own equity instruments 0912 (+) Disposal of own equity instruments 0913 6,000 6,000 (+) Other proceeds related to financing activities 0914 1,000,000 3,882,000 D) EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES 0920 E) NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A + B + C + D) 0930 26,069,000 (1,544,000) F) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 0940 13,898,000 16,439,000 G) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (E + F) 0950 39,967,000 14,895,000 CURRENT PREVIOUS COMPONENTS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD PERIOD PERIOD 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 (+) Cash 0955 2,025,000 1,970,000 (+) Cash equivalent balances at central banks 0960 37,867,000 12,374,000 (+) Other financial assets 0965 75,000 551,000 (-) Less: Bank overdrafts repayable on demand 0970 TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 0980 39,967,000 14,895,000 Comments: E- 11 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2019 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 6. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (ADOPTED IFRS) (1/3) Units: Thousand euros CURRENT PREVIOUS ASSETS PERIOD PERIOD 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 1. Cash on hand, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits 1040 44,304,000 15,110,000 2. Total Financial assets 1041 299,219,000 273,110,000 a) Financial assets held for trading 1045 7,774,000 7,370,000 Token entry: loans or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge 1046 426,000 165,000 b) Financial assets not designated for trading compulsory measured at fair value through profit or loss 1050 381,000 427,000 Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge 1051 c) Financial Asset designated at fair value through profit or loss 1055 1,000 Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge 1056 d) Financial assets at fair value with changes in other incomprehensive income 1060 20,745,000 18,371,000 Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge 1061 3,893,000 2,544,000 e) Financial assets at amortised cost 1065 269,430,000 244,702,000 Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge 1066 98,600,000 93,053,000 f) Derivatives - Hedge accountings 1070 392,000 2,133,000 g) Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedge of interest rate risk 1075 497,000 106,000 2. Investments in joint ventures and associates 1080 3,928,000 3,941,000 a) Jointly-controlled entities 1091 172,000 166,000 b) Associates 1092 3,756,000 3,775,000 3. Insurance and reinsurance assets 1095 72,700,000 72,683,000 4. Tangible assets 1100 7,229,000 7,282,000 a) Property, plant and equipment 1101 4,992,000 4,915,000 i) For own use 1102 4,992,000 4,915,000 ii) Leased out under an operating lease 1103 iii) Assigned to welfare projects (savings banks and credit cooperatives) 1104 b) Investment property 1105 2,237,000 2,367,000 Of which: leased out under an operating lease 1106 Token entry: acquired under finance lease 1107 1,496,000 1,495,000 5. Intangible assets 1110 3,883,000 3,839,000 a) Goodwill 1111 3,051,000 3,051,000 b) Other intangible assets 1112 832,000 788,000 6. Tax assets 1120 10,399,000 11,113,000 a) Current tax assets 1121 566,000 1,277,000 b) Deferred tax assets 1122 9,833,000 9,836,000 7. Other assets 1130 2,653,000 2,982,000 a) Insurance contracts linked to pensions 1131 b) Inventories 1132 93,000 54,000 c) Other assets 1133 2,560,000 2,928,000 8.Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale 1140 1,257,000 1,354,000 TOTAL ASSETS 1150 445,572,000 391,414,000 Comments: E- 12 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2019 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 6. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (ADOPTED IFRS) (2/3) Units: Thousand euros CURRENT CURRENT EQUITY AND LIABILITIES PERIOD PERIOD 31/12/2019 31/12/2019 1. Financial liabilities held for trading 1160 2,191,000 2,338,000 2. Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 1170 1,000 Token entry: subordinate liabilities 1175 3. Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost 1180 339,710,000 283,975,000 Token entry: subordinate liabilities 1185 5,451,000 5,461,000 4. Derivatives - hedge accounting 1190 178,000 515,000 5. Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedge of interest rate risk 1200 1,701,000 1,474,000 6. Insurance and reinsurance liabilities 1205 70,769,000 70,807,000 7. Provisions 1210 3,356,000 3,624,000 a) Pensions and other post-employment defined benefit obligations 1211 521,000 521,000 b) Other long-term employee benefits 1212 1,554,000 1,710,000 c) Pending legal issues and tax litigation 1213 635,000 676,000 d) Commitments and guarantees given 1214 205,000 220,000 e) Other provisions 1215 441,000 497,000 8. Tax liabilities 1220 1,300,000 1,296,000 a) Current tax liabilities 1221 305,000 238,000 b) Deferred tax liabilities 1223 995,000 1,058,000 9. Share capital repayable on demand 1230 10. Other liabilities 1240 1,960,000 2,162,000 Of which: fund for welfare projects (savings banks and credit cooperatives) 1241 11. Liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale 1250 14,000 71,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1260 421,179,000 366,263,000 Comments: E- 13 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2019 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 6. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (ADOPTED IFRS) (3/3) Units: Thousand euros CURRENT CURRENT EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (continuation) PERIOD PERIOD 31/12/2019 31/12/2019 CAPITAL AND RESERVES 1270 25,996,000 26,247,000 1. Capital 1280 5,981,000 5,981,000 a) Paid up capital 1281 5,981,000 5,981,000 b) Unpaid capital which has been called up 1282 Token entry: uncalled capital 1283 2. Share premium 1290 12,033,000 12,033,000 3. Equity instruments issued other than capital 1300 a) Equity component of compound financial instruments 1301 b) Other equity instruments issued 1302 4. Other equity 1310 24,000 24,000 5. Retained earnings 1320 8,688,000 7,795,000 6. Revaluation reserves 1330 7. Other reserves 1340 (923,000) (1,281,000) 8. (-) Treasury shares 1350 (12,000) (10,000) 9. Profit or loss attributable to owners of the parent 1360 205,000 1,705,000 10. (-) Interim dividends 1370 ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1380 (1,628,000) (1,125,000) 1. Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 1390 (2,019,000) (1,568,000) a) Actuarial gains or (-) losses on defined benefit pension plans 1391 (499,000) (474,000) b) Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale 1392 c) Share of other recognised income and expense of investments in joint ventures and associates 1393 (56,000) (83,000) d) Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 1394 (1,464,000) (1,011,000) e) Hedge ineffectiveness of fair value hedges for equity instruments measured at fair value through other 1395 comprehensive income i) Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income [hedged 1396 (58,000) item] ii) Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income [hedging 1397 58,000 instrument] f) Fair value changes of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss attributable to changes in their credit 1398 risk 2. Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 1400 391,000 443,000 a) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations (effective portion) 1401 b) Foreign currency translation 1402 (10,000) 4,000 c) Hedging derivatives. Cash flow hedges (effective portion) 1403 109,000 (34,000) d) Fair value changes of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 1404 372,000 486,000 e) Hedging instruments [not designated elements] 1405 g) Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale 1407 h) Share of other recognised income and expense of investments in joint ventures and associates 1408 (80,000) (13,000) MINORITY INTEREST [Non-controlling interests] 1410 25,000 29,000 1. Accumulated other comprehensive income 1420 2. Other items 1430 25,000 29,000 TOTAL EQUITY 1450 24,393,000 25,151,000 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1460 445,572,000 391,414,000 E- 14 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2019 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 6. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (ADOPTED IFRS) (3/3) Units: Thousand euros TOKEN ENTRY: OFF-BALANCE-SHEET EXPOSURE 1. Loan commitments given 1470 76,227,000 71,132,000 2. Guarantees given 1490 6,287,000 5,982,000 3. Contingent commitments given 1480 19,468,000 21,226,000 Comments: E- 15 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.es CAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2019 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 7. CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (ADOPTED IFRS) Units: Thousand euros PRESENT CURR. PREVIOUS CURR. CURRENT PREVIOUS PERIOD PERIOD CUMULATIVE CUMULATIVE (2nd HALF YEAR) (2nd HALF YEAR) 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 (+) Interest income 1501 3,338,000 3,525,000 a) Financial assets at fair value with changes in other incomprehensive 945,000 982,000 income 1591 b) Financial assets at amortised cost 1592 2,380,000 2,478,000 c) Others 1593 13,000 65,000 (-) Interest expense 1502 (913,000) (1,047,000) (-) Expenses on share capital repayable on demand 1503 = A) NET INTEREST INCOME 1505 2,425,000 2,478,000 (+) Dividend income 1506 94,000 161,000 (+/-) Profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees 1507 97,000 209,000 (+) Fee and commission income 1508 1,436,000 1,418,000 (-) Fee and commission expense 1509 (170,000) (170,000) Gains or losses on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not 179,000 214,000 (+/-) measured at fair value through profit or loss, net 1510 a) Financial assets at amortised cost 1594 114,000 b) Other assets and liabilities 1595 65,000 214,000 (+/-) Gains or losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net 1511 38,000 93,000 a) reclassification of financial assets from fair value with changes in other comprehensive income 1596 b) reclassification of financial assets from amortised cost 1597 c) Other gains or (-) losses 1598 38,000 93,000 Gains or (-) losses on financial assets not designated for trading (26,000) (33,000) (+/-) compulsory measured at fair value through profit or loss, net 1519 a) reclassification of financial assets from fair value with changes in other incomprehensive income 1599 b) reclassification of financial assets from amortised cost 1581 c) Other gains or (-) losses 1582 (26,000) (33,000) Gains or (-) losses on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, net 1512 (+/-) Gains or losses from hedge accounting, net 1513 (10,000) 49,000 (+/-) Exchange differences, net 1514 (39,000) (62,000) Gains or (-) losses on derecognition of non-financial assets, net 1546 4,000 19,000 (+) Other operating income 1515 252,000 295,000 (-) Other operating expenses 1516 (451,000) (471,000) (+) Income from insurance and reinsurance assets 1517 717,000 551,000 (-) Expenses of insurance and reinsurance liabilities 1518 (425,000) (287,000) (-) Administrative expenses: 1521 (2,073,000) (3,126,000) (-) a) Staff expenses 1522 (1,454,000) (2,501,000) (-) b) Other administrative expenses 1523 (619,000) (625,000) (-) Depreciation 1524 (272,000) (260,000) (+/-) Provisions or reversal of provisions 1525 (154,000) (45,000) Impairment or reversal of impairment of non-financial assets not (1,365,000) (250,000) (+/-) measured at fair value through profit or loss 1526 (+/-) a) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 1527 1,000 1,000 (+/-) b) Financial assets at amortised cost 1528 (1,366,000) (251,000) = C) NET OPERATING INCOME 1540 257,000 783,000 E- 16 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.es CAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2019 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 7. CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (ADOPTED IFRS) Units: Thousand euros PRESENT CURR. PREVIOUS CURR. CURRENT PREVIOUS PERIOD PERIOD CUMULATIVE CUMULATIVE (2nd HALF YEAR) (2nd HALF YEAR) 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Impairment or reversal of impairment of investments in joint ventures 1,000 (+/-) and associates 1541 (+/-) Impairment or reversal of impairment on non-financial assets 1542 (15,000) (10,000) (+/-) a) Property, plant and equipment 1543 (15,000) (10,000) (+/-) b) Intangible assets 1544 1,000 (+/-) c) Other 1545 (1,000) (+) Negative goodwill recognised in profit or loss 1547 Profit or loss from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as (38,000) (48,000) (+/-) held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations 1548 D) PROFIT OR LOSS BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING 204,000 726,000 = OPERATIONS 1550 Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing (1,000) (104,000) (+/-) operations 1551 = E) PROFIT OR LOSS AFTER TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 1560 203,000 622,000 (+/-) Profit or loss after tax from discontinued operations 1561 1,000 = PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD 1570 203,000 623,000 Attributable to minority interest [non-controlling interests] 1571 (2,000) 1,000 Attributable to owners of the parent 1572 205,000 622,000 Amount (X.XX Amount (X.XX Amount (X.XX Amount (X.XX EARNINGS PER SHARE euros) euros) euros) euros) Basic 1580 0.02 0.09 Diluted 1590 0.02 0.09 E- 17 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2019 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 8. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (ADOPTED IFRS) Units: Thousand euros PRESENT CURR. PREVIOUS CURR. CURRENT PERIOD PREVIOUS PERIOD PERIOD PERIOD (2nd HALF YEAR) (2nd HALF YEAR) 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 A) PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD 1600 203,000 623,000 B) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1610 (503,000) 116,000 1. Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 1620 (451,000) (17,000) a) Actuarial gains or (-) losses on defined benefit pension plans 1621 (33,000) (146,000) b) Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale 1622 c) Share of other recognised income and expense of investments in joint 27,000 (4,000) ventures and associates 1623 d) Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value (453,000) 81,000 through other comprehensive income 1625 e) Hedge ineffectiveness of fair value hedges for equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 1626 Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value 58,000 (3,000) through other comprehensive income [hedged item] 1627 Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value (58,000) 3,000 through other comprehensive income [hedging instrument] 1628 f) Fair value changes of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss attributable to changes in their credit risk 1629 g) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified 1624 8,000 52,000 2. Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 1630 (52,000) 133,000 a) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations [effective portion] 1635 - Valuation gains or losses taken to equity 1636 - Transferred to profit or loss 1637 - Other reclassifications 1638 b) Foreign currency translation 1640 (14,000) (1,000) - Translation gains or losses taken to equity 1641 (14,000) (1,000) - Transferred to profit or loss 1642 - Other reclassifications 1643 c) Cash flow hedges [effective portion] 1645 203,000 (42,000) - Valuation gains or losses taken to equity 1646 199,000 (4,000) - Transferred to profit or loss 1647 4,000 (38,000) - Transferred to initial carrying amount of hedged items 1648 - Other reclassifications 1649 d) Hedging instruments [not designated elements] 1631 - Valuation gains or losses taken to equity 1632 - Transferred to profit or loss 1633 - Other reclassifications 1634 e) Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 1650 (137,000) 272,000 - Valuation gains or losses taken to equity 1651 (79,000) 454,000 - Transferred to profit or loss 1652 (58,000) (182,000) - Other reclassifications 1653 f) 'Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale 1655 - Valuation gains or losses taken to equity 1656 - Transferred to profit or loss 1657 - Other reclassifications 1658 g) Share of other recognised income and expense of investments in joint (67,000) 37,000 ventures and associates 1659 h) Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 1660 (37,000) (133,000) C) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 1670 (300,000) 739,000 Attributable to minority interest [non-controlling interests] 1680 (2,000) 1,000 Attributable to owners of the parent 1690 (298,000) 738,000 Comments: E- 18 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2019 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 9. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (ADOPTED IFRS) (1/2) Units: Thousand euros Profit or loss Non-controlling interests for the CURRENT PERIOD Equity period - Accumulated Accumulated instruments Attributable other other Share issued other Other Retained Revaluation Other (-) Treasury to owners of (-) Interim comprehensive comprehensive Capital premium than capital equity earnings reserves reserves shares the parent dividends income income Other items Total Opening balance [before restatement] 1700 5,981,000 12,033,000 24,000 7,795,000 (1,281,000) (10,000) 1,705,000 (1,125,000) 29,000 25,151,000 Effects of corrections of errors 1701 Effects of changes in accounting policies 1702 Opening balance [current period] 1710 5,981,000 12,033,000 24,000 7,795,000 (1,281,000) (10,000) 1,705,000 (1,125,000) 29,000 25,151,000 Total comprehensive income for the period 1720 205,000 (503,000) (2,000) Other changes in equity 1730 ) Issuance of ordinary shares 1731 Issuance of preference shares 1732 Issuance of other equity instruments 1733 Exercise or expiration of other equity instruments issued 1734 Conversion of debt to equity 1735 Capital reduction 1736 Dividends (or remuneration to shareholders) 1737 (418,000) (2,000) (420,000) Purchase of treasury shares 1738 (8,000) (8,000) Sale or cancellation of treasury shares 1739 6,000 6,000 Reclassification of financial instruments from equity to liability 1740 Reclassification of financial instruments from liability to equity 1741 Transfers among components of equity 1742 1,705,000 (1,705,000) Equity increase or (-) decrease resulting from business combinations 1743 Share based payments 1744 Other increase or (-) decrease in equity 1745 (36,000) Of which: discretionary transfer to welfare projects and funds (savings banks and credit cooperatives) 1746 Closing balance [current period] 1750 12,033,000 12,033,000 24,000 8,688,000 (923,000) (12,000) 205,000 (1,628,000) 25,000 24,393,000 Comments: E- 19 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2019 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 9. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (ADOPTED IFRS) (2/2) Units: Thousand euros Profit or loss Non-controlling interests for the PREVIOUS PERIOD Equity period - Accumulated Accumulated instruments Attributable other other Share issued other Other Retained Revaluation Other (-) Treasury to owners of (-) Interim comprehensive comprehensive Capital premium than capital equity earnings reserves reserves shares the parent dividends income income Other items Total Opening balance [before restatement] 1751 5,981,000 12,033,000 19,000 7,300,000 (1,505,000) (10,000) 1,985,000 (419,000) (1,049,000) 29,000 24,364,000 Effects of corrections of errors 1752 Effects of changes in accounting policies 1753 Opening balance [current period] 1754 5,981,000 12,033,000 19,000 7,300,000 (1,505,000) (10,000) 1,985,000 (419,000) (1,049,000) 29,000 24,364,000 Total comprehensive income for the period 1755 622,000 116,000 1,000 739,000 Other changes in equity 1756 484,000 (295,000) (1,000) (1,985,000) 419,000 0 (2,000) (790,000) Issuance of ordinary shares 1757 Issuance of preference shares 1758 Issuance of other equity instruments 1759 Exercise or expiration of other equity instruments issued 1760 Conversion of debt to equity 1761 Capital reduction 1762 Dividends (or remuneration to shareholders) 1763 (598,000) (2,000) (600,000) Purchase of treasury shares 1764 (8,000) (8,000) Sale or cancellation of treasury shares 1765 7,000 7,000 Reclassification of financial instruments from equity to liability 1766 Reclassification of financial instruments from liability to equity 1767 Transfers among components of equity 1768 1,185,000 381,000 (1,985,000) 419,000 Equity increase or (-) decrease resulting from business combinations 1769 Share based payments 1770 Other increase or (-) decrease in equity 1771 (103,000) (86,000) (189,000) Of which: discretionary transfer to welfare projects and funds (savings banks and credit cooperatives) 1772 Closing balance [current period] 1773 5,981,000 12,033,000 19,000 7,784,000 (1,210,000) (11,000) 622,000 (933,000) 28,000 24,313,000 Comments: E- 20 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 10. A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (INDIRECT METHOD) (ADOPTED IFRS) Units: Thousand euros CURRENT PREVIOUS PERIOD PERIOD 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 A) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5) 1800 32,163,000 (3,656,000) 1. Profit or loss for the period 1810 203,000 623,000 2. Adjustments to obtain cash flows from operating activities 1820 2,090,000 2,259,000 (+) Depreciation and amortisation 1821 272,000 260,000 (+/-) Other adjustments 1822 1,818,000 1,999,000 3. Net increase/(decrease) in operating assets: 1830 (27,190,000) (14,150,000) (+/-) Financial assets held for trading 1831 (404,000) (2,996,000) (+/-) Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss 1832 46,000 131,000 (+/-) Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 1836 (+/-) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 1833 (2,898,000) 2,010,000 (+/-) Financial assets at amortised cost 1834 (26,166,000) (9,299,000) (+/-) Other operating assets 1835 2,232,000 (3,996,000) 4. Net increase/(decrease) in operating liabilities: 1840 56,862,000 7,492,000 (+/-) Financial liabilities held for trading 1841 (147,000) 2,499,000 (+/-) Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 1842 (+/-) Financial liabilities at amortised cost 1843 58,117,000 3,510,000 (+/-) Other operating liabilities 1844 (1,108,000) 1,483,000 5. Income tax recovered/(paid) 1850 198,000 120,000 B) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2) 1860 (108,000) (67,000) 1. Payments 1870 (382,000) (371,000) (-) Tangible assets 1871 (221,000) (256,000) (-) Intangible assets 1872 (123,000) (77,000) (-) Investments in joint ventures and associates 1873 (4,000) (-) Investments in subsidiaries and other business units 1874 (-) Non-current assets and liabilities classified as held for sale 1875 (38,000) (34,000) (-) Other payments related to investing activities 1877 2. Proceeds: 1880 274,000 304,000 (+) Tangible assets 1881 98,000 151,000 (+) Intangible assets 1882 27,000 10,000 (+) Investments in joint ventures and associates 1883 (+) Investments in subsidiaries and other business units 1884 (+) Non-current assets and liabilities classified as held for sale 1885 149,000 143,000 (+) Other proceeds related to investing activities 1887 C) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2) 1890 (2,861,000) 1,632,000 1. Payments 1900 (3,867,000) (2,757,000) (-) Dividends 1901 (418,000) (600,000) (-) Subordinated liabilities 1902 (-) Redemption of own equity instruments 1903 (-) Acquisition of own equity instruments 1904 (8,000) (8,000) (-) Other payments related to financing activities 1905 (3,441,000) (2,149,000) 2. Proceeds: 1910 1,006,000 4,389,000 (+) Subordinated liabilities 1911 (+) Issuance of own equity instruments 1912 (+) Disposal of own equity instruments 1913 6,000 7,000 (+) Other proceeds related to financing activities 1914 1,000,000 4,382,000 D) EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES 1920 E) NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A + B + C + D) 1930 29,194,000 (2,091,000) F) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 1940 15,110,000 19,158,000 G) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (E + F) 1950 44,304,000 17,067,000 CURRENT PREVIOUS COMPONENTS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD PERIOD PERIOD 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 (+) Cash 1955 2,253,000 2,201,000 (+) Cash equivalent balances at central banks 1960 41,673,000 13,918,000 (+) Other financial assets 1965 378,000 948,000 (-) Less: Bank overdrafts repayable on demand 1970 TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 1980 44,304,000 17,067,000 Of which: in power of group entities but not available for the group 1990 Comments: E- 21 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 10. B. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (DIRECT METHOD) (ADOPTED IFRS) Units: Thousand euros CURRENT PREVIOUS PERIOD PERIOD 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 A) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2000 (+/-) Proceeds/(Payments) on operating assets 2001 (+/-) Proceeds/(Payments) on operating liabilities 2002 (+/-) Income tax recovered/(paid) 2003 (+/-) Other proceeds/(payments) from operating activities 2004 B) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2) 2010 1. Payments 2020 (-) Tangible assets 2021 (-) Intangible assets 2022 (-) Investments in joint ventures and associates 2023 (-) Subsidiaries and other business units 2024 (-) Non-current assets and liabilities classified as held for sale 2025 (-) Held-to-maturity investments 2026 (-) Other payments related to investing activities 2027 2. Proceeds: 2030 (+) Tangible assets 2031 (+) Intangible assets 2032 (+) Investments in joint ventures and associates 2033 (+) Subsidiaries and other business units 2034 (+) Non-current assets and liabilities classified as held for sale 2035 (+) Held-to-maturity investments 2036 (+) Other proceeds related to investing activities 2037 C) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2) 2040 1. Payments 2050 (-) Dividends 2051 (-) Subordinated liabilities 2052 (-) Redemption of own equity instruments 2053 (-) Acquisition of own equity instruments 2054 (-) Other payments related to financing activities 2055 2. Proceeds: 2060 (+) Subordinated liabilities 2061 (+) Issuance of own equity instruments 2062 (+) Disposal of own equity instruments 2063 (+) Other proceeds related to financing activities 2064 D) EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATIONS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS HELD 2070 E) NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A + B + C + D) 2080 F) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 2090 G) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (E + F) 2100 CURRENT PREVIOUS PERIOD PERIOD COMPONENTS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 (+) Cash 2110 (+) Cash equivalent balances at central banks 2115 (+) Other financial assets 2120 (-) Less: Bank overdrafts repayable on demand 2125 TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 2130 Of which: in power of group entities but not available for the group 2140 E- 22 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 11. DIVIDENDS PAID CURRENT PERIOD PREVIOUS PERIOD Euros per share Amount Number of Euros per share Amount Number of (thousand shares to be (thousand shares to be (X.XX) (X.XX) euros) delivered euros) delivered Ordinary shares 2158 0.07 418,000 0.10 598,000 Other shares (non-voting shares, redeemable shares, 2159 etc.) Total dividends paid 2160 0.07 418,000 0.10 598,000 a) Dividends charged to profit and loss 2155 0.07 418,000 0.10 598,000 b) Dividends charged to reserves or share premium 2156 c) Dividends in kind 2157 d) Flexible payment 2154 E- 23 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 12. BREAKDOWN OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY NATURE AND CATEGORY (1/2) Units: Thousand euros CURRENT PERIOD Non-trading financial Financial assets Financial assets at fair Financial assets held for assets mandatorily at Financial assets at FINANCIAL ASSETS: designated at fair value value through other trading fair value through profit amortised cost through profit or loss comprehensive income NATURE/CATEGORY or loss Derivatives 2470 14,664,000 Equity instruments 2480 153,000 52,000 1,157,000 Debt securities 2490 954,000 17,542,000 21,386,000 Loans and advances 2500 143,000 224.470.000 Central banks 2501 Credit institutions 2502 6.379.000 Customers 2503 143,000 218.091.000 (INDIVIDUAL) TOTAL 2510 15,771,000 195,000 1,392 18,699,000 245,856,000 Derivatives 2520 6,508,000 Equity instruments 2530 309,000 184,000 1,706,000 Debt securities 2540 957,000 54,000 1,392 19,039,000 26,030,000 Loans and advances 2550 143,000 243.400.000 Central banks 2551 9.000 Credit institutions 2552 7.100.000 Customers 2553 143,000 236.291.000 (CONSOLIDATED) TOTAL 2560 7,774,000 381,000 1,392 20,745,000 269,430,000 CURRENT PERIOD FINANCIAL LIABILITIES: Financial liabilities held for trading Financial liabilities designated at fair Financial liabilities at amortised cost value through profit or loss NATURE/CATEGORY Derivatives 2570 9,719,000 Short positions 2580 602,000 Deposits 2590 272,591,000 Central banks 2591 46,115,000 Credit institutions 2592 5,626,000 Customers 2593 220,850,000 Debt securities issued 2600 31,103,000 Other financial liabilities 2610 8,022,000 (INDIVIDUAL) TOTAL 2620 10,321,000 311,716,000 Derivatives 2630 1,589,000 Short positions 2640 602,000 Deposits 2650 296,513,000 Central banks 2651 50,530,000 Credit institutions 2652 7,309,000 Customers 2653 238,674,000 Debt securities issued 2660 34,291,000 Other financial liabilities 2670 8,906,000 (CONSOLIDATED) TOTAL 2680 2,191,000 339,710,000 E- 24 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 12. BREAKDOWN OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY NATURE AND CATEGORY (1/2) Units: Thousand euros PREVIOUS PERIOD Non-trading financial Financial assets Financial assets at fair Financial assets held for assets mandatorily at Financial assets at FINANCIAL ASSETS: designated at fair value value through other trading fair value through profit amortised cost through profit or loss comprehensive income NATURE/CATEGORY or loss Derivatives 5470 13,165,000 Equity instruments 5480 370,000 55,000 1,729,000 Debt securities 5490 705,000 1,000 14,587,000 13,992,000 Loans and advances 5500 166,000 208.943.000 Central banks 5501 Credit institutions 5502 4.355.000 Customers 5503 166,000 204.588.000 (INDIVIDUAL) TOTAL 5510 14,240,000 221,000 1,000 16,316,000 222,935,000 Derivatives 5520 6,194,000 Equity instruments 5530 457,000 198,000 2,407,000 Debt securities 5540 719,000 63,000 15,964,000 17,389,000 Loans and advances 5550 166,000 1,000 0 227,313,000 Central banks 5551 6.000 Credit institutions 5552 5.153.000 Customers 5553 166,000 222.154.000 (CONSOLIDATED) TOTAL 5560 7,370,000 427,000 1,000 18,371,000 244,702,000 PREVIOUS PERIOD FINANCIAL LIABILITIES: Financial liabilities held for trading Financial liabilities designated at fair Financial liabilities at amortised cost value through profit or loss NATURE/CATEGORY Derivatives 5570 8,810,000 Short positions 5580 471,000 Deposits 5590 222,439,000 Central banks 5591 13,044,000 Credit institutions 5592 4,269,000 Customers 5593 205,099,000 Debt securities issued 5600 1,000 30,332,000 Other financial liabilities 5610 8,104,000 (INDIVIDUAL) TOTAL 5620 9,281,000 1,000 260,875,000 Derivatives 5630 1,867,000 Short positions 5640 471,000 Deposits 5650 241,735,000 Central banks 5651 14,318,000 Credit institutions 5652 6,238,000 Customers 5653 221,079,000 Debt securities issued 5660 33,648,000 Other financial liabilities 5670 1,000 8,592,000 (CONSOLIDATED) TOTAL 5680 2,338,000 1,000 283,975,000 E- 25 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.es CAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 13. SEGMENT INFORMATION Units: Thousand euros DISTRIBUTION OF INTEREST INCOME BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA INDIVIDUAL CONSOLIDATED GEOGRAPHIC AREA CURRENT PERIOD PREVIOUS PERIOD CURRENT PERIOD PREVIOUS PERIOD Domestic market 2210 1,923,000 2,099,000 3,072,000 3,276,000 International Market: 2215 33,000 18,000 266,000 249,000 a) European Union 2216 30,000 16,000 263,000 247,000 a.1) Euro zone 2217 9,000 3,000 242,000 234,000 a.2.) Non Euro zone 2218 21,000 13,000 21,000 13,000 b) Other 2219 3,000 2,000 3,000 2,000 TOTAL 2220 1,956,000 2,117,000 3,338,000 3,525,000 Comments: CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME PROFIT OR LOSS SEGMENTS CURRENT PERIOD PREVIOUS PERIOD CURRENT PERIOD PREVIOUS PERIOD Banking and Insurance business 2221 5,460,000 5,812,000 106,000 295,000 Investments business 2223 300,000 300,000 54,000 229,000 BPI 2224 351,000 370,000 45,000 98,000 2225 2226 2227 2228 2229 2230 TOTAL of the segments to inform 2235 6,111,000 6,482,000 205,000 622,000 Comments: E- 26 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 14. AVERAGE WORKFORCE AND NUMBER OF OFFICES INDIVIDUAL CONSOLIDATED CURRENT PERIOD PREVIOUS PERIOD CURRENT PERIOD PREVIOUS PERIOD AVERAGE WORKFORCE 2295 27,500 29,495 35.673 37.510 Men 2296 12,317 13,620 16.225 17.439 Women 2297 15,183 15,875 19.448 20.071 CURRENT PERIOD PREVIOUS PERIOD NUMBER OF OFFICE 2298 4,467 4,923 Spain 2299 4,012 4,430 Foreign 2300 455 493 Comments: IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 15. BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGERS REMUNERATION MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS: CURRENT PERIOD PREVIOUS PERIOD Type of remuneration: Amount (thousand euros) Attendance fees 2310 1,672 1,730 Salaries 2311 778 778 Variable remuneration in cash 2312 177 Share based payments 2313 277 Indemnities 2314 long-term savings systems 2315 261 259 Other 2316 561 615 Total 2320 3,272 3,836 Amount (thousand euros) DIRECTORS CURRENT PERIOD PREVIOUS PERIOD Total remuneration paid to directors 2325 5,208 6,186 Comments: The total of remunerations does not include those perceived for representation of the Company in Boards of Directors of listed companies and others with representation out of the consolidated group. This remuneration in the case of Advisers ascends to EUR 121 thousands in 2020 (EUR 101 thousands in 2019) and in the case of Managers ascends to EUR 61 thousands 2020 (EUR 52 thousands in 2019). E- 27 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 16. RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS (1/2) Units: Thousand euros RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS CURRENT PERIOD Group Directors and employees, Significant managing companies and Other related EXPENSES AND REVENUE shareholders directors entities parties Total 1) Finance costs 2340 2) Management and cooperation contracts 2341 3) R&D transfers and licence agreements 2342 4) Leases 2343 5) Receipt of services 2344 6) Purchase of goods (finished or in progress) 2345 7) Allowance for bad and doubtful debts 2346 8) Losses on retirement or disposal of assets 2347 9) Other expenses 2348 EXPENSES (1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9) 2350 10) Finance income 2351 11) Management and cooperation contracts 2352 12) R&D transfers and licence agreements 2353 13) Dividends received 2354 14) Leases 2355 15) Provision of services 2356 16) Sale of goods (finished or in progress) 2357 17) Gains on retirement or disposal of assets 2358 18) Other revenue 2359 REVENUE (10 + 11 + 12 + 13 + 14 + 15 + 16 + 17 + 18) 2360 CURRENT PERIOD Group Directors and employees, Significant managing companies and Other related OTHER TRANSACTIONS: shareholders directors entities parties Total Purchase of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and other assets 2371 Financing agreements: loans and capital contributions (lender) 2372 Finance lease arrangements (lessor) 2373 Repayment or cancellation of loans and lease arrangements (lessor) 2377 Sale of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and other assets 2374 Financing agreements: loans and capital contributions (borrower) 2375 Finance lease arrangements (lessee) 2376 Repayment or cancellation of loans and lease arrangements (lessee) 2378 Collateral and guarantees given 2381 Collateral and guarantees received 2382 Commitments assumed 2383 Commitment/Guarantees cancelled 2384 Dividends and other earnings distributed 2386 Other transactions 2385 E- 28 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 16. RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS (2/2) Units: Thousand euros RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS PREVIOUS PERIOD Group Directors and employees, Significant managing companies and Other related EXPENSES AND REVENUE shareholders directors entities parties Total 1) Finance costs 2340 2) Management and cooperation contracts 2341 3) R&D transfers and licence agreements 2342 4) Leases 2343 5) Receipt of services 2344 6) Purchase of goods (finished or in progress) 2345 7) Allowance for bad and doubtful debts 2346 8) Losses on retirement or disposal of assets 2347 9) Other expenses 2348 EXPENSES (1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9) 2350 10) Finance income 2351 11) Management and cooperation contracts 2352 12) R&D transfers and licence agreements 2353 13) Dividends received 2354 14) Leases 2355 15) Provision of services 2356 16) Sale of goods (finished or in progress) 2357 17) Gains on retirement or disposal of assets 2358 18) Other revenue 2359 REVENUE (10 + 11 + 12 + 13 + 14 + 15 + 16 + 17 + 18) 2360 PREVIOUS PERIOD Group Directors and employees, Significant managing companies and Other related OTHER TRANSACTIONS: shareholders directors entities parties Total Purchase of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and other assets 2371 Financing agreements: loans and capital contributions (lender) 2372 Finance lease arrangements (lessor) 2373 Repayment or cancellation of loans and lease arrangements (lessor) 2377 Sale of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and other assets 2374 Financing agreements: loans and capital contributions (borrower) 2375 Finance lease arrangements (lessee) 2376 Repayment or cancellation of loans and lease arrangements (lessee) 2378 Collateral and guarantees given 2381 Collateral and guarantees received 2382 Commitments assumed 2383 Commitment/Guarantees cancelled 2384 Dividends and other earnings distributed 2386 Other transactions 2385 E- 29 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.es CAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 17. SOLVENCY INFORMATION Units: Percentage CAPITAL RATIOS CURRENT PERIOD PREVIOUS PERIOD Eligible Common Equity Tier 1 capital (thousand euros) 7010 18,108,000 17,787,000 Eligible Additional Tier 1 capital (thousand euros) 7020 2,237,000 2,236,000 Eligible Tier 2 capital (thousand euros) 7021 3,196,000 3,224,000 Risks (thousand euros) 7030 147,334,000 147,880,000 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 7110 12.29 12.03 Tier 1 capital ratio (Tier 1) 7150 13.81 13.54 Total capital ratio 7140 15.98 15.72 LEVERAGE CURRENT PERIOD PREVIOUS PERIOD Tier 1 capital (thousand euros) (a) 7050 20,345,000 20,023,000 Exposure (thousand euros) (b) 7060 399,490,000 341,681,000 Leverage ratio (a)/(b) 7070 5.09 5.86 Comments: E- 30 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 18. CREDIT QUALITY OF THE PORTFOLIO OF LOANS AND RECEIVABLES Units: Thousand euros CURRENT PREVIOUS GROSS AMOUNT PERIOD PERIOD Normal risk 7500 218,748,000 202,924,000 Normal risk under special monitoring 7501 14,328,000 15,541,000 Non-performing risk 7502 8,859,000 8,387,000 Total gross amount 7505 241,935,000 226,852,000 CURRENT PREVIOUS IMPAIRMENT LOSSES PERIOD PERIOD Normal risk 7510 (1,000,000) (574,000) Normal risk under special monitoring 7511 (907,000) (708,000) Non-performing risk 7512 (3,737,000) (3,416,000) Total asset impairment losses 7515 (5,644,000) (4,698,000) Impairment loss calculated collectively 7520 (4,565,000) (3,442,000) Impairment loss calculated individually 7530 (1,079,000) (1,257,000) CURRENT PREVIOUS CARRYING AMOUNT PERIOD PERIOD Normal risk 7540 217,748,000 200,845,000 Normal risk under special monitoring 7541 13,421,000 14,833,000 Non-performing risk 7542 5,122,000 4,971,000 Total carrying amount 7545 236,291,000 220,649,000 CURRENT PREVIOUS GUARANTEES RECEIVED PERIOD PERIOD Value of collateral 7550 344,900,000 345,596,000 Of which: guarantees risks under special monitoring 7551 Of which: guarantees non-performing risk 7552 13,275,000 12,630,000 Value of other guarantees 7554 Of which: guarantees risks under special monitoring 7555 Of which: guarantees non-performing risk 7556 Total value of guarantees received 7558 344,900,000 345,596,000 CURRENT PREVIOUS FINANCIAL GUARANTEES GIVEN PERIOD PERIOD Loan commitments given 7560 76,227,000 71,132,000 Of which: classified as normal under special monitoring 7561 2,031,000 2,216,000 Of which: classified as non-performing risk 7562 280,000 214,000 Amount recognised under liabilities in Balance Sheet 7563 74,000 62,000 Financial guarantees given 7565 6,287,000 5,982,000 Of which: classified as normal under special monitoring 7566 219,000 190,000 Of which: classified as non-performing risk 7567 172,000 218,000 Amount recognised under liabilities in Balance Sheet 7568 64,000 88,000 Other commitments given 7570 19,468,000 21,226,000 Of which: classified as normal under special monitoring 7571 467,000 473,000 Of which: classified as non-performing risk 7572 175,000 176,000 Amount recognised under liabilities in Balance Sheet 7573 67,000 70,000 Comments: E- 31 Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020 IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 19. REAL ESTATE EXPOSURE Units: Thousand euros CURRENT PREVIOUS GROSS AMOUNT PERIOD PERIOD Financing for real estate construction and development (including land) 9000 5,816,000 5,776,000 Of which: non-performing risks 9001 439,000 442,000 CURRENT PREVIOUS IMPAIRMENT LOSSES PERIOD PERIOD Financing for real estate construction and development (including land) 9015 (227,000) (208,000) Of which: non-performing risks 9016 (132,000) (135,000) CURRENT PREVIOUS CARRYING AMOUNT PERIOD PERIOD Total carrying amount of financing for real estate construction and development (including land) 9025 5,589,000 5,558,000 Of which: non-performing risks 9026 307,000 307,000 Total carrying amount of financing granted to customers in Spain 9030 197,999,000 186,645,000 CURRENT PREVIOUS GUARANTEES RECEIVED PERIOD PERIOD Value of collateral 9050 13,288,000 13,362,000 Of which: guarantees non-performing risks 9053 839,000 810,000 Value of other guarantees 9054 Of which: guarantees non-performing risks 9057 Total value of guarantees received 9058 13,288,000 13,362,000 CURRENT PREVIOUS FINANCIAL GUARANTEES PERIOD PERIOD Financial guarantees given relating to real estate construction and development 9060 92,000 107,000 Amount recognised under liabilities 9061 Foreclosed assets and assets received as payment for debts - Spain CURRENT PREVIOUS GROSS AMOUNT PERIOD PERIOD Foreclosed property and property received as payment for debts 9070 4,199,000 4,318,000 Of which: land 9071 109,000 109,000 instrumentos de capital adjudicado o recibidos en pago de deudas, participaciones en el capital y financiaciones a entidades tenedoras de activos inmobiliarios adjudicados o recibidos en pago de deudas 9072 Total gross amount 9075 4,199,000 4,318,000 CURRENT PREVIOUS Asset impairment losses PERIOD PERIOD Foreclosed property and property received as payment for debts 9080 (1.129,000) (1.123,000) Of which: land 9081 (47,000) (46,000) Investments in real estate entities 9082 Total asset impairment losses 9085 (1.129,000) (1,123,000) CURRENT PREVIOUS CARRYING AMOUNT PERIOD PERIOD Foreclosed property and property received as payment for debts 9090 3,070,000 3,195,000 Of which: land 9091 62,000 63,000 Investments in real estate entities 9092 Total carrying amount 9095 3,070,000 3,195,000 Comments: E- 32 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CaixaBank SA published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 18:01:11 UTC 0 Latest news on CAIXABANK, S.A. 02:02p CAIXABANK S A : Half year interim financial report (CNMV filing) PU 03:51a Spanish banks Caixabank, Sabadell set aside 1.4 billion euros in provisions RE 01:31a CAIXABANK S A : hereby reports that Payments & Consumer (its 100% owned subsidia.. PU 01:21a CAIXABANK S A : files 1st half results presentation for 2020. Webcast. PU 01:16a CAIXABANK S A : files press release on 1st Half Results for 2020. PU 07/27 CAIXABANK S A : leads a sustainable loan of 1 billion for Naturgy PU 07/21 CAIXABANK S A : The Company hereby informs about the liquidation price and the l.. PU 07/14 CAIXABANK S A : Webcast of the 2Q results presentation PU 07/14 CAIXABANK S A : announces that will make a presentation to comment on the result.. PU 07/14 Spanish banks' ECB borrowing hits highest level since late 2013 RE