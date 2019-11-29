CaixaBank S A : The Company hereby informs that it has published on its corporate page the information related to the Transparency Exercise of 2019.

Quality, trust and social commitment
Significant event
CaixaBank informs that it has published on its corporate page www.caixabank.comthe information related to the Transparency Exercise of 2019 carried out throughout the European Union, at the request of the European Banking Authority (EBA).
The information published on the web is related to data from September and December 2018 and March and June 2019.
29 November 2019
