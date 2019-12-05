Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  CaixaBank, S.A.    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CaixaBank S A : The Company reports the minimum prudential capital requirements for the CaixaBank Group for 2020.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 05:26am EST

Quality, trust and social commitment

Significant Event

CaixaBank, S.A. hereby reports that it has been notified of the decision of the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding minimum capital requirements for next year for CaixaBank Group following the outcome of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). In addition, the Bank of Spain has also informed CaixaBank about the capital buffer applicable to Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII).

Both decisions on SREP and O-SII remain unchanged with respect to the year 2019 at 1.50% and 0.25%, and require that CaixaBank Group maintains in 2020 a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 8.78%1, which includes the minimum Pillar 1 requirement (4.50%), the ECB Pillar 2 requirement2 (1.50%), the Capital Conservation buffer (2.5%), the O-SII buffer (0.25%)2 and the countercyclical buffer (0.03%)3. Similarly, based on the minimum requirements of Pillar 1 applicable to Tier 1 (6%) and Total Capital (8%), the requirements will reach 10.28% for Tier 1 and 12.28% for Total Capital.

These solvency requirements compare to the following capital position of CaixaBank Group as of 30 September 2019:

As a result of these decisions, the CET1 threshold below which CaixaBank Group4 would be forced to limit 2020 distributions in the form of dividend payments, variable remuneration and interest to holders of Additional Tier 1 instruments, commonly referred to as the activation level of the maximum distributable amount (or MDA trigger), is set at 8.78%, to which the potential capital shortfalls of Additional Tier 1 or Tier 2 should be added with respect to the minimum implicit Pillar 1 levels of 1.5% and 2%, respectively5.

Taking into account the current capital levels of CaixaBank Group, these requirements do not imply any of the aforementioned limitations.

6 December 2019

  1. All percentages of this significant event refer to the total amount of risk-weighted assets.
  2. Applies only at a consolidated level.
  3. As of 30 September 2019. It applies to both, solo and consolidated basis. Updated quarterly, it may differ between solo and consolidated level. As of 30 September 2019 both levels coincide.
  4. At solo level, as of 30 September 2019, CaixaBank's CET1 ratio reaches 13.2%. This compares with a 2020 minimum requirement CET1 of 7.03% (incl 0.03% of countercyclical buffer to be updated quarterly). Thus, capital requirements are more restrictive at a consolidated level than at solo level.
  5. As of 30 September 2019, there is no shortfall at Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 levels

© Caixabank, S.A., 2019

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 10:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAIXABANK, S.A.
05:26aCAIXABANK S A : The Company reports the minimum prudential capital requirements ..
PU
11/29CAIXABANK S A : The Company hereby informs that it has published on its corporat..
PU
11/29Four insurers battle for Spanish market share with Caser takeover - sources
RE
11/19CAIXABANK S A : chairman warns of Catalan impact on Spanish economy
RE
11/14Fears of radical policies hurt Spanish stocks, analysts sanguine
RE
11/01CAIXABANK S A : named Best Private Bank in Spain 2019 by The Banker/PWM (Financi..
PU
10/31CAIXABANK S A : Correction to CaixaBank 3Q Earnings Article
DJ
10/31CAIXABANK S A : files press release on 3rd Quarter Results for 2019.
PU
10/31CAIXABANK S A : files 3rd Quarter results presentation for 2019. Webcast.
PU
10/31CAIXABANK S A : files third quarter results for 2019.
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 473 M
EBIT 2019 3 314 M
Net income 2019 1 667 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,42%
P/E ratio 2019 10,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,10x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,92x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 16 297 M
Chart CAIXABANK, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,12  €
Last Close Price 2,73  €
Spread / Highest target 93,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Gual Sole Chairman
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
Francesc Xavier Vives Torrents Lead Independent Director
John Shepard Reed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.-13.84%18 071
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.94%415 020
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.28%298 188
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.80%280 916
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.11%225 171
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.19%199 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group