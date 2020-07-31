CaixaBank S A : files 1st half results presentation for 2020. Webcast.
0
07/31/2020 | 01:21am EDT
2Q 2020
Results
31 July 2020
Disclaimer
The purpose of this presentation is purely informative and should not be considered as a service or offer of any financial product, service or advice, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by CaixaBank, S.A. ("CaixaBank") or any of the companies mentioned herein. The information contained herein is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information set out in the relevant documentation filed by the issuer in the context of such specific offer or issue and after taking any professional or any other advice as it deems necessary or appropriate under the relevant circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation.
CaixaBank cautions that this presentation might contain forward-looking statements concerning the development of our business and economic performance. Particularly, the financial information from CaixaBank Group for the year 2020 related to results from investments has been prepared mainly based on estimates. While these statements are based on our current projections, judgments and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the market general situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines and trends, movements in domestic and international securities markets, currency exchange rates and interest rates, changes in the financial position, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts, etc. These risk factors, together with any other ones mentioned in past or future reports, could adversely affect our business and the levels of performance and results described. Other unknown or unforeseeable factors, and those whose evolution and potential impact remain uncertain, could also make the results or outcome differ significantly from those described in our projections and estimates.
Statements as to historical performance, historical share price or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, future share price or future earnings for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior year. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. In addition, it should be noted that although this presentation has been prepared based on accounting registers kept by CaixaBank and by the rest of the Group companies it may contain certain adjustments and reclassifications in order to harmonize the accounting principles and criteria followed by such companies with those followed by CaixaBank. Accordingly, and particularly in the case of Banco Português de Investimento ("BPI"), the relevant data included in this presentation may differ from those included in the relevant financial information as published by BPI.
In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither CaixaBank, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, CaixaBank may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, CaixaBank assumes no liability for any discrepancy.
In relation to Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) as defined in the guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority on 30 June 2015 (ESMA/2015/1057), this presentation uses certain APMs, which have not been audited, for a better understanding of the company's financial performance. These measures are considered additional disclosures and in no case replace the financial information prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Moreover, the way the Group defines and calculates these measures may differ to the way similar measures are calculated by other companies. Accordingly, they may not be comparable. Please refer to the Glossary section of the Business Activity and Results Report January - June 2020 of CaixaBank for a list of the APMs used along with the relevant reconciliation between certain indicators.
This presentation has not been submitted to the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV - the Spanish Stock Markets regulatory authority) or to any other authority in any other jurisdiction for review or for approval. Its content is regulated by the Spanish law applicable at the date hereto, and it is not addressed to any person or any legal entity located in any other jurisdiction and therefore it may not be compliant with the relevant regulations or legal requirements as applicable in any such other jurisdiction.
Notwithstanding any legal requirements, or any limitations imposed by CaixaBank which may be applicable, permission is hereby expressly refused for any type of use or exploitation of the content of this presentation, and for any use of the signs, trademarks and logotypes contained herein. This prohibition extends to any kind of reproduction, distribution, transmission to third parties, public communication or conversion by any other mean, for commercial purposes, without the previous express consent of CaixaBank and/or other respective proprietary title holders. Any failure to observe this restriction may constitute a legal offence which may be sanctioned by the prevailing laws in such cases.
Presentation prepared with Group data at closing of 30 June 2020, unless otherwise noted
2
Hereinafter "CABK" refers to CaixaBank stand-alone while "CABK Group" or "Group" refers to CaixaBank Group
2Q20 HIGHLIGHTS
A resilient franchise backed by a strong balance-sheet
Market-share gains continue throughout the crisis
-with activity rebounding post lock-down
LONG-TERM
SAVINGS(1) MARKET SHARE
(Spain)
23.1%
+53 bps ytd
BUSINESS
LENDING MARKET SHARE
(Spain)
16.2%
+82 bps ytd
Continued commitment to support clients and the economic recovery
LOAN-
PAYMENT MORATORIA(2)
€15.5Bn
6.4%
of loan-book
GUARANTEED €13.7Bn
STATE
ICO-LOANS
o/w c.€11 Bn
PROCESSED(3)
outstanding 2Q eop
20-21E cost targets reduced with over €300M in cost-savings vs. Strategic Plan
RECURRENT
< -2%FY20Eyoy
FY21E COST-
€300M+
COSTS
SAVINGS VS.
-3.9%2Q yoy
STRAT. PLAN
Conservative provisioning approach with frontloading of FY20E CoR in 1H
-while maintaining solvency ratios well above target
€819M 2Q20(4)
12.3%
LLCs
% CET1
NPL coverage ratio
11.8% ex
up to 63%, +8pp ytd
transitional IFRS 9
Net income of €115M in 2Q (+31% yoy) and €205M in 1H (-67% yoy) with RoTE (TTM) at 5.6%
(1)
Mutual funds, pension plans and life-saving insurance.
(3)
Including loans already disbursed, granted or with application in process.
(2)
Including CABK and BPI.
(4)
Including €755M in reserve build for COVID-19, for a total of €1,155M in 1H20.
3
CORPORATE TRANSACTION - July 2020
Agreement to sell 29% of Comercia JV to Global Payments
New JV structure and main financial impacts
Comercia Global Payments JV, new ownership structure
20%
80%
Sale Price
€493M
Capital gain (post-tax)
€410M
Forgone FY21E equity-accounted income
-€14M
% CET1(1)
+19 bps
BACKGROUND
Global Payments (GP) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions with a US$51Bn market cap
CaixaBank and GP have jointly owned Comercia Global Payments (CGP) for the last 10 years, successfully increasing its merchant acquiring market share in Spain from~21% to ~27%
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Sale of 29% stake in Comercia Global Payments (CGP) to Global Payments for a cash consideration of €493M
The existing commercial agreement is to remain in place, with a continued commitment to product innovation and growth strategy
Closing expected in 2H20
TRANSACTION RATIONALE
By retaining a 20% stake, we maintain a key strategic partnership in an industry increasingly dominated by technology
Focus on continue providing cutting-edge payment solutions to our clients
Monetise part of our stake at high valuation levels, seizing the multiple differential
Selling a minority stake in a business where we already had a non-controlling stake
CGP is a clear leader in Spain
27.2%
~480K
Merchant
PoS terminals
acquiring
(Spain)
market share(2)
Retaining 20% of the JV allows CABK to maintain significant influence in a successful alliance
(1)
Including accrual of dividends (considering 43% payout).
4
(2)
Market share by PoS turnover (Spain). FY19 POS turnover at ~€55Bn.
Contents
01
02
03
OUR REACTION
2Q20 QUARTERLY
FINAL
TO THE CRISIS
REVIEW
REMARKS
5
REACTION TO COVID-19 CRISIS
Swift reaction to an unprecedented crisis
CaixaBank response
01.
Gaining market share while activity rebounds post lock-down
02. Continued efforts to manage costs down
03. Reinforcing COVID-19 reserve build while frontloading FY20E CoR
6
GROWING MARKET
REACTIONTOCOVID-19CRISIS01. SHARES WHILE ACTIVITY REBOUNDS
Market-share gains continue throughout the crisis
Market share (%) and
ytd (bps) in key products(1)
(Spain)
Life
28.4%
+32
insurance
Mutual
+45
17.5%
funds
Pension
26.0%
+47
Plans
Long-term
23.1%
+53
savings(2)
Payrolls(3)
27.5%
+37
Rapid growth in business volumes
Performing loans, qoq
5.1%
1.6%
2.3%
0.5%
Jun-17
Jun-18
Jun-19
Jun-20
Customer funds,
qoq
6.4%
4.2%
3.2%
3.1%
Jun-17
Jun-18
Jun-19
Jun-20
Credit to
private
16.2%
+c.30
sector(4)(5)
Business
16.2%
+82
lending(4)
Increased relational client base
Relational individual
61.0% Jun-19
62.3%
Jun-20
clients(6) (Spain),
+1.3pp yoy
% of total
Market-share gains and customer loyalty contribute to revenue sustainability
Remained fully operational throughout lock-down
Excellence in
Leadership
Western Europe 2020
Sources: BoS, INVERCO, ICEA, Social Security. Latest available data.(2) Own calculations based on INVERCO and ICEA data. Market share in Spain in mutual funds managed by CaixaBank AM, pension plans and estimate in saving insurance market share. (3) Internal estimate considering clients with payroll deposits at
CABK impacted by working furlough. (4) Credit to other resident sector. (5) Own calculations based on Bank of Spain data. (6) Individual clients with 3 or more
7
product families.
GROWING MARKET
REACTIONTOCOVID-19CRISIS01. SHARES WHILE ACTIVITY REBOUNDS
More confidence in recovery leg as activity levels rebound
CABK (ex BPI) - selected indicators
Macro outlook worsened versus Q1
Activity rebounds strongly after lock-down
Weekly credit card turnover(1), % yoy
Net inflows into long-term savings(2) (ex markets), €M
Spain Real GDP, rebased to 100=FY19
105
100
100%
50%
Supermarkets & food stores
+32%
703
296
135
100
95
95
90
85
86
80
75
2017
2018
2019
2020E
2021E
Current base case
Q1 Base case
Macro forecasts as of July 2020. Source: CaixaBank Research.
TOTAL
0%
+7%
-13%
-50%
Hotels,
restaurants &
leisure
-100%
14-Jan13-Feb14-Mar13-Apr13-May12-Jun12-Jul
New mortgage lending per month, €M
379
334
314239
155
Jan-Feb avg.
March
April
May
June
-160
-629
Jan-Feb avg.
March
April
May
June
New consumer lending per month(3), €M
753
582
509332
229
Jan-Feb avg.
March
April
May
June
Including transactions with CaixaBank credit and debit cards (Spain). Source: CaixaBank Business Intelligence.
Including savings insurance, mutual funds (with managed portfolios and SICAVs) and pension plans.
Unsecured loans to individuals, excluding those for home purchases.
8
GROWING MARKET
REACTIONTOCOVID-19CRISIS01. SHARES WHILE ACTIVITY REBOUNDS
Activity in 2Q focused in supporting our clients
LOAN MORATORIA
GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED LOANS
Loan-payment moratoria(1) -as of 30 June 2020, €Bn
CABK only(5)- ICO loans - as of 30 June 2020, €Bn
95%
54%
16.7
15.5
Performing
Avg. LTV-mortgages(2)
13.7
~€13Bn
10.6
10.6
9.8
8.6
5.7
ICO-guarantees
Total granted or
allocated to CABK (of
Total granted
o/w CABK
o/w BPI
ICO-loans
Guarantee
ICO-loans
Guarantee (8)
total €100Bn for the
in analysis
processed (6)
outstanding (7)
sector)
% of loan-book(3)
6.4%
4.5%
22.7%
# of weekly applications (in thousands) -
CABK ex BPI
ICO-loans outstanding, by segment
90
68.7%
•
80% guarantee
75
>519K
for SMEs and
60
SMEs
self-employed
60-70%for
45
€10.6Bn
•
30
Applications for
corporate
15
moratoria(4)
in Spain
9.6%
21.7%
& Portugal
78% Average
0
Self-employed
Corporate
(8)
28-Mar
18-Apr
09-May
30-May
20-Jun
guarantee
(1) Excludes applications rejected by the Bank or declined by the client. (2) CABK ex BPI. (3) Total granted in % of loan-book (Group, CABK, and BPI-segment).(4) Number of contracts, including 412.1K in Spain and 107.1K in Portugal. Considering applications granted or under analysis. (5) Additionally, BPI has processed €0.5Bn in COVID-19 public lines (disbursed, granted or with application in process), of which €0.3Bn outstanding as of 30 June 2020. (6) Including loans disbursed, granted or with application in process. (7) Additionally, as of 30 June 2020, CABK has granted €455M still not drawn down by clients (as of 30 June 2020). (8) Guarantee over total ICO-loans granted as of 30 June 2020 (€11.0Bn of which €10.6Bn outstanding).
9
GROWING MARKET
REACTIONTOCOVID-19CRISIS01. SHARES WHILE ACTIVITY REBOUNDS
Benefitting from our digital and remote capacities
Use of digital keeps growing
Digital clients(1) (Spain), in % of total
64.7%
+3 pp
In 6 months
61.7%
+3.0 pp
59.4%
+2.3 pp
57.3%
55.2%
+2.1 pp
+2.1 pp
53.1%
+2.1 pp
Dec-17Jun-18Dec-18Jun-19Dec-19Jun-20
+c.30%
# of clients with
daily connections
to "Now"(2), Jun-
20/Jun-19
c.40%
# Mutual fund
digital
sales through
+c.25 pp yoy
channels, % of
total, 1H20
2.1M
enrolled in
Credit cards
+58% yoy
mobile phones,
Jun-20
With c.70% of digital clients also using branches or remote advisory
of digital clients that also use branches or remote advisory, Jun-20
67%
1.4M clients (Jun-20)
+c.35% calls/week(3) during lock-down
IT prowess and best-in-classomni-channel distribution network underscored by experience in lock-down
(1) Individual customers aged 20-74 years old with at least one transaction through digital channels in the last 12 months. (2) Online and mobile banking. (3) Average/week in April vs average/week in February and first half of March.
10
GROWING MARKET
REACTIONTOCOVID-19CRISIS01. SHARES WHILE ACTIVITY REBOUNDS
Re-launch of imagin
Digital service and lifestyle platform to promote loyalty amongst younger clients
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
From an exclusively mobile bank to a lifestyle community platform
Three differentiated value-proposals according to age demographic
0-11 years old
12-17 years old
From 18 years old
Launch of
New products and
Financial education
First purchases &
Mobile community
"mobile only" bank
services - learning
finance management
-with no fees
by doing
A high % of young
Digital services and
• Offering financial and non-financial products
clients are digital
lifestyle platform for
• Featuring digital contents and experiences
82%
2.6M
• New services: imaginShop, imaginMusic, imaginGames and imaginPlanet
of GY-individual clients(1)
of current clients
• Simple onboarding process with a user registration on the platform
(1) Individual clients 25-35 years old with at least one transaction through digital channels in the last 12 months. June 2020.
Innovation, simplicityand transparency
Re-launch of imagin provides glimpse into the future
11
02. CONTINUED EFFORTS
REACTION TO COVID-19 CRISISTO MANAGE COSTS
DOWN
20-21E cost targets reduced with €300M+ in cost-savings vs. Strategic Plan
FY20 cost guidance revised to <-2% yoy
Better trajectory than 19-21 Strategic Plan with savings across the board
Recurrent cost base evolution and ambition, €M
Recurrent cost base evolution, €M
Additional cost-savings vs. Strategic Plan - main initiatives
~ 1%
CAGR
• Higher # of departures
~ (90)
•
Wage containment
~5,065
~ (190)
Personnel
Personnel
~ (20)
• IT, operations and facility
4,634
4,771
<4,676
< 4,771
General
efficiencies (e.g. renegotiation of
Depreciation
< 4,771
large supplier contracts)
4,634
•
Marketing, communication
• Travel, events and other
<-2.0%
General
discretionary expenses
Revising previous
€300M+
guidance of "<>
•
Prioritisation and overall capex
FY18
FY19
FY20E
FY21E
FY18
FY21E
Additional
FY21E
optimization while protecting
change-the-bank initiatives
cost-savings
Strategic Plan
Current
Depreciation
~ 3%
+2.9%
CAGR
Ambition for positive 2020 core operating jaws
12
03. REINFORCING COVID-19
REACTIONTOCOVID-19CRISISRESERVE BUILD WHILE FRONTLOADING FY20E COR
Reinforced NPL coverage with frontloading in 1H of FY20E CoR
Reinforced NPL coverage
% NPL coverage(1)
63%
58%
55%
54%
YE18 YE19 Mar-20Jun-20
Loan-loss
€5.8 Bn
allowances
+19% ytd ⎢+11% qoq
Building additional reserves for COVID-19 impacts
-with frontloading of FY20e CoR in 1H
Expect to be
COVID-19top-down reserve build, €M
FY20e CoR, bps
closer to the
1,155
upper bound
of range
90
755
60-90
7-37
60
400
53
1Q20
2Q20
Total 1H20
(2)
FY20E CoR Guidance
1H20
2H20E
Approach based on weighted-average of macro scenarios
Base
Upside
Adverse
IFRS9-Model scenarios (real GDP, % yoy) and weight by scenario(3)
60%
20%
20%
SPAIN
2020E ⎢2021E
-14%⎢+11%
-12%⎢+11%
-17%⎢+10%
PORTUGAL
-12%⎢+8%
-9%⎢+8%
-15%⎢+7%
2020E ⎢2021E
Facing the crisis from a reinforced position of strength
(1) Ratio between total impairment allowances on loans to customers and contingent liabilities over non-performing loans and advances to customers and contingent liabilities. (2) LLCs in 1H20 over average loans and contingent
13
liabilities in 1H20. (3) Refer to the appendix for additional details.
Contents
01
02
03
OUR REACTION
2Q20 QUARTERLY
FINAL
TO THE CRISIS
REVIEW
REMARKS
14
2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW
Strong loan-book growth underpinned by ICO-loans and seasonality
Loan book
Breakdown, €Bn
30 Jun 20
% ytd
% qoq
I. Loans to individuals
124.2
(0.1)
1.0
Residential mortgages
86.8
(1.9)
(0.9)
Other loans to individuals
37.3
4.1
5.8
o/w consumer loans(1)
14.3
(2.8)
(3.7)
o/w other(2)
23.0
8.9
12.7
II. Loans to businesses
105.9
15.9
12.5
Businesses ex RE developers
99.8
17.0
13.2
Real estate developers
6.1
0.8
1.6
Record loan-book growth driven by GGLs(3)
Performing loan book, % ytd (organic)
6.9%
3.3%
1.6% 1.6%
0.5%
-0.6%
-0.6%
-2.6%
-8.7%
Jun-12Jun-14Jun-16Jun-18Jun-20
Performing loan book ytd, €Bn
+6.9%
+4.8
+10.6
Other
(1.7)
lending to
(0.5)
businesses
219 Mortgages Consumer
ICO loans(3)
Corporate: €2.3Bn
SMEs:€7.3Bn
Self-employed:€1.0Bn
Dec-19
+2.0
Public 234 sector &
other(4)
Jun-20
Individuals & businesses
230.0
6.7
6.0
III. Public sector
12.9
9.9
(9.7)
Total loans
243.0
6.8
5.0
Performing loans
234.1
6.9
5.1
Growth attributable mostly to business lending: up +15.9% ytd and +12.5% qoq
Non-ICObusiness lending also up +5.5% ytd
Mortgages and consumer loans decline although production improves during the quarter
Growth in "other credit to individuals" driven by ICO-loans to professionals and 2Q seasonality(2)
(1)
Unsecured loans to individuals, excluding those for home purchases. Includes personal loans from CABK, BPI, MicroBank and
(3) Government-guaranteed loans with guarantee from ICO.
CABK Payments & Consumer, as well as revolving credit card balances (CaixaBank Payments & Consumer) excluding float.
(4) "Other loans to individuals" other than consumer lending and ICO loans to self-employed.
(2)
Includes credit to self-employed. Impacted by positive seasonality in June (pension advances amounting to €1.8Bn).
15
2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW
ALCO book declines slightly as selective market opportunities seized
Total ALCO(1)
Group, end of period in €Bn
FV-OCI
AC (2)
Maturity profile supports yields over the medium term
Sovereign exposure
Group ALCO(1) maturity profile, €Bn as of 30 June 2020
Breakdown by main exposures(3), as of 30 June 2020
45.3
43.8
33.7
33.8
32.2
9.5
85%
25.4
24.8
8.5
16.3
16.3
16.3
6.8
19.9
19.0
5.9
7%
17.4
17.5
15.8
3.9
3.6
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
7%
Yield, %
1.4
1.1
0.3
1.5
0.3
0.8
0.9
0.9
0.7
0.6
0.6
Average life, yrs
2020
2021 2022
2023
2024 2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030 >2030
3.1
3.1
3.3
4.2
3.8
1%
Duration, yrs
Avg. yield:
Avg. yield:
2.5
2.4
2.6
3.6
3.2
0.3%
1.0%
Banking book fixed-income securities portfolio and liquidity management portfolio, excluding trading book assets.
Securities at amortised cost.
(3) Sovereign exposures account for 93% of total ALCO book.
16
2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW
Customer funds show strong growth across the board
Customer funds
Breakdown, €Bn
30 Jun 20
% ytd
% qoq
I. On-balance-sheet funds
294.3
6.1
5.5
Demand deposits
209.3
10.4
8.5
Time deposits(1)
25.6
(11.7)
(9.2)
Insurance
57.7
0.4
2.0
o/w unit linked
12.2
(0.2)
10.7
Other funds
1.7
28.7
28.1
II. Assets under management(2)
98.6
(3.7)
6.7
Mutual funds(3)
65.6
(4.3)
7.2
Pension plans
33.0
(2.3)
5.9
III. Other managed resources
7.8
66.3
48.2
Total
400.7
4.3
6.4
Total - seasonally adjusted (4)
c.3
c.6
Includes retail debt securities amounting to €1,474M at 30 June 2020.
Off-balance-sheetAuM. Excluding unit linked which are on-balance-sheet funds.
Including SICAVs and managed portfolios.
Adjusted for seasonal items in deposits (extraordinary payroll and pension pre-payment).
2Q growth supported by l/t saving inflows, markets, deposits and seasonality
Customer funds evolution ytd, €Bn
+19.9
AuM(7) avg. balances vs. eop, rebased to 100 = avg. AuM in FY19
+4.3%
2019 Average
104
102
102
AuM =100
(11.5)
400.7
100
101
+0.9
99
100
+7.1
384.3
97
L/t saving
Deposits &
other(6)
Markets
Markets
inflows (ex
market)(5)
1Q(5)
2Q(5)
Markets 1H: (4.3)
1Q19 2Q19
3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
2Q20 15-Jul
Dec-19
Jun-20
eop
Total customer funds grow by +4.3% ytd (+c.3% adjusting for 2Q seasonality)
On-B/Sfunds growth underpinned by insurance, retail deposit seasonality and liquidity-gathering by businesses
Off-B/Sfunds recover in 2Q as net inflows resume and markets recover eop AuM already above FY19 avg.
Market impacts in long-term savings. Long-term savings include: saving insurance, mutual funds (including SICAVS and managed portfolios) and pension plans.
Including deposits, other funds and other managed resources. Demand deposits include
positive seasonal items in June.
17
(7) Mutual funds (including managed portfolios and SICAVs), pension plans and unit linked.
2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW
Higher core operating income and anticipatory COVID-related LLCs
Consolidated Income Statement
€M
2Q20
2Q19
% yoy
% qoq
Net interest income
1,225
1,241
(1.3)
2.1
Net fees and commissions
608
636
(4.4)
(7.5)
Income and expense insurance/reinsurance
141
134
5.6
(5.8)
Trading
162
213
(24.3)
Dividends
93
151
(38.4)
Equity accounted
41
102
(60.2)
(27.9)
Other operating income/expenses
(136)
(141)
(3.4)
CORE REVENUES IMPACTED BY LOCK-DOWN AND MARKETS
Core revenues-1.8%yoy on lower NII and fees partly offset by higher insurance revenues:
NII mainly reflects lower yields yoy but improves qoq on higher volumes and ECB measures
Fees mainly driven by lower e-payments during lock-down with impact of markets on AuM qoq o Life-risk benefits from recurrence of MyBox
Higher trading gains partly offset lower income from investments (inc. partial accrual of TEF dividend)
Gross income
2,134
2,336
(8.7)
7.6
Recurring operating expenses
(1,157)
(1,204)
(3.9)
(2.6)
Extraordinary operating expenses
(978)
Pre-impairment income
976
154
22.7
LLPs
(819)
(81)
58.8
Other provisions
(41)
(43)
(6.6)
(71.6)
Gains/losses on disposals and other
(19)
(22)
(12.1)
(39.3)
Pre-tax income
98
8
(7.2)
Tax, minority & other
17
81
(78.7)
Net income
115
89
30.6
29.0
Pro memoria
Core revenues
2,019
2,057
(1.8)
(1.3)
Core operating income(1)
862
853
1.1
0.6
LOWER COSTS ON ADDITIONAL COST-SAVINGS
Recurrent expenses decline strongly (-3.9%yoy) on restructuring and other initiatives
Core operating income improves slightly underpinned by lower costs
Pre-impairmentincome yoy reflects restructuring charges in 2Q19
FY20e recurrent costguidance revised to <-2% yoy
FRONTLOADING OF FY20E CoR IN 1H
1H20 annualised CoR at 106 bps after additional top-down provisions (-€755M in 2Q) in anticipation of COVID-19 impacts
Core operating income(1)
1H20 yoy
+2.6%
Core revenues minus recurrent operating expenses.
18
2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW
BPI segment contribution supported by NII and lower operating costs
BPI Segment P&L(1)
Business volume growth in the quarter
BPI - Activity (stock ytd, as reported by BPI) and market shares in Portugal
€M
2Q20
2Q19
% yoy % qoq
Loans
Credit to
Customer
Higher % of digital
businesses
funds
Net interest income
109
101
clients(3)
7.8
0.5
+2.4%
+2.9%
+3.7%
Net fees and commissions
57
67
(14.2)
(5.6)
ytd
ytd
ytd
46%
Other revenues
(5)
(11)
(38.3)
3.0
10.5%
Market
10.3%
Market
10.4%
Market share
+3 pp yoy
Gross income
161
157
2.4
6.2
share(2)
share(2)
in deposits(2)
Recurring operating expenses
(109)
(117)
(6.8)
(6.1)
Pre-impairment income
52
40
29.0
47.3
New COVID backdrop: supporting clients and reinforcing loan-loss allowances
Measures implemented at BPI
Impairment losses & other provisions
(33)
16
Gains/losses on disposals and other
1
Loan moratoria:
Loan moratoria:
COVID-19
Reserve build for
Pre-tax income
20
56
(64.4)
(58.0)
Individuals(4)
Businesses
Public lines(5)
COVID-19 1H20
Income tax, minority interest & others
(7)
(16)
(59.1)
(58.3)
€48 M
Net attributable profit
13
40
(66.5)
(57.8)
~€3.0Bn
~€2.6Bn
~€0.5Bn
€31M in 2Q
NII growth and lower expenses support core operating income
while higher LLCs mostly reflect reserve build for COVID-19
Committed to support clients and the economic recovery in Portugal
Excludes contribution from BPI stakes, which is assigned to the "Investments" business segment. NII excludes cost from funding BFA and BCI which is included in "Investments" segment.
As of May 2020.
Active customers, 1st account holders, individuals and companies.
(4)
Including residential mortgages, consumer loans and car financing.
19
(5)
Total amount outstanding, granted or with application in process. The amount outstanding as 30 June 2020 is €0.3Bn.
2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW
NII grows as higher volumes and cheap ECB funding offset lower yields
NII evolution
€M
NII bridge
Margins
Customer spread
qoq, €M
Customer spread, bps
Net loans
Client funds
CABK
BPI
-1.3%
1,225
225
223
221
215
198
(24)
49
1,200
ALCO &
1,237
1,241
1,242
1,231
1,225
Client NII(1)
3
3
2
2
1
1,200
other
98
100
107
107
107
108
222
220
219
213
197
NIM
116 bps
+2.1%
-5 bps
vs. 1Q20
1,139
1,141
1,135
1,124
1,093
1,117
1Q20
2Q20
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
• Positive contribution from higher average loan/ALCO volumes : +c.5% and +c.33% in the quarter, respectively
• Changes in loan-mix-more business lending and less consumer- reduce loan yields, customer spread and NIM with latter
also impacted by a larger balance sheet
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
•
Significant growth in deposits results in higher cost of carry
+2.1%
• Full take-up of TLTRO III to provide support in coming quarters from significantly lower cost of funding
Including NII from life-savings insurance.
20
2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW
Fees recover post lock-down while life-risk premia remain resilient
Net fee evolution
€M
CABK
BPI
-4.4%
694
Fee breakdown by main category, 2Q20 in €M and %
RECURRENT
ASSET
INSURANCE
WHOLESALE
BANKING & OTHER
MANAGEMENT(1)
DISTRIBUTION
BANKING
288
215
47
58
% yoy
-14.6%
+0.5%
-14.7%
+97.3%
Other insurance revenues show resilience
Other insurance revenues(2), €M
Equity accounted
Life-risk
+3.0%
636
656
65
658
612
608
66
61
67
60
57
590
629
597
552
569
551
% qoq
-14.3%
-6.3%
-6.9%
+39.8%
Monthly fee evolution
222
214
213
178
48
130
180
46
134
219
76
143
190
41
149
187
186
37
44
150
-1.0%
141
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2019 2020
202
193
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
-7.5%
Jan-Feb avg.
March
April
May
June
Recurrent banking & other: mainly reflecting impact of lock-down on e-payment fees (c.-30% qoq)
AM: show resilience yoy with qoq mainly reflecting impact on average AuMs from market correction in late 1Q
Insurance distribution: lower sales during lock-down with recovery thereafter
Wholesale banking: a very strong quarter with a higher contribution yoy and qoq reflecting increased activity
Including mutual funds, managed portfolios, SICAVs, pension plans and unit linked.
Life-riskrevenues and equity accounted income from SCA and other bancassurance stakes from BPI.
Growth underpinned by "MyBox" product recurrence and recovery in the SCA non-life JV contribution
Life risk continues to support core revenues yoy despite lock- down opportunity cost
21
2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW
Sustainable cost decline drives core operating income improvement
Recurrent costs significantly reduced
€M
CABK
BPI-3.9%
1,204
1,204
1,189
1,174
1,188
1,157
115
117
116
115
116
109
1,089
1,087
1,073
1,059
1,072
1,048
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
-2.6%
Core operating income improvement
Recurrent cost bridge, yoy in €M
€M
+2.6%
1,204
-45
0
+ 63
-2
(20)
Personnel
1,157
1,719
General
Depreciation
1,676
Core
Cost-
revenues
savings
-3.9%
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
• Reduced costs across all items
•
Recurrent cost decline (-2.6% 1H yoy) offsets
• Synergies from restructuring(1)
and other cost-
lower core revenues (-0.5% 1H yoy)
savings measures more than offset wage inertia
• Core C/I ratio TTM down to 56.7% (-1 pp yoy)
• Working on additional cost-saving initiatives
FY20E/FY21E recurrent cost targets revised to "<-2% yoy" and "below FY19" respectively
(1) Voluntary redundancy programme in 2Q19 (with departures in August 2019) and early retirement programme in 1Q20 (with departures in April 2020).
22
2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW
Conservative CoR approach still a priority in view of uncertainties
FY20E LLCs frontloaded in 2Q
LLCs (€M) and annualised quarterly CoR (%)
Building additional reserves for COVID-19 impacts
COVID-19 LLCs
COVID-19 build, €M
Other LLCs(1)
1.27%
€1,155M
•
1H20 annualised CoR at 106 bps,
Annualised quarterly CoR
1H COVID-19 RESERVE BUILD
reflecting
frontloading
of
COVID-19
reserve build
819
Breakdown by stage, €M
~106 bps
• 2Q COVID-19 LLCs underpinned by new
0.84%
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
CoR 1H20
macro
scenarios
and
conservative
approach
annualised
461
301
393
515
Breakdown by segment, €M
• Recurrent LLCs fall in the quarter helped
by extraordinary write-backs
755
Residential
Other credit to
Businesses
0.20%
mortgages
individuals
•
Expect to be closer to upper bound of
0.13%
0.14%
0.14%
400
FY20E guidance but with provisioning
405
432
318
skewed to 1H
123
81
84
88
115
64
1H20 annualised CoR at 106 bps
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Expect to be closer to upper bound of 60-90 bps FY20E guidance
Including in 2Q -€42M charge related to legal moratoria (vs. -€6M in 1Q20) and a positive contribution from an extraordinary write-back.
23
2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW
Stable NPL ratio and growing coverage
NPL increase mostly reflects slowdown in recoveries and sales
NPL stock(1), €Bn
-11.4%
10.4
10.0
9.0
9.2
8.8
+2.9%
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
OREO exposure remains non-material
€973M
OREO(2) (CABK ex BPI), as of 30 June 2020
+1.6% ytd
NPL% -68 bps yoy while stable qoq/ytd at historically low levels
eop
11.7%
-68 bps
9.7%
vs. Jun-19
8.6%
7.9%
6.9%
6.0%
4.7%
3.6%
3.6%
3.5%
YE12 YE13 YE14 YE15 YE16 YE17 YE18 YE19 M-20J-20
Residential
Consumer
Business
Other(3)
mortgages
lending
lending
% NPL
3.6%
5.0%
3.0%
5.4%
2Q20 eop
Comfortable NPL coverage further reinforced
Total NPL coverage allowances, €Bn
+19.0%
5.79
5.22
4.86
YE19
Mar-20
Jun-20
NPL coverage ratio
63%
Group coverage ratio(4), eop in %
+8 pp ytd
(1) Includes non-performing contingent liabilities (€347M in 2Q20, including BPI).
(2) OREO portfolio available for sale, net of provisions. BPI OREO portfolio net of provisions down to €0M as of 30 June 2020 (versus €1M as of 31 March 2020). Total RE sales (CABK ex BPI) in 1H20 amount to €151M at sale price with 8% capital gain.
(3) Includes public sector and other loans to individuals ex consumer lending.
(4) Ratio between total impairment allowances on loans to customers and contingent liabilities over non-performing loans and advances to customers and contingent liabilities. Total NPL coverage for CABK ex BPI stands at 61%.
24
2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW
Low risk, diversified and highly collateralised loan portfolio
Low-risk, diversified and highly collateralised loan portfolio
Customer loans (gross), in €Bn and breakdown in % of total as of 30 June 2020
Limited exposure to sectors highly affected by COVID-19
CABK ex BPI: Loan-book by COVID-19 sensitivity(2), €Bn
30 Jun 20
o/w GGLs(1), %
I. Loans to individuals
124.2
0.8%
Residential mortgages
86.8
0.0%
Other loans to individuals
37.3
2.7%
o/w consumer loans
14.3
0.0%
o/w other
23.0
4.4%
II. Loans to businesses
105.9
9.3%
Individuals & businesses
230.0
4.7%
III. Public sector
12.9
0.0%
Total loans
243.0
4.5%
Performing loans
234.1
4.7%
€218 Bn
210
140
70
0
2Q20 eop
High impact (~10%)
Tourism and leisure
Transport
Automobile
Oil & gas
Textile
Electronics and house appliances
Moderate impact (~27%)
Construction and RE
Professional services
Consumer lending
Other corporate lending
Low impact (~63%)
Energy and residual treatment
Food industry and distribution
Merchandise transport
Online distribution
Pharmacy and health
Technology and telecoms
Mortgages & other loans to indiv.(3)
Public sector lending
High impact sectors
o/w with guarantee
Exposure, €Bn
ICO, %
other (4), %
TOURISM &
8.4
19%
36%
LEISURE
TRANSPORT
5.0
9%
9%
AUTOMOBILE
3.8
12%
6%
OIL & GAS
2.4
4%
21%
TEXTILE
1.5
30%
13%
ELECTRONICS &
0.5
23%
7%
APPLIANCES
TOTAL HIGH-
21.7
15%
20%
IMPACT
Pro-memoria
Total loans with mortgage guarantee
50.2%
57%
Total loans with GGLs(1)
4.5%
Total loans with other guarantees
2.5%
Collateralised
Residential mortgages - average LTV
52.9%
Limited exposure to sectors highly affected by COVID-19:~10% of the loan book(2)
c.80% of ICO-loans granted(5) to high and moderate impact sectors (o/w 42% to moderate-impact)
>40% of total exposure in credit to businesses in high and moderate sectors(2) is collateralised
Lending to large corporates centered on sector champions: c.50% of high-impact(2) are corporate
Low risk appetite: LBO or specialised asset lending not material
~80%
of ICO-loans to high and moderate impact sectors(5) (€7.6Bn)
Including Loans with public guarantee from ICO (Instituto de crédito official) in Spain and COVID-19 public support lines in Portugal.
CABK ex BPI based on internal criteria. Business lending breakdown differs from Pillar 3 report in that the latter follows CNAE (standard industry code) segmentation.
Ex consumer lending.
(4)
Including mortgages, ECAs and other guarantees (ex ICO).
25
(5)
In % of ICO loans to businesses outstanding as of 30 June 2020.
Customer loans (gross), in €Bn and breakdown in % of total as of 30 June 2020
Loan-payment moratoria(1)
Total loans
Loans with moratoria(1)
Moratoria
(1)
Breakdown by stages, in % over total
/Total
TOTAL
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
€Bn
CABK - €Bn
BPI-€Bn
%
€Bn
CREDIT TO INDIVIDUALS
74.9%
19.6%
5.5%
12.8
I. Loans to individuals
124.2
9.8
3.1
10.3%
CREDIT TO BUSINESSES
91.8%
7.7%
0.5%
2.6
Residential mortgages
86.8
6.8
2.6
10.8%
TOTAL(2)
77.8%
17.6%
4.6%
15.5
Other loans to individuals
37.3
3.0
0.5
9.2%
95.4%
Performing
o/w consumer loans
14.3
1.1
0.4
10.2%
Residential mortgages under moratoria, breakdown by LTV
o/w other
23.0
1.9
0.1
8.6%
20.5%
35.7%
II. Loans to businesses
105.9
0.1
2.6
2.5%
LTV ≤ 40%
60% ≥ LTV>40%
€9.4Bn
III. Public sector
12.9
0.0
0.0
0.1%
10.8%
33.0%
Total loans
243.0
9.8
5.7
6.4%
LTV > 80%
80% ≥ LTV>60%
Loan moratoria already granted. As of 30 June 2020, there are additionally c.56K applications for moratoria under analysis, for a corresponding outstanding balance of €1.3Bn.
Including €16M in loans to public sector under moratoria, beside moratoria for credit to individuals and households.
% based on outstanding balance.
Loan-payment moratoria - as of 30 June 2020
95.4% performing
86% of moratoria in Spain(3) with mortgage guarantee - with low average LTV of 54%
Loan-payment moratoria (CABK ex BPI)
- as of 24 July 2020
61% are being billed, with c.100% to be billed in October(3)
c.95% of those being billed are paying their installments(3)
Bulk of moratoria will have expired by Q2 2021
26
2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW
Strong liquidity boosted by full take-up of TLTRO III
High liquidity metrics further reinforced
€40.7Bn take-up in TLTRO III.4 and early redemption
Total liquid assets, €Bn
Other key liquidity metrics, as of 30 June 2020
in June of TLTRO II and LTRO
€Bn, as of 30 June 2020
LTRO(4)
+21.7%
TLTRO II
TLTRO III
283% / 198%
(1.4)
107
LCR(1) eop/12M avg.
(23.3)
49.7
89
+40.7
88
Redemption
31.9
89
NSFR(2)
140%
Take-up
54
55
23.3
1.4
9.0
33
Mar-20
Jun-20
34
18
LTD
99%
Jun-19
Dec-19
Jun-20
Social COVID-19 bond
issued in July
HQLAs
Other assets eligible as ECB collateral
TLTRO III(3)
€49.7Bn
€1Bn SP
6NC5 at Mid-Swap +117bps
Group, as of 30 June 2020 (CABK ex BPI: 283% eop).
NSFR end of period. Best estimate according to the new CRR criteria (Regulation (EU) 2019/876 of 20 May 2019).
€40.7Bn maturing in 2023 and €9Bn maturing in 2022.
(4) Including LTRO in USD ($2Bn in March, equivalent to €1.8Bn).
27
2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW
Reinforced capital position with wider buffers over requirements
Regulatory tailwinds support %CET1 with organic evolution reflecting growth in credit RWA
CET1: in % and bps
Reinforced solvency and buffers with PF MREL already meeting requirement
Group(4), as of 30 June 2020
+48 bps
12.29%
12.01%
11.87%
+8 bps
-3 bps
-11 bps
11.81%
Organic
Dividend
Market &
1H20
capital
accrual(2)
other
Transitional
generation(1)
IFRS9(3)
o/w -12bps from
credit RWA growth
offset by +15 bps
from CRR 2.5
Mar-20
Mar-20
Jun-20
Jun-20
Ex transitional
Ex transitional
€Bn
IFRS9
IFRS9
CET1 17.7
18.1
CET1⎢CET1 ex transit. IFRS9
12.29% ⎢11.81%
Tier 1
13.81%
Total Capital
15.98%
Subordinated MREL
19.82%
PF MREL(5)
23.29 %
Leverage ratio
5.09%
SREP CET1%(6)
8.10%
CET1 buffer over SREP
419 bps
% CET1 internal target(7)
11.5%
MDA buffer
372 bps
Dividend accrual(2)(% payout)
43%
RWAs 147.8
147.3
Government guarantees and CRR 2.5 mitigate RWA growth
Excluding dividend accrual.(2) Dividend accrual corresponding to a payout of 43% (maximum between announced dividend policy and the latest 3-year average payout). (3) Including 22 bps from CRR 2.5. (4) As of 30 June 2020, CABK CET1 ratio on a solo basis is 14.1% and BPI CET1 ratio is 13.8% (13.8% on a solo basis). (5) Our best estimate according to the current eligibility criteria of the SRB, on a consolidated basis. PF the €1Bn SP Social Bond issuance in July (22.6% excluding such
issuance). (6) Applying P2R flexibility (CRD-V) and with countercyclical buffer currently at 0.01%. (7) Refer to CNMV Inside Information filing #119 (26 March 2020).
28
Contents
01
02
03
OUR REACTION
2Q20 QUARTERLY
FINAL
TO THE CRISIS
REVIEW
REMARKS
29
FINAL REMARKS
Facing the COVID crisis from a position of strength
0102
03
Resilient franchise value
Strong volume growth and continued market share gains
Activity levels rebound
1H20 core revenues show resilience
Improved FY20E-21E cost trajectory
20-21Ecost targets reduced
€300M+ in cost-savings vs. Strategic Plan
Facing the crisis from a strong and reinforced financial position
FY20E CoR frontloaded in 1H
Capital and liquidity further reinforced and well above targets
Public measures and prudent risk policy support credit metrics
Prepared to help our customers and the economic recovery
Ambition for positive 2020 core operating jaws
30
APPENDIX
APPENDIX
31
APPENDIX
IFRS9 scenarios - Spain & Portugal
SPAIN
PORTUGAL
2019
2020E
2021E
2022E
Cum.
2019
2020E
2021E
2022E
Cum.
20-22E
20-22E
Base case
(weight: 60%)
• Gradual recovery with social distancing
Real GDP (yoy)
2.0
-14.0
10.5
3.3
-1.8
2.2
-12.0
8.2
3.5
-1.4
restrictions until 2Q21
•
Considering specific/local outbreaks albeit not
Unemployment rate (annual average)
14.1
19.3
19.5
17.7
3.6
6.5
11.6
10.5
9.0
2.5
generalised
• Difficulties of the tourism sector in Q3 (with
House prices (yoy)
3.2
-5.6
-2.3
2.3
-5.6
9.6
-4.1
-2.6
3.4
-3.4
activity levels of 30-50% vs last year)
Downside
(weight: 20%)
•
Appearance of outbreaks that force to reinstate
Real GDP (yoy)
2.0
-17.0
9.7
4.8
-4.6
2.2
-14.9
7.3
4.1
-5.0
strict lock-down measures
Unemployment rate (annual average)
14.1
20.6
21.4
19.2
5.1
6.5
12.9
12.0
10.2
3.7
•
Finding of treatment or vaccine is delayed
(affecting 2021 touristic season)
House prices (yoy)
3.2
-7.7
-5.4
3.1
-10.1
9.6
-6.1
-4.8
4.2
-6.9
Upside
(weight: 20%)
Real GDP (yoy)
2.0
-12.0
11.3
3.0
1.0
2.2
-9.1
8.2
2.9
1.1
• The pandemic loses strength in 2020
Unemployment rate (annual average)
14.1
18.3
17.7
16.2
2.1
6.5
10.3
9.2
8.1
1.6
•
Rapid and effective control of outbreaks
House prices (yoy)
3.2
-3.5
-1.4
2.6
-2.4
9.6
-2.0
-1.0
2.4
-0.7
32
APPENDIX
2Q20 P&L
Consolidated Income Statement
Income statement by perimeter (CABK/BPI)
€M
€M
1H20
1H19
% yoy
1H20 CABK
% yoy
1H20 BPI
% yoy
Net interest income
2,425
2,478
(2.1)
2,209
(3.1)
215
8.8
Net fees and commissions
1,266
1,248
1.5
1,148
2.4
118
(6.9)
Dividends
94
161
(41.6)
52
(54.1)
42
(12.4)
Equity accounted
97
209
(53.7)
87
(54.4)
10
(47.5)
Trading income
142
261
(45.5)
160
(37.1)
(18)
Income and expense insurance/reinsurance
292
264
10.5
292
10.5
Other operating income & expenses
(199)
(176)
12.9
(178)
13.1
(20)
11.5
Gross income
4,117
4,445
(7.4)
3,770
(7.3)
348
(8.6)
Recurring operating expenses
(2,345)
(2,408)
(2.6)
(2,120)
(2.6)
(225)
(2.9)
Extraordinary operating expenses
(978)
Pre-impairment income
1,772
1,059
67.4
1,650
81.2
122
(17.5)
LLPs
(1,334)
(204)
(1,315)
(19)
Other provisions
(184)
(91)
(183)
(1)
Gains/losses on disposals and other
(49)
(38)
31.6
(50)
24.6
1
(73.6)
Pre-tax income
204
726
(71.9)
101
(81.1)
103
(45.6)
Income tax
(1)
(104)
(99.2)
22
(23)
(45.9)
Profit for the period
203
622
(67.3)
123
(74.0)
80
(45.5)
Minority interests & other
(1)
(1)
Net income
205
622
(67.0)
125
(73.7)
80
(45.5)
33
APPENDIX
Segment reporting: additional information
Income statement by segment
€M
Bancassurance
Investments
BPI
2Q20
% qoq
% yoy
2Q20
% qoq
% yoy
2Q20
% qoq
% yoy
Net interest income
1,138
2.0
(3.1)
(22)
(9.5)
(34.7)
109
0.5
7.8
Net fees and commissions
551
(7.7)
(3.2)
57
(5.6)
(14.2)
Dividends and equity accounted
44
4.9
(9.2)
86
(56.4)
4
(29.2)
(48.0)
Trading income
164
(22.6)
(4)
2
Income and expense insurance/reinsurance
141
(5.8)
5.5
Other operating income & expenses
(125)
1.9
(11)
18.8
(38.3)
Gross income
1,913
3.5
(5.0)
60
(63.5)
161
6.2
2.4
Recurring operating expenses
(1,047)
(2.2)
(3.6)
(1)
(109)
(6.1)
(6.8)
Extraordinary operating expenses
Pre-impairment income
866
11.4
59
(63.9)
52
47.3
29.0
LLPs
(787)
49.0
(32)
Other provisions
(40)
(72.0)
(6.8)
(1)
Gains/losses on disposals & other
(19)
(37.0)
(11.8)
1
Pre-tax income
19
(74.4)
59
(63.9)
20
(58.0)
(64.4)
Income tax
17
5
(33.9)
(3.8)
(7)
(58.3)
(59.1)
Minority interest & others
2
Net income
38
(43.2)
64
(62.1)
13
(57.8)
(66.5)
34
APPENDIX
Bancassurance P&L: contribution from insurance
Bancassurance P&L 2Q20: contribution from insurance
€M
Bancassurance
o/w Insurance(1)
Insurance
% qoq
Net interest income
1,138
87
5.7
Net fees and commissions
551
(21)
(17.6)
Income and expense insurance/reinsurance
141
141
(5.8)
Income from associates
44
41
26.8
Other revenues
39
3
Gross income
1,913
252
4.6
Recurring operating expenses
(1,047)
(32)
(2.5)
Extraordinary operating expenses
Pre-impairment income
866
220
5.7
LLPs & other provisions
(827)
Gains/losses on disposals & other
(19)
Pre-tax income
19
220
5.7
Income tax & minority interest
19
(54)
3.4
Net income
38
166
6.5
(1) VidaCaixa P&L prior to consolidation. Does not include the fees paid by SegurCaixa Adeslas to the bancassurance business for non-life insurance distribution.
35
APPENDIX
CaixaBank standalone: additional information (I/II)
Income Statement: 2Q20
Fee breakdown by main category: 2Q20
€M
In €M
2Q20
% yoy
% qoq
Net interest income
1,117
(2.1)
2.2
Net fees and commissions
551
(3.2)
(7.7)
Income and expense insurance/reinsurance
141
5.6
(5.8)
Trading
162
(24.0)
Dividends
51
(50.6)
Equity accounted
39
(57.3)
(18.3)
Other operating income/expenses
(125)
1.7
136.8
Gross income
1,936
(9.0)
5.5
Recurring operating expenses
(1,048)
(3.6)
(2.2)
Extraordinary operating expenses
Pre-impairment income
887
16.4
LLPs
(787)
49.0
Other provisions
(40)
(8.3)
(72.0)
Gains/losses on disposals and other
(19)
(8.7)
(37.0)
Pre-tax income
41
(141.4)
(32.1)
Tax, minority & other
26
(74.1)
Net income
67
16.1
% yoy % qoq
Recurrent
255
-14.6%
-14.8%
Banking & other
AM
203
+1.2%
-7.0%
Insurance
35
-14.9%
-7.9%
distribution
Wholesale
58
+100.4%
+40.8%
banking
36
APPENDIX
CaixaBank standalone: additional information (II/II)
Customer funds
Breakdown, €Bn
30 Jun 20
% ytd
% qoq
I. On-balance-sheet funds
265.1
6.1
5.7
Demand deposits
192.9
10.2
8.7
Time deposits
17.3
(16.3)
(13.4)
Insurance
53.2
0.6
2.0
o/w: unit linked
9.6
(0.3)
12.3
Other funds
1.7
29.1
28.4
II. Assets under management
93.6
(3.4)
6.8
Mutual funds
60.6
(4.0)
7.4
Pension plans
33.0
(2.3)
5.9
III. Other managed resources
6.4
67.3
Total customer funds
365.1
4.3
6.7
Loan book
Breakdown, €Bn
30 Jun 20
% ytd
% qoq
I. Loans to individuals
110.9
(0.4)
1.0
Residential mortgages
75.2
(2.5)
(1.2)
Other loans to individuals
35.7
4.3
6.1
o/w: consumer loans (1)
13.0
(3.3)
(4.1)
II. Loans to businesses
96.1
17.4
13.6
Corporates and SMEs
90.2
18.7
14.5
Real Estate developers
5.9
0.8
1.6
Loans to individuals & businesses
207.0
7.2
6.5
III. Public sector
11.1
11.1
(11.9)
Total loans
218.0
7.3
5.4
Performing loans
209.8
7.4
5.4
Unsecured loans to individuals, excluding those for home purchases. Includes personal loans from CaixaBank, MicroBank and CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, as well as revolving credit card balances (CaixaBank Payments & Consumer) excluding float.
37
APPENDIX
Loan yields and wholesale funding (cost and maturities)
Loan yields
Wholesale funding cost
Wholesale funding maturities
Front-bookCABK ex BPI and Group back-book yields(1) (bps)
CABK ex BPI
wholesale funding back-book(2) volumes in €Bn and
CABK ex BPI maturities(3), €Bn, as of 30 June 2020
spread over 6M Euribor in bps, as of 30 June 2020
FB
Spread
BB
Volume
287
280
257
252
240
123
124
123
175
116
119
119
2.8
229
225
223
221
215
198
1.6
30.6
29.9
30.9
30.8
31.5
31.3
1.1
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
2020
2021
2022
Front-bookyields are compiled from long term lending production data (loans and revolving credit facilities, including those that are syndicated) of CaixaBank,S.A. and MicroBank; excluding public sector. Back book includes all segments.
Includes securitisations placed with investors and self-retainedmulti-issuer covered bonds. It does not include the AT1 issued in June 2017 and in March 2018. Wholesale funding figures in the Quarterly Financial Report reflect the Group's funding needs and as such do not include ABS securities andself-retainedmulti-issuercovered bonds, and include AT1 issuances.
Legal maturities. This figure depicts the impact of wholesale issuances in funding costs of the CaixaBank Banking Book. As of 30 June 2020, the spread over 6M Euribor in bps for 2020-21-22 maturities stands at 102, 148 and 96bps respectively.
38
APPENDIX
Refinanced loans and classification by stages of gross lending and provisions
Refinanced loans
As of 30 June 2020, €Bn
Group
Total
O/W NPLs
Individuals(1)
4.3
3.3
Businesses (ex-RE)
2.4
1.4
RE developers
0.6
0.3
Public Sector
0.2
0.0
Total
7.4
5.0
Provisions
1.8
1.7
Classification by stages of gross lending and provisions
As of 30 June 2020, €M
Loan book exposure
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
TOTAL
Loans and advances
219,870
14,214
8,873
242,956
Contingent Liabilities
16,284
674
347
17,305
Total loans and advances and
236,153
14,888
9,220
260,261
contingent liabilities
Provision
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
TOTAL
Loans and advances
994
910
3,750
5,655
Contingent Liabilities
18
13
99
131
Total loans and advances and
1,013
924
3,849
5,786
contingent liabilities
(1) Including self-employed.
39
APPENDIX
Credit ratings
Long term
Short term
Outlook
(1)
Baa1 P-2stable
(2)
BBB+ A-2stable
(3)
BBB+ F2 negative
(4)
A
R-1 (low)
stable
Senior Preferred
debt
Baa1
BBB+
A-
A
Rating of covered
bond program
(5)
Aa1
(6)
AA
stable
-
(7)
AAA
As of 17 May 2019
As of 29 April 2020
As of 27 March 2020
As of 30 March 2020
As of 17 April 2018
As of 19 March 2019
As of 15 January 2020
40
APPENDIX
Glossary (I/V)
In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), this document includes certain Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) as defined in the guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority on 30 June 2015 (ESMA/2015/1057) (the "ESMA Guidelines"). CaixaBank uses certain APMs, which have not been audited, for a better understanding of the company's financial performance. These measures are considered additional disclosures and in no case replace the financial information prepared under IFRS. Moreover, the way the Group defines and calculates these measures may differ to the way similar measures are calculated by other companies. Accordingly, they may not be comparable. ESMA guidelines define an APM as a financial measure of historical or future performance, financial position, or cash flows, other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework. In accordance with these guidelines, following is a list of the APMs used, along with a reconciliation between certain management indicators and the indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS.
Term
Definition
AC
Amortised cost.
ALCO
Asset - Liability Committee.
AT1
Additional Tier 1: capital instruments that are continuous (no fixed maturity), including preferred shares and high contingent convertible securities.
AuM / AM
Assets under Management, include mutual funds (with SICAVs and managed portfolios), pension plans and unit linked.
B/S
Balance sheet.
CET1
Common Equity Tier 1.
Consumer loans (Group)
Unsecured loans to individuals, excluding those for home purchases. Includes personal loans from CaixaBank, BPI, MicroBank and CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, as well as revolving credit card
Cost of risk: total allowances for insolvency risk divided by average lending, gross, plus contingent liabilities, using management criteria.
Core C/I ratio
Core cost-to-income ratio: operating expenses (administrative expenses, depreciation and amortisation) stripping out extraordinary expenses divided by core revenues for the last 12 months.
Core operating income
Core revenues minus recurrent operating expenses.
Core revenues
Group: Sum of NII, Fees and other revenues from insurance (life-risk premia, equity accounted income from SegurCaixa Adeslas and other bancassurance stakes of BPI). CABK ex BPI: Sum of NII, Fees and
other revenues from insurance (life-risk premia and equity accounted income from SegurCaixa Adeslas).
CRD-V
Capital Requirements Directive - V.
CRR
Capital requirements regulation.
41
APPENDIX
Glossary (II/V)
Term
Definition
Customer spread
Difference between:
•
Average rate of return on loans (annualised income for the quarter from loans and advances divided by the net average balance of loans and advances for the quarter); and
•
Average rate for retail deposits (annualised quarterly cost of retail deposits divided by the average balance of those same retail deposits for the quarter, excluding subordinated liabilities).
eop
End of period.
FB / BB
Front book / back book referring to the yield on loans and the cost of retail deposits (%).
FL IFRS9
Fully loaded IFRS9 (International Financial Reporting Standards).
FV-OCI
Fair Value in Other Comprehensive Income.
Gains/losses on
Gains/losses on derecognition of assets and others. Includes the following line items:
disposals & others
•
Impairment/(reversal) of impairment on investments in joint ventures or associates;
• Impairment/(reversal) of impairment on non-financial assets;
• Gains/(losses) on derecognition of non-financial assets and investments, net;
• Negative goodwill recognised in profit or loss;
•
Profit/(loss) from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations, net.
GGLs
Government guaranteed loans.
ICO
Instituto de Crédito Oficial.
HQLA
High quality liquid assets.
Income and expenses
Margin obtained from the difference between premia and claims on life-risk products.
from insurance
LBO
Leverage Buy Out.
LCR
Liquidity coverage ratio: High quality liquid asset amount (HQLA) / Total net cash outflow amount.
LLCs
Loan-loss charges.
42
APPENDIX
Glossary (III/V)
Term
Definition
(Loan) Impairment losses
Allowances for insolvency risk and charges to provisions. Includes the following line items:
and other provisions
•
Impairment/(reversal) of impairment losses on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss and net gains/(losses) on adjustments.
•
Provisions/(reversal) of provisions.
of which: Allowances for insolvency risk.
•
Impairment/(reversal) of impairment losses on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss corresponding to Loans and advances to customers, using management criteria.
•
Provisions/(reversal) of provisions corresponding to Provisions for contingent liabilities, using management criteria.
of which: Other charges to provisions.
•
Impairment/(reversal) of impairment losses on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss, excluding balances corresponding to Loans and advances to customers, using
management criteria.
•
Provisions/(reversal) of provisions, excluding provisions corresponding to contingent liabilities using management criteria.
LTD
Loan to deposits: quotient between:
•
Net loans and advances to customers using management criteria excluding brokered loans (funded by public institutions);
• Customer deposits on the balance sheet.
L/t savings
Long-term savings: also referred to as AuM and insurance funds, include mutual funds (with SICAVs and managed portfolios), pension plans, unit linked and saving insurance.
LTRO
Long Term Refinancing Operation.
LTV
Loan To Value.
MDA
Maximum Distributable Amount.
Minority interests & other
Profit/(loss) attributable to minority interests and others. Includes the following line items:
•
Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to minority interests (non-controlling interests);
•
Profit/(loss) after tax from discontinued operations.
MREL
Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities to absorb losses, includes instruments eligible for total capital, senior debt non-preferred, senior debt preferred and other instruments ranking
pari-passu with the latter, at Single Resolution Board's criteria.
Net fees and
Net fee and commission income. Includes the following line items:
commissions
•
Fee and commission income;
• Fee and commission expenses.
NII
Net interest income.
43
APPENDIX
Glossary (IV/V)
Term
Definition
NIM
Net interest margin, also Balance sheet spread, difference between:
•
Average rate of return on assets (annualised interest income for the quarter divided by total average assets for the quarter); and
•
Average cost of funds (annualised interest expenses for the quarter divided by total average funds for the quarter).
NPL coverage ratio
Quotient between:
•
Total credit loss provisions for loans to customers and contingent liabilities, using management criteria;
•
Non-performing loans and advances to customers and contingent liabilities, using management criteria.
NPL ratio
Non-performing loan ratio. Quotient between:
•
Non-performing loans and advances to customers and contingent liabilities, using management criteria;
•
Total gross loans to customers and contingent liabilities, using management criteria.
NPL stock / NPLs
Non-performing loans including non-performing contingent liabilities.
NSFR
Net stable funding ratio.
Operating expenses
Include the following line items:
•
Administrative expenses;
•
Depreciation and amortization.
OREO
Other Real Estate Owned: repossessed real estate assets available for sale.
OCI
Other comprehensive income.
P&L
Profit and Loss Account.
P2R
Pillar 2 Requirement.
PF
Pro Forma.
Pre-impairment income
(+) Gross income;
(-) Operating expenses
RE
Real estate.
ROTE
Return On Tangible Equity. Quotient between:
• Profit attributable to the Group (adjusted by the amount of the Additional Tier 1 coupon, registered in shareholder equity).
• 12-month average shareholder equity plus valuation adjustments deducting intangible assets using management criteria (calculated as the value of intangible assets in the public balance sheet, plus
the intangible assets and goodwill associated with investees, net of provisions, recognised in Investments in joint ventures and associates in the public balance sheet).
44
APPENDIX
Glossary (V/V)
Term
Definition
RWAs
Risk Weighted Assets.
SCA
SegurCaixa Adeslas.
SMEs
Small and medium enterprises.
SP
Senior preferred debt.
SRB
Single Resolution Board.
SREP
Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process.
Subordinated MREL
Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities to absorb losses, includes instruments eligible for total capital and senior debt non-preferred.
Tier 1
Tier 1 capital is the primary funding source of the bank. This bank's core capital includes disclosed reserves -that appears on the bank's financial statements- and equity capital.
TLTRO
Targeted long-term refinancing operation conducted by the European Central Bank.
Total liquid assets
Sum of HQLAs (High Quality Liquid Assets within the meaning of Commission Delegated Regulation of 10 October 2014) and the available balance under the facility with the European Central Bank (non-
HQLA).
Trading income
Gains/(losses) on financial assets and liabilities. Includes the following line items:
•
Gains/(losses) on de-recognition of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value through profit or loss, net;
•
Gains/(losses) on financial assets not designated for trading that must be designated at fair value through profit or loss, net;
•
Gains/(losses) on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net;