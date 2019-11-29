Log in
CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
CaixaBank S A : The Company hereby informs that it has published on its corporate page the information related to the Transparency Exercise of 2019.

11/29/2019

Quality, trust and social commitment

Significant event

CaixaBank informs that it has published on its corporate page www.caixabank.comthe information related to the Transparency Exercise of 2019 carried out throughout the European Union, at the request of the European Banking Authority (EBA).

The information published on the web is related to data from September and December 2018 and March and June 2019.

29 November 2019

© Caixabank, S.A., 2019

1

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 19:12:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 473 M
EBIT 2019 3 314 M
Net income 2019 1 667 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,51%
P/E ratio 2019 9,70x
P/E ratio 2020 7,98x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,89x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,90x
Capitalization 16 040 M
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,12  €
Last Close Price 2,68  €
Spread / Highest target 96,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Gual Sole Chairman
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
Francesc Xavier Vives Torrents Lead Independent Director
John Shepard Reed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.-15.20%17 651
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.35.28%414 142
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.63%300 616
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.05%287 480
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.93%229 823
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.62%206 326
