Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  CaixaBank, S.A.    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CaixaBank S A : Half year interim financial report (CNMV filing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 02:02pm EDT

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1º SEMESTRE 2020

ANNEX II

CREDIT INSTITUTIONS

1st

HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR

2020

REPORTING DATE

30/06/2020

I. IDENTIFICATION DATA

Registered Company Name: CAIXABANK, S.A.

Registered Address: CALLE PINTOR SOROLLA, 2-4 - VALENCIA

Tax Identification Number

A-08663619

II. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION TO PREVIOUSLY RELEASED PERIODIC INFORMATION

Amendment to the accounting treatment linked to defined benefit commitments - Treatment of the assets held by the employee

Pension Fund

In order to improve the true image of the financial statements, at 31 December 2019 the Group voluntarily decided to change its accounting policy with regard to the treatment of assets held by the employee Pension Fund, thus deeming them eligible plan assets, and as a result the rights of the same on the underwritten policies are considered, as covered in the 2019 financial statements. For this reason, the statement of recognised income and expenditure and the statement of changes in net equity on 30 June 2019 have been restated. In Note 1.4 of the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements includes details of the restatement on 30 June 2019.

Translation of half-yearly financial report originally issued and prepared in Spanish. This English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In the event of a discrepancy, the original Spanish-language version prevails.

E- 1

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1º SEMESTRE 2020

III. STATEMENT(S) BY THE PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE INFORMATION

To the best of our knowledge, the accompanying condensed annual financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting principles, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the issuer, or of the undertakings included in the consolidated financial statements taken as a whole, and the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required.

Comments on the above statement(s): Tomás Muniesa Arantegui, Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche, John Shepard Reed, María Teresa Bassons Boncompte, Maria Verónica Fisas Vergés, Fundación Bancaria - Caja General de Ahorros de Canarias, Alejandro García- Bragado Dalmau, Cristina Garmendia Mendizábal, Ignacio Garralda Ruiz de Velasco, Maria Amparo Moraleda Martínez, Eduardo Javier Sanchiz Irazu, Jose Serna Masia and Koro Usarraga Unsain do not sign as they have attended online to the Council meeting due to restrictions and recommendations from health authorities as a result of the spread of Covid-19 which limit physical meetings and displacements.

Person(s) responsible for this information:

Name/Company Name

Office

JORDI GUAL SOLE

PRESIDENT

TOMAS MUNIESA ARANTEGUI

VICEPRESIDENT

GONZALO GORTAZAR ROTAECHE

CEO

JOHN SHEPARD REED

LEAD DIRECTOR

MARÍA TERESA BASSONS BONCOMPTE

DIRECTOR

MARÍA VERÓNICA FISAS VERGES

DIRECTOR

FUNDACION BANCARIA CANARIA CAJA GENERAL DE AHORROS DE

CANARIAS-FUNDACION

DIRECTOR

ALEJANDRO GARCÍA-BRAGADO DALMAU

DIRECTOR

CRISTINA GARMENDIA MENDIZABAL

DIRECTOR

IGNACIO GARRALDA RUÍZ DE VELASCO

DIRECTOR

MARÍA AMPARO MORALEDA MARTÍNEZ

DIRECTOR

EDUARDO JAVIER SANCHIZ IRAZU

DIRECTOR

JOSÉ SERNA MASIÁ

DIRECTOR

KORO USARRAGA UNSAIN

DIRECTOR

In accordance with the power delegated by the board of directors, the board secretary certifies that the half-yearly financial report has been signed by the directors.

Date this half-yearly financial report was signed by the corresponding governing body: 30/07/2020

E- 2

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1º SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (1/3)(PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)

Units: Thousand euros

ASSETS

CURRENT PERIOD

PREVIOUS PERIOD

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

1. Cash on hand, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits

0040

39,967,000

13,898,000

2. Total financial Assets

0041

281,348,000

255,903,000

a) Financial assets held for trading

0045

15,771,000

14,240,000

Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge

0046

426,000

165,000

b) Financial assets not designated for trading compulsory measured at fair value through profit or loss

0050

195,000

221,000

Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge

0051

c) Financial Asset designated at fair value through profit or loss

0055

1,000

Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge

0056

d) Financial assets at fair value with changes in other incomprehensive income

0060

18,699,000

16,316,000

Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge

0061

3,893,000

2,544,000

e) Financial assets at amortised cost

0065

245,856,000

222,935,000

Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge

0066

98,600,000

93,053,000

f) Derivatives - Hedge accountings

0070

409,000

2,133,000

g) Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedge of interest rate risk

0075

418,000

57,000

3. Investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates

0080

10,857,000

10,923,000

a) Group entities

0090

9,469,000

9,535,000

b) Jointly-controlled entities

0091

c) Associates

0092

1,388,000

1,388,000

4. Tangible assets

0100

4,654,000

4,596,000

a) Property, plant and equipment

0101

4,620,000

4,560,000

i) For own use

0102

4,620,000

4,560,000

ii) Leased out under an operating lease

0103

iii) Assigned to welfare projects (savings banks and credit cooperatives)

0104

b) Investment property

0105

34,000

36,000

Of which: leased out under an operating lease

0106

Token entry: acquired under finance lease

0107

1,414,000

1,416,000

5. Intangible assets

0110

806,000

887,000

a) Goodwill

0111

427,000

529,000

b) Other intangible assets

0112

379,000

358,000

6. Tax assets

0120

8,349,000

8,963,000

a) Current tax assets

0121

586,000

1,307,000

b) Deferred tax assets

0122

7,763,000

7,656,000

7. Other assets

0130

3,654,000

3,656,000

a) Insurance contracts linked to pensions

0131

1,251,000

1,206,000

b) Inventories

0132

18,000

14,000

c) Other assets

0133

2,385,000

2,436,000

8.Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale

0140

325,000

338,000

TOTAL ASSETS

0150

349,960,000

299,164,000

Comments:

E- 3

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1º SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (2/3) (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

PERIOD

PERIOD

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

1. Financial liabilities held for trading

0160

10,321,000

9,281,000

2. Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

0170

1,000

Token entry: subordinate liabilities

0175

3. Financial liabilities at amortised cost

0180

311,716,000

260,875,000

Token entry: subordinate liabilities

0185

5,451,000

5,461,000

4. Derivatives - Hedge accounting

0190

150,000

442,000

5. Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedge of interest rate risk

0200

1,680,000

1,464,000

6. Provisions

0210

3,111,000

3,370,000

a) Pensions and other post-employment defined benefit obligations

0211

511,000

519,000

b) Other long-term employee benefits

0212

1,553,000

1,709,000

c)

Pending legal issues and tax litigation

0213

579,000

628,000

d) Commitments and guarantees given

0214

128,000

129,000

e) Other provisions

0215

340,000

385,000

7. Tax liabilities

0220

631,000

618,000

a)

Current tax liabilities

0221

22,000

1,000

b)

Deferred tax liabilities

0223

609,000

617,000

8. Share capital repayable on demand

0230

9. Other liabilities

0240

1,243,000

1,058,000

Of which: fund for welfare projects (savings banks and credit cooperatives)

0241

10. Liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale

0250

TOTAL LIABILITIES

0260

328,852,000

277,109,000

Comments:

E- 4

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1º SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (3/3)(PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (continuation)

PERIOD

PERIOD

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

0270

22,300,000

22,898,000

1. Capital

0280

5,981,000

5,981,000

a) Paid up capital

0281

5,981,000

5,981,000

b) Unpaid capital which has been called up

0282

Token entry: uncalled capital

0283

2. Share premium

0290

12,033,000

12,033,000

3. Equity instruments issued other than capital

0300

a) Equity component of compound financial instruments

0301

b) Other equity instruments issued

0302

4. Other equity

0310

24,000

24,000

5. Retained earnings

0320

7,728,000

6,049,000

6. Revaluation reserves

0330

7. Other reserves

0340

(3,321,000)

(3,254,000)

8. (-) Treasury shares

0350

(10,000)

(9,000)

9. Profit or loss for the period

0360

(135,000)

2,074,000

10. (-) Interim dividends

0370

ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

0380

(1,192,000)

(843,000)

1. Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

0390

(1,558,000)

(1,167,000)

a) Actuarial gains or (-) losses on defined benefit pension plans

0391

(43,000)

(45,000)

b) Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale

0392

c) Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

0394

(1,515,000)

(1,122,000)

d) Hedge ineffectiveness of fair value hedges for equity instruments measured at fair value through other

0393

comprehensive income

e) Fair value changes of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss attributable to changes in their credit

0395

risk

2. Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

0400

366,000

324,000

a) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations (effective portion)

0401

b) Foreign currency translation

0402

c) Hedging derivatives. Cash flow hedges (effective portion)

0403

109,000

(34,000)

d) Fair value changes of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

0404

257,000

358,000

e) Hedging instruments [not designated elements]

0405

f) Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale

0407

TOTAL EQUITY

0450

21,108,000

22,055,000

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

0460

349,960,000

299,164,000

TOKEN ENTRY: OFF-BALANCE-SHEET EXPOSURE

1. Loan commitments given

0470

62,409,000

57,850,000

2. Guarantees given

0490

5,383,000

5,086,000

3. Contingent commitments given

0480

18,915,000

20,738,000

E- 5

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1º SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

2. INDIVIDUAL PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)

Units: Thousand euros

PRESENT CURR.

PREVIOUS CURR.

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

PERIOD

PERIOD

CUMULATIVE

CUMULATIVE

(2nd HALF YEAR)

(2nd HALF YEAR)

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

(+)

Interest income

0501

1,956,000

2,117,000

a) Financial assets at fair value with changes on other comprehensive

0591

128,000

123,000

income

b) Financial assets at amortised cost

0592

1,814,000

1,905,000

c) Other assets

0593

14,000

89,000

(-)

Interest expense

0502

(326,000)

(412,000)

(-)

Remuneration of capital redeemable on demand

0503

=

A) NET INTEREST INCOME

0505

1,630,000

1,705,000

(+) Dividend income

0506

286,000

946,000

(+) Fee and commission income

0508

1,127,000

1,109,000

(-)

Fee and commission expenses

0509

(72,000)

(82,000)

Gains or losses on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not

0510

177,000

156,000

(+/-)measured at fair value through profit or loss, net

a) Financial assets at amortised cost

0594

114,000

b) Rest of assets and liabilities

0595

63,000

156,000

(+/-)Gains or (-) losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net

0511

21,000

68,000

a) Reclassification of financial assets from fair value with changes in

0596

other comprehensive income

a) Reclassification of financial assets from amortised cost

0597

a) Other gains or (-) losses

0598

21,000

68,000

Gains or (-) losses on financial assets not designated for trading

0519

(7,000)

(+/-)compulsory measured at fair value through profit or loss, net

a) Reclassification of financial assets from fair value with changes in

0599

other incomprehensive income

a) Reclassification of financial assets from amortised cost

0581

a) Other gains or (-) losses

0582

(7,000)

Gains or (-) losses on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair

(25,000)

(+/-)value through profit or loss, net

0512

(+/-)Gains or losses from hedge accounting, net

0513

(1,000)

49,000

(+/-)Exchange differences [gain or (-) loss], net

0514

(39,000)

(63,000)

(+/-)Gains or (-) losses on derecognition of non-financial assets, net

0546

2,000

6,000

(+) Other operating income

0515

48,000

32,000

(-)

Other operating expenses

0516

(207,000)

(202,000)

(-)

Administrative expenses:

0521

(1,709,000)

(2,766,000)

(-)

a) Staff expenses

0522

(1,210,000)

(2,258,000)

(-)

b) Other administrative expenses

0523

(499,000)

(508,000)

(-)

Depreciation

0524

(274,000)

(267,000)

(+/-)Provisions or reversal of provisions

0525

(115,000)

13,000

Impairment or reversal of impairment on financial assets not measured at

(991,000)

(152,000)

(+/-)fair value through profit or loss

0526

a) Financial assets at fair value with changes on other comprehensive

1,000

1,000

(+/-)income

0527

(+/-)b) Financial assets at amortised cost

0528

(992,000)

(153,000)

=

NET OPERATING INCOME

0540

(124,000)

527,000

Comments:

E- 6

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1º SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

2. INDIVIDUAL PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)

Units: Thousand euros

PRESENT CURR.

PREVIOUS CURR.

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

PERIOD

PERIOD

CUMULATIVE

CUMULATIVE

(2nd HALF YEAR)

(2nd HALF YEAR)

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

Impairment or reversal of impairment of investments in subsidiaries, joint

(91,000)

(55,000)

(+/-)ventures and associates

0541

(+/-)Impairment or reversal of impairment on non-financial assets

0542

(10,000)

(13,000)

(+/-)a) Property, plant and equipment

0543

(10,000)

(13,000)

(+/-)b) Intangible assets

0544

(+/-)c) Other

0545

(+) Negative goodwill recognised in profit or loss

0547

Profit or loss from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as

(21,000)

(18,000)

(+/-)held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations

0548

=

D) PROFIT OR LOSS BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

0550

(246,000)

441,000

Tax expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing

111,000

110,000

(+/-)operations

0551

=

E) PROFIT OR LOSS AFTER TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

0560

(135,000)

551,000

(+/-)Profit or loss after tax from discontinued operations

0561

=

PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

0570

(135,000)

551,000

Amount (X.XX

Amount (X.XX

Amount (X.XX

Amount (X.XX

EARNINGS PER SHARE

euros)

euros)

euros)

euros)

Basic

0580

(0.03)

0.08

Diluted

0590

(0.03)

0.08

Comments:

E- 7

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1º SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

3. INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

PERIOD

PERIOD

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

A) PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

0600

(135,000)

551,000

B) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

0610

(349,000)

124,000

1. Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

0620

(392,000)

65,000

a) Actuarial gains or (-) losses on defined benefit pension plans

0621

3,000

(35,000)

b) Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale

0622

(394,000)

c) Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive

0623

90,000

income

d) Hedge ineffectiveness of fair value hedges for equity instruments measured at fair value through

0625

other comprehensive income

Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive

0626

58,000

(3,000)

income [hedged item]

Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive

0627

(58,000)

3,000

income [hedging instrument]

e) Fair value changes of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss attributable to changes in

their credit risk

d) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified

0624

(1,000)

10,000

2. Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

0630

43,000

59,000

a) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations [effective portion]

0635

- Valuation gains or losses taken to equity

0636

-

Transferred to profit or loss

0637

-

Other reclassifications

0638

b) Foreign currency translation

0640

(1,000)

- Translation gains or losses taken to equity

0641

(1,000)

-

Transferred to profit or loss

0642

-

Other reclassifications

0643

c) Cash flow hedges [effective portion]

0645

211,000

(44,000)

- Valuation gains or losses taken to equity

0646

226,000

(6,000)

-

Transferred to profit or loss

0647

(15,000)

(38,000)

- Transferred to initial carrying amount of hedged items

0648

-

Other reclassifications

0649

d) Hedging instruments [not designated elements]

0631

Valuation gains or (-) losses taken to equity

0632

Transferred to profit or loss

0633

Other reclassifications

0634

e) Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

0650

(136,000)

207,000

Valuation gains or (-) losses taken to equity

0651

(118,000)

350,000

Transferred to profit or loss

0652

(18,000)

(143,000)

Other reclassifications

0653

f) 'Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale

0655

Valuation gains or (-) losses taken to equity

0656

Transferred to profit or loss

0657

Other reclassifications

0658

g) Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

0660

(32,000)

(103,000)

C) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

0670

(484,000)

675,000

Comments:

E- 8

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

4. INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF TOTAL CHANGES IN EQUITY (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS ) (1/2)

Units: Thousand euros

Equity

Accumulated

CURRENT PERIOD

instruments

other

Share

issued other

Retained

Revaluation

(-) Treasury

Profit or loss

(-) Interim

comprehensive

Capital

premium

than capital

Other equity

earnings

reserves

Other reserves

shares

for the period

dividends

income

Total

Opening balance [before restatement]

0700

5,981,000

12,033,000

24,000

6,049,000

(3,254,000)

(9,000)

2,074,000

(843,000)

22,055,000

Effects of corrections of errors

0701

Effects of changes in accounting policies

0702

Opening balance [current period]

0710

5,981,000

12,033,000

24,000

6,049,000

(3,254,000)

(9,000)

2,074,000

(843,000)

22,055,000

Total comprehensive income for the period

0720

(135,000)

(349,000)

(484,000)

Other changes in equity

0730

1,679,000

(67,000)

(1,000)

(2,074,000)

(463,000)

Issuance of ordinary shares

0731

Issuance of preference shares

0732

Issuance of other equity instruments

0733

Exercise or expiration of other equity instruments issued

0734

Conversion of debt to equity

0735

Capital reduction

0736

Dividends (or remuneration to shareholders)

0737

4180,000

418,000

Purchase of treasury shares

0738

(7,000)

(7,000)

Sale or cancellation of treasury shares

0739

6,000

6,000

Reclassification of financial instruments from equity to liability

0740

Reclassification of financial instruments from liability to equity

0741

Transfers among components of equity

0742

2,074,000

Equity increase or (-) decrease resulting from business

combinations

0743

Share based payments

0744

Other increase or (-) decrease in equity

0745

23,000

(67,000)

(44,000)

Of which: discretionary transfer to welfare projects and

funds (savings banks and credit cooperatives)

0746

Closing balance [current period]

0750

5,981,000

12,033,000

24,000

7,728,000

(3,321,000)

(10,000)

(135,000)

(1,192,000)

21,108,000

Comments:

E- 9

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

4. INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF TOTAL CHANGES IN EQUITY (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS ) (2/2)

Units: Thousand euros

Equity

Accumulated

PREVIOUS PERIOD

instruments

other

Share

issued other

Retained

Revaluation

(-) Treasury

Profit or loss

(-) Interim

comprehensive

Capital

premium

than capital

Other equity

earnings

reserves

Other reserves

shares

for the period

dividends

income

Total

Opening balance [before restatement]

0751

5,981,000

12,033,000

19,000

5,983,000

(3,110,000)

(9,000)

1,163,000

(785,000)

21,275,000

Effects of corrections of errors

0752

Effects of changes in accounting policies

0753

Opening balance [comparative period]

0754

5,981,000

12,033,000

19,000

5,983,000

(3,110,000)

(9,000)

1,163,000

(785,000)

21,275,000

Total comprehensive income for the period

0755

551,000

124,000

(675,000)

Other changes in equity

0756

41,000

(68,000)

(1,163,000)

419,000

0

(771,000)

Issuance of ordinary shares

0757

Issuance of preference shares

0758

Issuance of other equity instruments

0759

Exercise or expiration of other equity instruments issued

0760

Conversion of debt to equity

0761

Capital reduction

0762

Dividends (or remuneration to shareholders)

0763

(598,000)

(598,000)

Purchase of treasury shares

0764

(6,000)

(6,000)

Sale or cancellation of treasury shares

0765

6,000

6,000

Reclassification of financial instruments from equity to liability

0766

Reclassification of financial instruments from liability to equity

0767

Transfers among components of equity

0768

744,000

(1,163,000)

419,000

Equity increase or (-) decrease resulting from business

combinations

0769

Share based payments

0770

Other increase or (-) decrease in equity

0771

(105,000)

(68,000)

(173,000)

Of which: discretionary transfer to welfare projects and

funds (savings banks and credit cooperatives)

0772

Closing balance [comparative period]

0773

5,981,000

12,033,000

19,000

6,024,000

(3,178,000)

(9,000)

551,000

419,000

(661,000)

21,179,000

Comments:

E- 10

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2019

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

5. INDIVIDUAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (INDIRECT METHOD) (PREPARED USING PREVAILING NATIONAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS)

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

PERIOD

PERIOD

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

A)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5)

0800

27,609,000

(2,038,000)

1. Profit or loss for the period

0810

(135,000)

551,000

2. Adjustments to obtain cash flows from operating activities

0820

1,504,000

1,439,000

(+)

Depreciation and amortisation

0821

274,000

267,000

(+/-)

Other adjustments

0822

1,230,000

1,172,000

3. Net increase/(decrease) in operating assets:

0830

(26,699,000)

(12,222,000)

(+/-)

Financial assets held for trading

0831

(1,531,000)

(4,203,000)

(+/-)

Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss

0836

26,000

116,000

(+/-)

Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss

0832

(+/-)

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

0833

(2,834,000)

2,087,000

(+/-)

Financial assets at amortised cost

0834

(23,965,000)

(8,197,000)

(+/-)

Other operating assets

0835

1,605,000

(2,025,000)

4. Net increase/(decrease) in operating liabilities:

0840

52,798,000

8,068,000

(+/-)

Financial liabilities held for trading

0841

1,040,000

3,703,000

(+/-)

Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

0842

(+/-)

Financial liabilities at amortised cost

0843

51,821,000

2,966,000

(+/-)

Other operating liabilities

0844

(63,000)

1,399,000

5.

Income tax recovered/(paid)

0850

141,000

126,000

B)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2)

0860

(200,000)

(114,000)

1.

Payments

0870

(256,000)

(169,000)

(-)

Tangible assets

0871

(180,000)

(222,000)

(-)

Intangible assets

0872

(51,000)

(35,000)

(-)

Investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates

0873

(19,000)

(4,000)

(-)

Other business units

0874

102,000

(-)

Non-current assets and liabilities classified as held for sale

0875

(6,000)

(10,000)

(-)

Other payments related to investing activities

0877

2.

Proceeds:

0880

56,000

55,000

(+)

Tangible assets

0881

15,000

37,000

(+)

Intangible assets

0882

(+)

Investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates

0883

2,000

(+)

Other business units

0884

(+)

Non-current assets and liabilities classified as held for sale

0885

39,000

18,000

(+)

Other proceeds related to investing activities

0887

C)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2)

0890

(1,340,000)

608,000

1.

Payments

0900

(2,346,000)

(3,280,000)

(-)

Dividends

0901

(418,000)

(598,000)

(-)

Subordinated liabilities

0902

(-)

Redemption of own equity instruments

0903

(-)

Acquisition of own equity instruments

0904

(8,000)

(6,000)

(-)

Other payments related to financing activities

0905

(1,920,000)

(2,676,000)

2.

Proceeds:

0910

1,006,000

3,888,000

(+)

Subordinated liabilities

0911

(+)

Issuance of own equity instruments

0912

(+)

Disposal of own equity instruments

0913

6,000

6,000

(+)

Other proceeds related to financing activities

0914

1,000,000

3,882,000

D)

EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES

0920

E)

NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A + B + C + D)

0930

26,069,000

(1,544,000)

F)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

0940

13,898,000

16,439,000

G)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (E + F)

0950

39,967,000

14,895,000

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

COMPONENTS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

PERIOD

PERIOD

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

(+)

Cash

0955

2,025,000

1,970,000

(+)

Cash equivalent balances at central banks

0960

37,867,000

12,374,000

(+)

Other financial assets

0965

75,000

551,000

(-)

Less: Bank overdrafts repayable on demand

0970

TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

0980

39,967,000

14,895,000

Comments:

E- 11

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2019

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

6. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (ADOPTED IFRS) (1/3)

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

ASSETS

PERIOD

PERIOD

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

1. Cash on hand, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits

1040

44,304,000

15,110,000

2. Total Financial assets

1041

299,219,000

273,110,000

a) Financial assets held for trading

1045

7,774,000

7,370,000

Token entry: loans or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge

1046

426,000

165,000

b) Financial assets not designated for trading compulsory measured at fair value through profit or loss

1050

381,000

427,000

Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge

1051

c) Financial Asset designated at fair value through profit or loss

1055

1,000

Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge

1056

d) Financial assets at fair value with changes in other incomprehensive income

1060

20,745,000

18,371,000

Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge

1061

3,893,000

2,544,000

e) Financial assets at amortised cost

1065

269,430,000

244,702,000

Token entry: loaned or provided as collateral with right of sale or pledge

1066

98,600,000

93,053,000

f) Derivatives - Hedge accountings

1070

392,000

2,133,000

g) Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedge of interest rate risk

1075

497,000

106,000

2. Investments in joint ventures and associates

1080

3,928,000

3,941,000

a) Jointly-controlled entities

1091

172,000

166,000

b) Associates

1092

3,756,000

3,775,000

3. Insurance and reinsurance assets

1095

72,700,000

72,683,000

4. Tangible assets

1100

7,229,000

7,282,000

a) Property, plant and equipment

1101

4,992,000

4,915,000

i) For own use

1102

4,992,000

4,915,000

ii) Leased out under an operating lease

1103

iii) Assigned to welfare projects (savings banks and credit cooperatives)

1104

b) Investment property

1105

2,237,000

2,367,000

Of which: leased out under an operating lease

1106

Token entry: acquired under finance lease

1107

1,496,000

1,495,000

5. Intangible assets

1110

3,883,000

3,839,000

a) Goodwill

1111

3,051,000

3,051,000

b) Other intangible assets

1112

832,000

788,000

6. Tax assets

1120

10,399,000

11,113,000

a) Current tax assets

1121

566,000

1,277,000

b) Deferred tax assets

1122

9,833,000

9,836,000

7. Other assets

1130

2,653,000

2,982,000

a) Insurance contracts linked to pensions

1131

b) Inventories

1132

93,000

54,000

c) Other assets

1133

2,560,000

2,928,000

8.Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale

1140

1,257,000

1,354,000

TOTAL ASSETS

1150

445,572,000

391,414,000

Comments:

E- 12

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2019

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

6. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (ADOPTED IFRS) (2/3)

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT

CURRENT

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

PERIOD

PERIOD

31/12/2019

31/12/2019

1. Financial liabilities held for trading

1160

2,191,000

2,338,000

2. Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

1170

1,000

Token entry: subordinate liabilities

1175

3. Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost

1180

339,710,000

283,975,000

Token entry: subordinate liabilities

1185

5,451,000

5,461,000

4. Derivatives - hedge accounting

1190

178,000

515,000

5. Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedge of interest rate risk

1200

1,701,000

1,474,000

6. Insurance and reinsurance liabilities

1205

70,769,000

70,807,000

7. Provisions

1210

3,356,000

3,624,000

a) Pensions and other post-employment defined benefit obligations

1211

521,000

521,000

b) Other long-term employee benefits

1212

1,554,000

1,710,000

c)

Pending legal issues and tax litigation

1213

635,000

676,000

d) Commitments and guarantees given

1214

205,000

220,000

e) Other provisions

1215

441,000

497,000

8. Tax liabilities

1220

1,300,000

1,296,000

a)

Current tax liabilities

1221

305,000

238,000

b)

Deferred tax liabilities

1223

995,000

1,058,000

9. Share capital repayable on demand

1230

10. Other liabilities

1240

1,960,000

2,162,000

Of which: fund for welfare projects (savings banks and credit cooperatives)

1241

11. Liabilities included in disposal groups classified as held for sale

1250

14,000

71,000

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1260

421,179,000

366,263,000

Comments:

E- 13

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2019

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

6. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (ADOPTED IFRS) (3/3)

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT

CURRENT

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (continuation)

PERIOD

PERIOD

31/12/2019

31/12/2019

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

1270

25,996,000

26,247,000

1. Capital

1280

5,981,000

5,981,000

a) Paid up capital

1281

5,981,000

5,981,000

b) Unpaid capital which has been called up

1282

Token entry: uncalled capital

1283

2. Share premium

1290

12,033,000

12,033,000

3. Equity instruments issued other than capital

1300

a) Equity component of compound financial instruments

1301

b) Other equity instruments issued

1302

4. Other equity

1310

24,000

24,000

5. Retained earnings

1320

8,688,000

7,795,000

6. Revaluation reserves

1330

7. Other reserves

1340

(923,000)

(1,281,000)

8. (-) Treasury shares

1350

(12,000)

(10,000)

9. Profit or loss attributable to owners of the parent

1360

205,000

1,705,000

10. (-) Interim dividends

1370

ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1380

(1,628,000)

(1,125,000)

1. Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

1390

(2,019,000)

(1,568,000)

a) Actuarial gains or (-) losses on defined benefit pension plans

1391

(499,000)

(474,000)

b) Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale

1392

c) Share of other recognised income and expense of investments in joint ventures and associates

1393

(56,000)

(83,000)

d) Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

1394

(1,464,000)

(1,011,000)

e) Hedge ineffectiveness of fair value hedges for equity instruments measured at fair value through other

1395

comprehensive income

i) Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income [hedged

1396

(58,000)

item]

ii) Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income [hedging

1397

58,000

instrument]

f) Fair value changes of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss attributable to changes in their credit

1398

risk

2. Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

1400

391,000

443,000

a) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations (effective portion)

1401

b) Foreign currency translation

1402

(10,000)

4,000

c) Hedging derivatives. Cash flow hedges (effective portion)

1403

109,000

(34,000)

d) Fair value changes of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

1404

372,000

486,000

e) Hedging instruments [not designated elements]

1405

g) Non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale

1407

h) Share of other recognised income and expense of investments in joint ventures and associates

1408

(80,000)

(13,000)

MINORITY INTEREST [Non-controlling interests]

1410

25,000

29,000

1. Accumulated other comprehensive income

1420

2. Other items

1430

25,000

29,000

TOTAL EQUITY

1450

24,393,000

25,151,000

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1460

445,572,000

391,414,000

E- 14

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2019

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

6. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (ADOPTED IFRS) (3/3)

Units: Thousand euros

TOKEN ENTRY: OFF-BALANCE-SHEET EXPOSURE

1. Loan commitments given

1470

76,227,000

71,132,000

2. Guarantees given

1490

6,287,000

5,982,000

3. Contingent commitments given

1480

19,468,000

21,226,000

Comments:

E- 15

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.es

CAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2019

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

7. CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (ADOPTED IFRS)

Units: Thousand euros

PRESENT CURR.

PREVIOUS CURR.

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

PERIOD

PERIOD

CUMULATIVE

CUMULATIVE

(2nd HALF YEAR)

(2nd HALF YEAR)

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

(+)

Interest income

1501

3,338,000

3,525,000

a) Financial assets at fair value with changes in other incomprehensive

945,000

982,000

income

1591

b) Financial assets at amortised cost

1592

2,380,000

2,478,000

c) Others

1593

13,000

65,000

(-)

Interest expense

1502

(913,000)

(1,047,000)

(-)

Expenses on share capital repayable on demand

1503

=

A) NET INTEREST INCOME

1505

2,425,000

2,478,000

(+)

Dividend income

1506

94,000

161,000

(+/-)

Profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees

1507

97,000

209,000

(+)

Fee and commission income

1508

1,436,000

1,418,000

(-)

Fee and commission expense

1509

(170,000)

(170,000)

Gains or losses on derecognition of financial assets and liabilities not

179,000

214,000

(+/-)

measured at fair value through profit or loss, net

1510

a) Financial assets at amortised cost

1594

114,000

b) Other assets and liabilities

1595

65,000

214,000

(+/-)

Gains or losses on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net

1511

38,000

93,000

a) reclassification of financial assets from fair value with changes in

other comprehensive income

1596

b) reclassification of financial assets from amortised cost

1597

c) Other gains or (-) losses

1598

38,000

93,000

Gains or (-) losses on financial assets

not designated for trading

(26,000)

(33,000)

(+/-)

compulsory measured at fair value through profit or loss, net

1519

a) reclassification of financial assets from fair value with changes in

other incomprehensive income

1599

b) reclassification of financial assets from amortised cost

1581

c) Other gains or (-) losses

1582

(26,000)

(33,000)

Gains or (-) losses on financial assets and liabilities designated at fair

value through profit or loss, net

1512

(+/-)

Gains or losses from hedge accounting, net

1513

(10,000)

49,000

(+/-)

Exchange differences, net

1514

(39,000)

(62,000)

Gains or (-) losses on derecognition of non-financial assets, net

1546

4,000

19,000

(+)

Other operating income

1515

252,000

295,000

(-)

Other operating expenses

1516

(451,000)

(471,000)

(+)

Income from insurance and reinsurance assets

1517

717,000

551,000

(-)

Expenses of insurance and reinsurance liabilities

1518

(425,000)

(287,000)

(-)

Administrative expenses:

1521

(2,073,000)

(3,126,000)

(-)

a) Staff expenses

1522

(1,454,000)

(2,501,000)

(-)

b) Other administrative expenses

1523

(619,000)

(625,000)

(-)

Depreciation

1524

(272,000)

(260,000)

(+/-)

Provisions or reversal of provisions

1525

(154,000)

(45,000)

Impairment or reversal of impairment

of non-financial assets not

(1,365,000)

(250,000)

(+/-)

measured at fair value through profit or loss

1526

(+/-)

a) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

1527

1,000

1,000

(+/-)

b) Financial assets at amortised cost

1528

(1,366,000)

(251,000)

=

C) NET OPERATING INCOME

1540

257,000

783,000

E- 16

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.es

CAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2019

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

7. CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (ADOPTED IFRS)

Units: Thousand euros

PRESENT CURR.

PREVIOUS CURR.

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

PERIOD

PERIOD

CUMULATIVE

CUMULATIVE

(2nd HALF YEAR)

(2nd HALF YEAR)

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

Impairment or reversal of impairment of investments in joint ventures

1,000

(+/-)

and associates

1541

(+/-)

Impairment or reversal of impairment on non-financial assets

1542

(15,000)

(10,000)

(+/-)

a) Property, plant and equipment

1543

(15,000)

(10,000)

(+/-)

b) Intangible assets

1544

1,000

(+/-)

c) Other

1545

(1,000)

(+)

Negative goodwill recognised in profit or loss

1547

Profit or loss from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as

(38,000)

(48,000)

(+/-)

held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations

1548

D)

PROFIT OR LOSS BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING

204,000

726,000

=

OPERATIONS

1550

Tax

expense or income related to profit or loss from continuing

(1,000)

(104,000)

(+/-)

operations

1551

=

E)

PROFIT OR LOSS AFTER TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

1560

203,000

622,000

(+/-)

Profit or loss after tax from discontinued operations

1561

1,000

=

PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

1570

203,000

623,000

Attributable to minority interest [non-controlling interests]

1571

(2,000)

1,000

Attributable to owners of the parent

1572

205,000

622,000

Amount (X.XX

Amount (X.XX

Amount (X.XX

Amount (X.XX

EARNINGS PER SHARE

euros)

euros)

euros)

euros)

Basic

1580

0.02

0.09

Diluted

1590

0.02

0.09

E- 17

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2019

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

8. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE (ADOPTED IFRS)

Units: Thousand euros

PRESENT CURR.

PREVIOUS CURR.

CURRENT PERIOD

PREVIOUS PERIOD

PERIOD

PERIOD

(2nd HALF YEAR)

(2nd HALF YEAR)

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

A) PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

1600

203,000

623,000

B) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1610

(503,000)

116,000

1.

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

1620

(451,000)

(17,000)

a) Actuarial gains or (-) losses on defined benefit pension plans

1621

(33,000)

(146,000)

b) Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale

1622

c) Share of other recognised income and expense of investments in joint

27,000

(4,000)

ventures and associates

1623

d) Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value

(453,000)

81,000

through other comprehensive income

1625

e) Hedge ineffectiveness of fair value hedges for equity instruments

measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

1626

Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value

58,000

(3,000)

through other comprehensive income [hedged item]

1627

Fair value changes of equity instruments measured at fair value

(58,000)

3,000

through other comprehensive income [hedging instrument]

1628

f) Fair value changes of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or

loss attributable to changes in their credit risk

1629

g) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified

1624

8,000

52,000

2.

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

1630

(52,000)

133,000

a) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations [effective portion]

1635

- Valuation gains or losses taken to equity

1636

-

Transferred to profit or loss

1637

-

Other reclassifications

1638

b) Foreign currency translation

1640

(14,000)

(1,000)

- Translation gains or losses taken to equity

1641

(14,000)

(1,000)

-

Transferred to profit or loss

1642

-

Other reclassifications

1643

c) Cash flow hedges [effective portion]

1645

203,000

(42,000)

- Valuation gains or losses taken to equity

1646

199,000

(4,000)

- Transferred to profit or loss

1647

4,000

(38,000)

- Transferred to initial carrying amount of hedged items

1648

-

Other reclassifications

1649

d) Hedging instruments [not designated elements]

1631

- Valuation gains or losses taken to equity

1632

-

Transferred to profit or loss

1633

-

Other reclassifications

1634

e) Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

1650

(137,000)

272,000

- Valuation gains or losses taken to equity

1651

(79,000)

454,000

- Transferred to profit or loss

1652

(58,000)

(182,000)

-

Other reclassifications

1653

f) 'Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale

1655

- Valuation gains or losses taken to equity

1656

-

Transferred to profit or loss

1657

-

Other reclassifications

1658

g) Share of other recognised income and expense of investments in joint

(67,000)

37,000

ventures and associates

1659

h) Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

1660

(37,000)

(133,000)

C) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

1670

(300,000)

739,000

Attributable to minority interest [non-controlling interests]

1680

(2,000)

1,000

Attributable to owners of the parent

1690

(298,000)

738,000

Comments:

E- 18

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2019

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

9. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (ADOPTED IFRS) (1/2)

Units: Thousand euros

Profit or loss

Non-controlling interests

for the

CURRENT PERIOD

Equity

period -

Accumulated

Accumulated

instruments

Attributable

other

other

Share

issued other

Other

Retained

Revaluation

Other

(-) Treasury

to owners of

(-) Interim

comprehensive

comprehensive

Capital

premium

than capital

equity

earnings

reserves

reserves

shares

the parent

dividends

income

income

Other items

Total

Opening balance [before restatement]

1700

5,981,000

12,033,000

24,000

7,795,000

(1,281,000)

(10,000)

1,705,000

(1,125,000)

29,000

25,151,000

Effects of corrections of errors

1701

Effects of changes in accounting policies

1702

Opening balance [current period]

1710

5,981,000

12,033,000

24,000

7,795,000

(1,281,000)

(10,000)

1,705,000

(1,125,000)

29,000

25,151,000

Total comprehensive income for the period

1720

205,000

(503,000)

(2,000)

Other changes in equity

1730

)

Issuance of ordinary shares

1731

Issuance of preference shares

1732

Issuance of other equity instruments

1733

Exercise or expiration of other equity instruments issued

1734

Conversion of debt to equity

1735

Capital reduction

1736

Dividends (or remuneration to shareholders)

1737

(418,000)

(2,000)

(420,000)

Purchase of treasury shares

1738

(8,000)

(8,000)

Sale or cancellation of treasury shares

1739

6,000

6,000

Reclassification of financial instruments from equity to

liability

1740

Reclassification of financial instruments from liability to

equity

1741

Transfers among components of equity

1742

1,705,000

(1,705,000)

Equity increase or (-) decrease resulting from business

combinations

1743

Share based payments

1744

Other increase or (-) decrease in equity

1745

(36,000)

Of which: discretionary transfer to welfare projects and

funds (savings banks and credit cooperatives)

1746

Closing balance [current period]

1750

12,033,000

12,033,000

24,000

8,688,000

(923,000)

(12,000)

205,000

(1,628,000)

25,000

24,393,000

Comments:

E- 19

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2019

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

9. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (ADOPTED IFRS) (2/2)

Units: Thousand euros

Profit or loss

Non-controlling interests

for the

PREVIOUS PERIOD

Equity

period -

Accumulated

Accumulated

instruments

Attributable

other

other

Share

issued other

Other

Retained

Revaluation

Other

(-) Treasury

to owners of

(-) Interim

comprehensive

comprehensive

Capital

premium

than capital

equity

earnings

reserves

reserves

shares

the parent

dividends

income

income

Other items

Total

Opening balance [before restatement]

1751

5,981,000

12,033,000

19,000

7,300,000

(1,505,000)

(10,000)

1,985,000

(419,000)

(1,049,000)

29,000

24,364,000

Effects of corrections of errors

1752

Effects of changes in accounting policies

1753

Opening balance [current period]

1754

5,981,000

12,033,000

19,000

7,300,000

(1,505,000)

(10,000)

1,985,000

(419,000)

(1,049,000)

29,000

24,364,000

Total comprehensive income for the period

1755

622,000

116,000

1,000

739,000

Other changes in equity

1756

484,000

(295,000)

(1,000)

(1,985,000)

419,000

0

(2,000)

(790,000)

Issuance of ordinary shares

1757

Issuance of preference shares

1758

Issuance of other equity instruments

1759

Exercise or expiration of other equity instruments issued

1760

Conversion of debt to equity

1761

Capital reduction

1762

Dividends (or remuneration to shareholders)

1763

(598,000)

(2,000)

(600,000)

Purchase of treasury shares

1764

(8,000)

(8,000)

Sale or cancellation of treasury shares

1765

7,000

7,000

Reclassification of financial instruments from equity to

liability

1766

Reclassification of financial instruments from liability to

equity

1767

Transfers among components of equity

1768

1,185,000

381,000

(1,985,000)

419,000

Equity increase or (-) decrease resulting from business

combinations

1769

Share based payments

1770

Other increase or (-) decrease in equity

1771

(103,000)

(86,000)

(189,000)

Of which: discretionary transfer to welfare projects and

funds (savings banks and credit cooperatives)

1772

Closing balance [current period]

1773

5,981,000

12,033,000

19,000

7,784,000

(1,210,000)

(11,000)

622,000

(933,000)

28,000

24,313,000

Comments:

E- 20

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

10. A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (INDIRECT METHOD) (ADOPTED IFRS)

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

PERIOD

PERIOD

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

A)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5)

1800

32,163,000

(3,656,000)

1. Profit or loss for the period

1810

203,000

623,000

2. Adjustments to obtain cash flows from operating activities

1820

2,090,000

2,259,000

(+)

Depreciation and amortisation

1821

272,000

260,000

(+/-)

Other adjustments

1822

1,818,000

1,999,000

3. Net increase/(decrease) in operating assets:

1830

(27,190,000)

(14,150,000)

(+/-)

Financial assets held for trading

1831

(404,000)

(2,996,000)

(+/-)

Non-trading financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss

1832

46,000

131,000

(+/-)

Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss

1836

(+/-)

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

1833

(2,898,000)

2,010,000

(+/-)

Financial assets at amortised cost

1834

(26,166,000)

(9,299,000)

(+/-)

Other operating assets

1835

2,232,000

(3,996,000)

4. Net increase/(decrease) in operating liabilities:

1840

56,862,000

7,492,000

(+/-)

Financial liabilities held for trading

1841

(147,000)

2,499,000

(+/-)

Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

1842

(+/-)

Financial liabilities at amortised cost

1843

58,117,000

3,510,000

(+/-)

Other operating liabilities

1844

(1,108,000)

1,483,000

5.

Income tax recovered/(paid)

1850

198,000

120,000

B)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2)

1860

(108,000)

(67,000)

1.

Payments

1870

(382,000)

(371,000)

(-)

Tangible assets

1871

(221,000)

(256,000)

(-)

Intangible assets

1872

(123,000)

(77,000)

(-)

Investments in joint ventures and associates

1873

(4,000)

(-)

Investments in subsidiaries and other business units

1874

(-)

Non-current assets and liabilities classified as held for sale

1875

(38,000)

(34,000)

(-)

Other payments related to investing activities

1877

2.

Proceeds:

1880

274,000

304,000

(+)

Tangible assets

1881

98,000

151,000

(+)

Intangible assets

1882

27,000

10,000

(+)

Investments in joint ventures and associates

1883

(+)

Investments in subsidiaries and other business units

1884

(+)

Non-current assets and liabilities classified as held for sale

1885

149,000

143,000

(+)

Other proceeds related to investing activities

1887

C)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2)

1890

(2,861,000)

1,632,000

1.

Payments

1900

(3,867,000)

(2,757,000)

(-)

Dividends

1901

(418,000)

(600,000)

(-)

Subordinated liabilities

1902

(-)

Redemption of own equity instruments

1903

(-)

Acquisition of own equity instruments

1904

(8,000)

(8,000)

(-)

Other payments related to financing activities

1905

(3,441,000)

(2,149,000)

2.

Proceeds:

1910

1,006,000

4,389,000

(+)

Subordinated liabilities

1911

(+)

Issuance of own equity instruments

1912

(+)

Disposal of own equity instruments

1913

6,000

7,000

(+)

Other proceeds related to financing activities

1914

1,000,000

4,382,000

D)

EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES

1920

E)

NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A + B + C + D)

1930

29,194,000

(2,091,000)

F)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

1940

15,110,000

19,158,000

G)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (E + F)

1950

44,304,000

17,067,000

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

COMPONENTS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

PERIOD

PERIOD

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

(+)

Cash

1955

2,253,000

2,201,000

(+)

Cash equivalent balances at central banks

1960

41,673,000

13,918,000

(+)

Other financial assets

1965

378,000

948,000

(-)

Less: Bank overdrafts repayable on demand

1970

TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

1980

44,304,000

17,067,000

Of which: in power of group entities but not available for the group

1990

Comments:

E- 21

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

10. B. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (DIRECT METHOD) (ADOPTED IFRS)

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

PERIOD

PERIOD

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

A)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

2000

(+/-)

Proceeds/(Payments) on operating assets

2001

(+/-)

Proceeds/(Payments) on operating liabilities

2002

(+/-)

Income tax recovered/(paid)

2003

(+/-)

Other proceeds/(payments) from operating activities

2004

B)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2)

2010

1.

Payments

2020

(-)

Tangible assets

2021

(-)

Intangible assets

2022

(-)

Investments in joint ventures and associates

2023

(-)

Subsidiaries and other business units

2024

(-)

Non-current assets and liabilities classified as held for sale

2025

(-)

Held-to-maturity investments

2026

(-)

Other payments related to investing activities

2027

2.

Proceeds:

2030

(+)

Tangible assets

2031

(+)

Intangible assets

2032

(+)

Investments in joint ventures and associates

2033

(+)

Subsidiaries and other business units

2034

(+)

Non-current assets and liabilities classified as held for sale

2035

(+)

Held-to-maturity investments

2036

(+)

Other proceeds related to investing activities

2037

C)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1 + 2)

2040

1.

Payments

2050

(-)

Dividends

2051

(-)

Subordinated liabilities

2052

(-)

Redemption of own equity instruments

2053

(-)

Acquisition of own equity instruments

2054

(-)

Other payments related to financing activities

2055

2.

Proceeds:

2060

(+)

Subordinated liabilities

2061

(+)

Issuance of own equity instruments

2062

(+)

Disposal of own equity instruments

2063

(+)

Other proceeds related to financing activities

2064

D)

EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATIONS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS HELD

2070

E)

NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A + B + C + D)

2080

F)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

2090

G)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (E + F)

2100

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

PERIOD

PERIOD

COMPONENTS OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

(+)

Cash

2110

(+)

Cash equivalent balances at central banks

2115

(+)

Other financial assets

2120

(-)

Less: Bank overdrafts repayable on demand

2125

TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

2130

Of which: in power of group entities but not available for the group

2140

E- 22

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

11. DIVIDENDS PAID

CURRENT PERIOD

PREVIOUS PERIOD

Euros per share

Amount

Number of

Euros per share

Amount

Number of

(thousand

shares to be

(thousand

shares to be

(X.XX)

(X.XX)

euros)

delivered

euros)

delivered

Ordinary shares

2158

0.07

418,000

0.10

598,000

Other shares (non-voting shares, redeemable shares,

2159

etc.)

Total dividends paid

2160

0.07

418,000

0.10

598,000

a) Dividends charged to profit and loss

2155

0.07

418,000

0.10

598,000

b) Dividends charged to reserves or share premium

2156

c) Dividends in kind

2157

d) Flexible payment

2154

E- 23

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

12. BREAKDOWN OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY NATURE AND CATEGORY (1/2)

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT PERIOD

Non-trading financial

Financial assets

Financial assets at fair

Financial assets held for

assets mandatorily at

Financial assets at

FINANCIAL ASSETS:

designated at fair value

value through other

trading

fair value through profit

amortised cost

through profit or loss

comprehensive income

NATURE/CATEGORY

or loss

Derivatives

2470

14,664,000

Equity instruments

2480

153,000

52,000

1,157,000

Debt securities

2490

954,000

17,542,000

21,386,000

Loans and advances

2500

143,000

224.470.000

Central banks

2501

Credit institutions

2502

6.379.000

Customers

2503

143,000

218.091.000

(INDIVIDUAL) TOTAL

2510

15,771,000

195,000

1,392

18,699,000

245,856,000

Derivatives

2520

6,508,000

Equity instruments

2530

309,000

184,000

1,706,000

Debt securities

2540

957,000

54,000

1,392

19,039,000

26,030,000

Loans and advances

2550

143,000

243.400.000

Central banks

2551

9.000

Credit institutions

2552

7.100.000

Customers

2553

143,000

236.291.000

(CONSOLIDATED) TOTAL

2560

7,774,000

381,000

1,392

20,745,000

269,430,000

CURRENT PERIOD

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES:

Financial liabilities held for trading

Financial liabilities designated at fair

Financial liabilities at amortised cost

value through profit or loss

NATURE/CATEGORY

Derivatives

2570

9,719,000

Short positions

2580

602,000

Deposits

2590

272,591,000

Central banks

2591

46,115,000

Credit institutions

2592

5,626,000

Customers

2593

220,850,000

Debt securities issued

2600

31,103,000

Other financial liabilities

2610

8,022,000

(INDIVIDUAL) TOTAL

2620

10,321,000

311,716,000

Derivatives

2630

1,589,000

Short positions

2640

602,000

Deposits

2650

296,513,000

Central banks

2651

50,530,000

Credit institutions

2652

7,309,000

Customers

2653

238,674,000

Debt securities issued

2660

34,291,000

Other financial liabilities

2670

8,906,000

(CONSOLIDATED) TOTAL

2680

2,191,000

339,710,000

E- 24

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

12. BREAKDOWN OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BY NATURE AND CATEGORY (1/2)

Units: Thousand euros

PREVIOUS PERIOD

Non-trading financial

Financial assets

Financial assets at fair

Financial assets held for

assets mandatorily at

Financial assets at

FINANCIAL ASSETS:

designated at fair value

value through other

trading

fair value through profit

amortised cost

through profit or loss

comprehensive income

NATURE/CATEGORY

or loss

Derivatives

5470

13,165,000

Equity instruments

5480

370,000

55,000

1,729,000

Debt securities

5490

705,000

1,000

14,587,000

13,992,000

Loans and advances

5500

166,000

208.943.000

Central banks

5501

Credit institutions

5502

4.355.000

Customers

5503

166,000

204.588.000

(INDIVIDUAL) TOTAL

5510

14,240,000

221,000

1,000

16,316,000

222,935,000

Derivatives

5520

6,194,000

Equity instruments

5530

457,000

198,000

2,407,000

Debt securities

5540

719,000

63,000

15,964,000

17,389,000

Loans and advances

5550

166,000

1,000

0

227,313,000

Central banks

5551

6.000

Credit institutions

5552

5.153.000

Customers

5553

166,000

222.154.000

(CONSOLIDATED) TOTAL

5560

7,370,000

427,000

1,000

18,371,000

244,702,000

PREVIOUS PERIOD

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES:

Financial liabilities held for trading

Financial liabilities designated at fair

Financial liabilities at amortised cost

value through profit or loss

NATURE/CATEGORY

Derivatives

5570

8,810,000

Short positions

5580

471,000

Deposits

5590

222,439,000

Central banks

5591

13,044,000

Credit institutions

5592

4,269,000

Customers

5593

205,099,000

Debt securities issued

5600

1,000

30,332,000

Other financial liabilities

5610

8,104,000

(INDIVIDUAL) TOTAL

5620

9,281,000

1,000

260,875,000

Derivatives

5630

1,867,000

Short positions

5640

471,000

Deposits

5650

241,735,000

Central banks

5651

14,318,000

Credit institutions

5652

6,238,000

Customers

5653

221,079,000

Debt securities issued

5660

33,648,000

Other financial liabilities

5670

1,000

8,592,000

(CONSOLIDATED) TOTAL

5680

2,338,000

1,000

283,975,000

E- 25

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.es

CAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

13. SEGMENT INFORMATION

Units: Thousand euros

DISTRIBUTION OF INTEREST INCOME BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA

INDIVIDUAL

CONSOLIDATED

GEOGRAPHIC AREA

CURRENT PERIOD

PREVIOUS PERIOD

CURRENT PERIOD

PREVIOUS PERIOD

Domestic market

2210

1,923,000

2,099,000

3,072,000

3,276,000

International Market:

2215

33,000

18,000

266,000

249,000

a) European Union

2216

30,000

16,000

263,000

247,000

a.1) Euro zone

2217

9,000

3,000

242,000

234,000

a.2.) Non Euro zone

2218

21,000

13,000

21,000

13,000

b) Other

2219

3,000

2,000

3,000

2,000

TOTAL

2220

1,956,000

2,117,000

3,338,000

3,525,000

Comments:

CONSOLIDATED

OPERATING INCOME

PROFIT OR LOSS

SEGMENTS

CURRENT PERIOD

PREVIOUS PERIOD

CURRENT PERIOD

PREVIOUS PERIOD

Banking and Insurance business

2221

5,460,000

5,812,000

106,000

295,000

Investments business

2223

300,000

300,000

54,000

229,000

BPI

2224

351,000

370,000

45,000

98,000

2225

2226

2227

2228

2229

2230

TOTAL of the segments to inform

2235

6,111,000

6,482,000

205,000

622,000

Comments:

E- 26

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

14. AVERAGE WORKFORCE AND NUMBER OF OFFICES

INDIVIDUAL

CONSOLIDATED

CURRENT PERIOD

PREVIOUS PERIOD

CURRENT PERIOD

PREVIOUS PERIOD

AVERAGE WORKFORCE

2295

27,500

29,495

35.673

37.510

Men

2296

12,317

13,620

16.225

17.439

Women

2297

15,183

15,875

19.448

20.071

CURRENT PERIOD

PREVIOUS PERIOD

NUMBER OF OFFICE

2298

4,467

4,923

Spain

2299

4,012

4,430

Foreign

2300

455

493

Comments:

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

15. BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGERS REMUNERATION

MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

CURRENT PERIOD

PREVIOUS PERIOD

Type of remuneration:

Amount (thousand euros)

Attendance fees

2310

1,672

1,730

Salaries

2311

778

778

Variable remuneration in cash

2312

177

Share based payments

2313

277

Indemnities

2314

long-term savings systems

2315

261

259

Other

2316

561

615

Total

2320

3,272

3,836

Amount (thousand euros)

DIRECTORS

CURRENT PERIOD

PREVIOUS PERIOD

Total remuneration paid to directors

2325

5,208

6,186

Comments:

The total of remunerations does not include those perceived for representation of the Company in Boards of Directors of listed companies and others with representation out of the consolidated group. This remuneration in the case of Advisers ascends to EUR 121 thousands in 2020 (EUR 101 thousands in 2019) and in the case of Managers ascends to EUR 61 thousands 2020 (EUR 52 thousands in 2019).

E- 27

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

16. RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS (1/2)

Units: Thousand euros

RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS

CURRENT PERIOD

Group

Directors and

employees,

Significant

managing

companies and

Other related

EXPENSES AND REVENUE

shareholders

directors

entities

parties

Total

1) Finance costs

2340

2) Management and cooperation contracts

2341

3) R&D transfers and licence agreements

2342

4) Leases

2343

5) Receipt of services

2344

6) Purchase of goods (finished or in progress)

2345

7) Allowance for bad and doubtful debts

2346

8) Losses on retirement or disposal of assets

2347

9) Other expenses

2348

EXPENSES (1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9)

2350

10) Finance income

2351

11) Management and cooperation contracts

2352

12) R&D transfers and licence agreements

2353

13) Dividends received

2354

14) Leases

2355

15) Provision of services

2356

16) Sale of goods (finished or in progress)

2357

17) Gains on retirement or disposal of assets

2358

18) Other revenue

2359

REVENUE (10 + 11 + 12 + 13 + 14 + 15 + 16 + 17 + 18)

2360

CURRENT PERIOD

Group

Directors and

employees,

Significant

managing

companies and

Other related

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

shareholders

directors

entities

parties

Total

Purchase of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets

and other assets

2371

Financing agreements: loans and capital contributions

(lender)

2372

Finance lease arrangements (lessor)

2373

Repayment or cancellation of loans and lease arrangements

(lessor)

2377

Sale of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and

other assets

2374

Financing agreements: loans and capital contributions

(borrower)

2375

Finance lease arrangements (lessee)

2376

Repayment or cancellation of loans and lease arrangements

(lessee)

2378

Collateral and guarantees given

2381

Collateral and guarantees received

2382

Commitments assumed

2383

Commitment/Guarantees cancelled

2384

Dividends and other earnings distributed

2386

Other transactions

2385

E- 28

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

16. RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS (2/2)

Units: Thousand euros

RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS

PREVIOUS PERIOD

Group

Directors and

employees,

Significant

managing

companies and

Other related

EXPENSES AND REVENUE

shareholders

directors

entities

parties

Total

1) Finance costs

2340

2) Management and cooperation contracts

2341

3) R&D transfers and licence agreements

2342

4) Leases

2343

5) Receipt of services

2344

6) Purchase of goods (finished or in progress)

2345

7) Allowance for bad and doubtful debts

2346

8) Losses on retirement or disposal of assets

2347

9) Other expenses

2348

EXPENSES (1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9)

2350

10) Finance income

2351

11) Management and cooperation contracts

2352

12) R&D transfers and licence agreements

2353

13) Dividends received

2354

14) Leases

2355

15) Provision of services

2356

16) Sale of goods (finished or in progress)

2357

17) Gains on retirement or disposal of assets

2358

18) Other revenue

2359

REVENUE (10 + 11 + 12 + 13 + 14 + 15 + 16 + 17 + 18)

2360

PREVIOUS PERIOD

Group

Directors and

employees,

Significant

managing

companies and

Other related

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

shareholders

directors

entities

parties

Total

Purchase of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets

and other assets

2371

Financing agreements: loans and capital contributions

(lender)

2372

Finance lease arrangements (lessor)

2373

Repayment or cancellation of loans and lease arrangements

(lessor)

2377

Sale of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and

other assets

2374

Financing agreements: loans and capital contributions

(borrower)

2375

Finance lease arrangements (lessee)

2376

Repayment or cancellation of loans and lease arrangements

(lessee)

2378

Collateral and guarantees given

2381

Collateral and guarantees received

2382

Commitments assumed

2383

Commitment/Guarantees cancelled

2384

Dividends and other earnings distributed

2386

Other transactions

2385

E- 29

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.es

CAIXABANK, S.A. 1er SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

17. SOLVENCY INFORMATION

Units: Percentage

CAPITAL RATIOS

CURRENT

PERIOD

PREVIOUS PERIOD

Eligible Common Equity Tier 1 capital (thousand euros)

7010

18,108,000

17,787,000

Eligible Additional Tier 1 capital (thousand euros)

7020

2,237,000

2,236,000

Eligible Tier 2 capital (thousand euros)

7021

3,196,000

3,224,000

Risks (thousand euros)

7030

147,334,000

147,880,000

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

7110

12.29

12.03

Tier 1 capital ratio (Tier 1)

7150

13.81

13.54

Total capital ratio

7140

15.98

15.72

LEVERAGE

CURRENT

PERIOD

PREVIOUS PERIOD

Tier 1 capital (thousand euros) (a)

7050

20,345,000

20,023,000

Exposure (thousand euros) (b)

7060

399,490,000

341,681,000

Leverage ratio (a)/(b)

7070

5.09

5.86

Comments:

E- 30

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

18. CREDIT QUALITY OF THE PORTFOLIO OF LOANS AND RECEIVABLES

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

GROSS AMOUNT

PERIOD

PERIOD

Normal risk

7500

218,748,000

202,924,000

Normal risk under special monitoring

7501

14,328,000

15,541,000

Non-performing risk

7502

8,859,000

8,387,000

Total gross amount

7505

241,935,000

226,852,000

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

IMPAIRMENT LOSSES

PERIOD

PERIOD

Normal risk

7510

(1,000,000)

(574,000)

Normal risk under special monitoring

7511

(907,000)

(708,000)

Non-performing risk

7512

(3,737,000)

(3,416,000)

Total asset impairment losses

7515

(5,644,000)

(4,698,000)

Impairment loss calculated collectively

7520

(4,565,000)

(3,442,000)

Impairment loss calculated individually

7530

(1,079,000)

(1,257,000)

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

CARRYING AMOUNT

PERIOD

PERIOD

Normal risk

7540

217,748,000

200,845,000

Normal risk under special monitoring

7541

13,421,000

14,833,000

Non-performing risk

7542

5,122,000

4,971,000

Total carrying amount

7545

236,291,000

220,649,000

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

GUARANTEES RECEIVED

PERIOD

PERIOD

Value of collateral

7550

344,900,000

345,596,000

Of which: guarantees risks under special monitoring

7551

Of which: guarantees non-performing risk

7552

13,275,000

12,630,000

Value of other guarantees

7554

Of which: guarantees risks under special monitoring

7555

Of which: guarantees non-performing risk

7556

Total value of guarantees received

7558

344,900,000

345,596,000

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

FINANCIAL GUARANTEES GIVEN

PERIOD

PERIOD

Loan commitments given

7560

76,227,000

71,132,000

Of which: classified as normal under special monitoring

7561

2,031,000

2,216,000

Of which: classified as non-performing risk

7562

280,000

214,000

Amount recognised under liabilities in Balance Sheet

7563

74,000

62,000

Financial guarantees given

7565

6,287,000

5,982,000

Of which: classified as normal under special monitoring

7566

219,000

190,000

Of which: classified as non-performing risk

7567

172,000

218,000

Amount recognised under liabilities in Balance Sheet

7568

64,000

88,000

Other commitments given

7570

19,468,000

21,226,000

Of which: classified as normal under special monitoring

7571

467,000

473,000

Of which: classified as non-performing risk

7572

175,000

176,000

Amount recognised under liabilities in Balance Sheet

7573

67,000

70,000

Comments:

E- 31

Dirección General de Mercados Edison, 4, 28006 Madrid, España (+34)915 851 500, www.cnmv.esCAIXABANK, S.A.

1er SEMESTRE 2020

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

19. REAL ESTATE EXPOSURE

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

GROSS AMOUNT

PERIOD

PERIOD

Financing for real estate construction and development (including land)

9000

5,816,000

5,776,000

Of which: non-performing risks

9001

439,000

442,000

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

IMPAIRMENT LOSSES

PERIOD

PERIOD

Financing for real estate construction and development (including land)

9015

(227,000)

(208,000)

Of which: non-performing risks

9016

(132,000)

(135,000)

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

CARRYING AMOUNT

PERIOD

PERIOD

Total carrying amount of financing for real estate construction and development (including land)

9025

5,589,000

5,558,000

Of which: non-performing risks

9026

307,000

307,000

Total carrying amount of financing granted to customers in Spain

9030

197,999,000

186,645,000

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

GUARANTEES RECEIVED

PERIOD

PERIOD

Value of collateral

9050

13,288,000

13,362,000

Of which: guarantees non-performing risks

9053

839,000

810,000

Value of other guarantees

9054

Of which: guarantees non-performing risks

9057

Total value of guarantees received

9058

13,288,000

13,362,000

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

FINANCIAL GUARANTEES

PERIOD

PERIOD

Financial guarantees given relating to real estate construction and development

9060

92,000

107,000

Amount recognised under liabilities

9061

Foreclosed assets and assets received as payment for debts - Spain

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

GROSS AMOUNT

PERIOD

PERIOD

Foreclosed property and property received as payment for debts

9070

4,199,000

4,318,000

Of which: land

9071

109,000

109,000

instrumentos de capital adjudicado o recibidos en pago de deudas, participaciones en el capital y

financiaciones a entidades tenedoras de activos inmobiliarios adjudicados o recibidos en pago de deudas

9072

Total gross amount

9075

4,199,000

4,318,000

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

Asset impairment losses

PERIOD

PERIOD

Foreclosed property and property received as payment for debts

9080

(1.129,000)

(1.123,000)

Of which: land

9081

(47,000)

(46,000)

Investments in real estate entities

9082

Total asset impairment losses

9085

(1.129,000)

(1,123,000)

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

CARRYING AMOUNT

PERIOD

PERIOD

Foreclosed property and property received as payment for debts

9090

3,070,000

3,195,000

Of which: land

9091

62,000

63,000

Investments in real estate entities

9092

Total carrying amount

9095

3,070,000

3,195,000

Comments:

E- 32

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 18:01:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CAIXABANK, S.A.
02:02pCAIXABANK S A : Half year interim financial report (CNMV filing)
PU
03:51aSpanish banks Caixabank, Sabadell set aside 1.4 billion euros in provisions
RE
01:31aCAIXABANK S A : hereby reports that Payments & Consumer (its 100% owned subsidia..
PU
01:21aCAIXABANK S A : files 1st half results presentation for 2020. Webcast.
PU
01:16aCAIXABANK S A : files press release on 1st Half Results for 2020.
PU
07/27CAIXABANK S A : leads a sustainable loan of 1 billion for Naturgy
PU
07/21CAIXABANK S A : The Company hereby informs about the liquidation price and the l..
PU
07/14CAIXABANK S A : Webcast of the 2Q results presentation
PU
07/14CAIXABANK S A : announces that will make a presentation to comment on the result..
PU
07/14Spanish banks' ECB borrowing hits highest level since late 2013
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 011 M 9 452 M 9 452 M
Net income 2020 718 M 847 M 847 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 1,55%
Capitalization 11 478 M 13 579 M 13 544 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 35 569
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart CAIXABANK, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,16 €
Last Close Price 1,92 €
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Gual Sole Chairman
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
John Shepard Reed Independent Director
María Teresa Bassons Boncompte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.-31.38%13 520
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.40%295 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%243 648
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.47%215 216
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%187 370
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.92%128 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group