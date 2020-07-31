CaixaBank S A : files 1st half results presentation for 2020. Webcast. 0 07/31/2020 | 01:21am EDT Send by mail :

Presentation prepared with Group data at closing of 30 June 2020, unless otherwise noted 2 Hereinafter "CABK" refers to CaixaBank stand-alone while "CABK Group" or "Group" refers to CaixaBank Group 2Q20 HIGHLIGHTS A resilient franchise backed by a strong balance-sheet Market-share gains continue throughout the crisis -with activity rebounding post lock-down LONG-TERM SAVINGS(1) MARKET SHARE (Spain) 23.1% +53 bps ytd BUSINESS LENDING MARKET SHARE (Spain) 16.2% +82 bps ytd Continued commitment to support clients and the economic recovery LOAN- PAYMENT MORATORIA(2) €15.5Bn 6.4% of loan-book GUARANTEED €13.7Bn STATE ICO-LOANS o/w c.€11 Bn PROCESSED(3) outstanding 2Q eop 20-21E cost targets reduced with over €300M in cost-savings vs. Strategic Plan RECURRENT < -2%FY20Eyoy FY21E COST- €300M+ COSTS SAVINGS VS. -3.9%2Q yoy STRAT. PLAN Conservative provisioning approach with frontloading of FY20E CoR in 1H -while maintaining solvency ratios well above target €819M 2Q20(4) 12.3% LLCs % CET1 NPL coverage ratio 11.8% ex up to 63%, +8pp ytd transitional IFRS 9 Net income of €115M in 2Q (+31% yoy) and €205M in 1H (-67% yoy) with RoTE (TTM) at 5.6% (1) Mutual funds, pension plans and life-saving insurance. (3) Including loans already disbursed, granted or with application in process. (2) Including CABK and BPI. (4) Including €755M in reserve build for COVID-19, for a total of €1,155M in 1H20. 3 CORPORATE TRANSACTION - July 2020 Agreement to sell 29% of Comercia JV to Global Payments New JV structure and main financial impacts Comercia Global Payments JV, new ownership structure 20% 80% Sale Price €493M Capital gain (post-tax) €410M Forgone FY21E equity-accounted income -€14M % CET1(1) +19 bps BACKGROUND Global Payments (GP) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions with a US$51Bn market cap

CaixaBank and GP have jointly owned Comercia Global Payments (CGP) for the last 10 years, successfully increasing its merchant acquiring market share in Spain from ~ 21% to ~ 27% TRANSACTION DETAILS Sale of 29% stake in Comercia Global Payments (CGP) to Global Payments for a cash consideration of €493M

The existing commercial agreement is to remain in place, with a continued commitment to product innovation and growth strategy

Closing expected in 2H20 TRANSACTION RATIONALE By retaining a 20% stake, we maintain a key strategic partnership in an industry increasingly dominated by technology

Focus on continue providing cutting-edge payment solutions to our clients

cutting-edge payment solutions to our clients Monetise part of our stake at high valuation levels, seizing the multiple differential

Selling a minority stake in a business where we already had a non-controlling stake CGP is a clear leader in Spain 27.2% ~480K Merchant PoS terminals acquiring (Spain) market share(2) Retaining 20% of the JV allows CABK to maintain significant influence in a successful alliance (1) Including accrual of dividends (considering 43% payout). 4 (2) Market share by PoS turnover (Spain). FY19 POS turnover at ~€55Bn. Contents 01 02 03 OUR REACTION 2Q20 QUARTERLY FINAL TO THE CRISIS REVIEW REMARKS 5 REACTION TO COVID-19 CRISIS Swift reaction to an unprecedented crisis CaixaBank response 01. Gaining market share while activity rebounds post lock-down 02. Continued efforts to manage costs down 03. Reinforcing COVID-19 reserve build while frontloading FY20E CoR 6 GROWING MARKET REACTION TO COVID-19CRISIS01. SHARES WHILE ACTIVITY REBOUNDS Market-share gains continue throughout the crisis Market share (%) and ytd (bps) in key products(1) (Spain) Life 28.4% +32 insurance Mutual +45 17.5% funds Pension 26.0% +47 Plans Long-term 23.1% +53 savings(2) Payrolls(3) 27.5% +37 Rapid growth in business volumes Performing loans, qoq 5.1% 1.6% 2.3% 0.5% Jun-17 Jun-18 Jun-19 Jun-20 Customer funds, qoq 6.4% 4.2% 3.2% 3.1% Jun-17 Jun-18 Jun-19 Jun-20 Credit to private 16.2% +c.30 sector(4)(5) Business 16.2% +82 lending(4) Increased relational client base Relational individual 61.0% Jun-19 62.3% Jun-20 clients(6) (Spain), +1.3pp yoy % of total Market-share gains and customer loyalty contribute to revenue sustainability Remained fully operational throughout lock-down Excellence in Leadership Western Europe 2020 Sources: BoS, INVERCO, ICEA, Social Security. Latest available data. (2) Own calculations based on INVERCO and ICEA data. Market share in Spain in mutual funds managed by CaixaBank AM, pension plans and estimate in saving insurance market share. (3) Internal estimate considering clients with payroll deposits at CABK impacted by working furlough. (4) Credit to other resident sector. (5) Own calculations based on Bank of Spain data. (6) Individual clients with 3 or more 7 product families. GROWING MARKET REACTION TO COVID-19CRISIS01. SHARES WHILE ACTIVITY REBOUNDS More confidence in recovery leg as activity levels rebound CABK (ex BPI) - selected indicators Macro outlook worsened versus Q1 Activity rebounds strongly after lock-down Weekly credit card turnover(1), % yoy Net inflows into long-term savings(2) (ex markets), €M Spain Real GDP, rebased to 100=FY19 105 100 100% 50% Supermarkets & food stores +32% 703 296 135 100 95 95 90 85 86 80 75 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E Current base case Q1 Base case Macro forecasts as of July 2020. Source: CaixaBank Research. TOTAL 0% +7% -13% -50% Hotels, restaurants & leisure -100% 14-Jan13-Feb14-Mar13-Apr13-May12-Jun12-Jul New mortgage lending per month, €M 379 334 314239 155 Jan-Feb avg. March April May June -160 -629 Jan-Feb avg. March April May June New consumer lending per month(3), €M 753 582 509332 229 Jan-Feb avg. March April May June Including transactions with CaixaBank credit and debit cards (Spain). Source: CaixaBank Business Intelligence. Including savings insurance, mutual funds (with managed portfolios and SICAVs) and pension plans. Unsecured loans to individuals, excluding those for home purchases. 8 GROWING MARKET REACTION TO COVID-19CRISIS01. SHARES WHILE ACTIVITY REBOUNDS Activity in 2Q focused in supporting our clients LOAN MORATORIA GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED LOANS Loan-payment moratoria(1) -as of 30 June 2020, €Bn CABK only(5) - ICO loans - as of 30 June 2020, €Bn 95% 54% 16.7 15.5 Performing Avg. LTV-mortgages(2) 13.7 ~€13Bn 10.6 10.6 9.8 8.6 5.7 ICO-guarantees Total granted or allocated to CABK (of Total granted o/w CABK o/w BPI ICO-loans Guarantee ICO-loans Guarantee (8) total €100Bn for the in analysis processed (6) outstanding (7) sector) % of loan-book(3) 6.4% 4.5% 22.7% # of weekly applications (in thousands) - CABK ex BPI ICO-loans outstanding, by segment 90 68.7% • 80% guarantee 75 >519K for SMEs and 60 SMEs self-employed 60-70%for 45 €10.6Bn • 30 Applications for corporate 15 moratoria(4) in Spain 9.6% 21.7% & Portugal 78% Average 0 Self-employed Corporate (8) 28-Mar 18-Apr 09-May 30-May 20-Jun guarantee (1) Excludes applications rejected by the Bank or declined by the client. (2) CABK ex BPI. (3) Total granted in % of loan-book (Group, CABK, and BPI-segment).(4) Number of contracts, including 412.1K in Spain and 107.1K in Portugal. Considering applications granted or under analysis. (5) Additionally, BPI has processed €0.5Bn in COVID-19 public lines (disbursed, granted or with application in process), of which €0.3Bn outstanding as of 30 June 2020. (6) Including loans disbursed, granted or with application in process. (7) Additionally, as of 30 June 2020, CABK has granted €455M still not drawn down by clients (as of 30 June 2020). (8) Guarantee over total ICO-loans granted as of 30 June 2020 (€11.0Bn of which €10.6Bn outstanding). 9 GROWING MARKET REACTION TO COVID-19CRISIS01. SHARES WHILE ACTIVITY REBOUNDS Benefitting from our digital and remote capacities Use of digital keeps growing Digital clients(1) (Spain), in % of total 64.7% +3 pp In 6 months 61.7% +3.0 pp 59.4% +2.3 pp 57.3% 55.2% +2.1 pp +2.1 pp 53.1% +2.1 pp Dec-17Jun-18Dec-18Jun-19Dec-19Jun-20 +c.30% # of clients with daily connections to "Now"(2), Jun- 20/Jun-19 c.40% # Mutual fund digital sales through +c.25 pp yoy channels, % of total, 1H20 2.1M enrolled in Credit cards +58% yoy mobile phones, Jun-20 With c.70% of digital clients also using branches or remote advisory of digital clients that also use branches or remote advisory, Jun-20 67% 1.4M clients (Jun-20) +c.35% calls/week(3) during lock-down IT prowess and best-in-classomni-channel distribution network underscored by experience in lock-down (1) Individual customers aged 20-74 years old with at least one transaction through digital channels in the last 12 months. (2) Online and mobile banking. (3) Average/week in April vs average/week in February and first half of March. 10 GROWING MARKET REACTION TO COVID-19CRISIS01. SHARES WHILE ACTIVITY REBOUNDS Re-launch of imagin Digital service and lifestyle platform to promote loyalty amongst younger clients 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 From an exclusively mobile bank to a lifestyle community platform Three differentiated value-proposals according to age demographic 0-11 years old 12-17 years old From 18 years old Launch of New products and Financial education First purchases & Mobile community "mobile only" bank services - learning finance management -with no fees by doing A high % of young Digital services and • Offering financial and non-financial products clients are digital lifestyle platform for • Featuring digital contents and experiences 82% 2.6M • New services: imaginShop, imaginMusic, imaginGames and imaginPlanet of GY-individual clients(1) of current clients • Simple onboarding process with a user registration on the platform (1) Individual clients 25-35 years old with at least one transaction through digital channels in the last 12 months. June 2020. Innovation, simplicity and transparency Re-launch of imagin provides glimpse into the future 11 02. CONTINUED EFFORTS REACTION TO COVID-19 CRISISTO MANAGE COSTS DOWN 20-21E cost targets reduced with €300M+ in cost-savings vs. Strategic Plan FY20 cost guidance revised to <-2% yoy Better trajectory than 19-21 Strategic Plan with savings across the board Recurrent cost base evolution and ambition, €M Recurrent cost base evolution, €M Additional cost-savings vs. Strategic Plan - main initiatives ~ 1%  CAGR • Higher # of departures ~ (90) • Wage containment ~5,065 ~ (190) Personnel Personnel ~ (20) • IT, operations and facility 4,634 4,771 <4,676 < 4,771 General efficiencies (e.g. renegotiation of Depreciation < 4,771 large supplier contracts) 4,634 • Marketing, communication • Travel, events and other <-2.0% General discretionary expenses Revising previous €300M+ guidance of "<> • Prioritisation and overall capex FY18 FY19 FY20E FY21E FY18 FY21E Additional FY21E optimization while protecting change-the-bank initiatives cost-savings Strategic Plan Current Depreciation ~ 3% +2.9% CAGR Ambition for positive 2020 core operating jaws 12 03. REINFORCING COVID-19 REACTION TO COVID-19CRISISRESERVE BUILD WHILE FRONTLOADING FY20E COR Reinforced NPL coverage with frontloading in 1H of FY20E CoR Reinforced NPL coverage % NPL coverage(1) 63% 58% 55% 54% YE18 YE19 Mar-20Jun-20 Loan-loss €5.8 Bn allowances +19% ytd ⎢+11% qoq Building additional reserves for COVID-19 impacts -with frontloading of FY20e CoR in 1H Expect to be COVID-19top-down reserve build, €M FY20e CoR, bps closer to the 1,155 upper bound of range 90 755 60-90 7-37 60 400 53 1Q20 2Q20 Total 1H20 (2) FY20E CoR Guidance 1H20 2H20E Approach based on weighted-average of macro scenarios Base Upside Adverse IFRS9-Model scenarios (real GDP, % yoy) and weight by scenario(3) 60% 20% 20% SPAIN 2020E ⎢2021E -14%⎢+11% -12%⎢+11% -17%⎢+10% PORTUGAL -12%⎢+8% -9%⎢+8% -15%⎢+7% 2020E ⎢2021E Facing the crisis from a reinforced position of strength (1) Ratio between total impairment allowances on loans to customers and contingent liabilities over non-performing loans and advances to customers and contingent liabilities. (2) LLCs in 1H20 over average loans and contingent 13 liabilities in 1H20. (3) Refer to the appendix for additional details. Contents 01 02 03 OUR REACTION 2Q20 QUARTERLY FINAL TO THE CRISIS REVIEW REMARKS 14 2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW Strong loan-book growth underpinned by ICO-loans and seasonality Loan book Breakdown, €Bn 30 Jun 20 % ytd % qoq I. Loans to individuals 124.2 (0.1) 1.0 Residential mortgages 86.8 (1.9) (0.9) Other loans to individuals 37.3 4.1 5.8 o/w consumer loans(1) 14.3 (2.8) (3.7) o/w other(2) 23.0 8.9 12.7 II. Loans to businesses 105.9 15.9 12.5 Businesses ex RE developers 99.8 17.0 13.2 Real estate developers 6.1 0.8 1.6 Record loan-book growth driven by GGLs(3) Performing loan book, % ytd (organic) 6.9% 3.3% 1.6% 1.6% 0.5% -0.6% -0.6% -2.6% -8.7% Jun-12Jun-14Jun-16Jun-18Jun-20 Performing loan book ytd, €Bn +6.9% +4.8 +10.6 Other (1.7) lending to (0.5) businesses 219 Mortgages Consumer ICO loans(3) Corporate: €2.3Bn SMEs:€7.3Bn Self-employed:€1.0Bn Dec-19 +2.0 Public 234 sector & other(4) Jun-20 Individuals & businesses 230.0 6.7 6.0 III. Public sector 12.9 9.9 (9.7) Total loans 243.0 6.8 5.0 Performing loans 234.1 6.9 5.1 Growth attributable mostly to business lending: up +15.9% ytd and +12.5% qoq

Non-ICO business lending also up +5.5% ytd

business lending also up +5.5% ytd Mortgages and consumer loans decline although production improves during the quarter

Growth in "other credit to individuals" driven by ICO-loans to professionals and 2Q seasonality (2) (1) Unsecured loans to individuals, excluding those for home purchases. Includes personal loans from CABK, BPI, MicroBank and (3) Government-guaranteed loans with guarantee from ICO. CABK Payments & Consumer, as well as revolving credit card balances (CaixaBank Payments & Consumer) excluding float. (4) "Other loans to individuals" other than consumer lending and ICO loans to self-employed. (2) Includes credit to self-employed. Impacted by positive seasonality in June (pension advances amounting to €1.8Bn). 15 2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW ALCO book declines slightly as selective market opportunities seized Total ALCO(1) Group, end of period in €Bn FV-OCI AC (2) Maturity profile supports yields over the medium term Sovereign exposure Group ALCO(1) maturity profile, €Bn as of 30 June 2020 Breakdown by main exposures(3), as of 30 June 2020 45.3 43.8 33.7 33.8 32.2 9.5 85% 25.4 24.8 8.5 16.3 16.3 16.3 6.8 19.9 19.0 5.9 7% 17.4 17.5 15.8 3.9 3.6 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 7% Yield, % 1.4 1.1 0.3 1.5 0.3 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.7 0.6 0.6 Average life, yrs 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 >2030 3.1 3.1 3.3 4.2 3.8 1% Duration, yrs Avg. yield: Avg. yield: 2.5 2.4 2.6 3.6 3.2 0.3% 1.0% Banking book fixed-income securities portfolio and liquidity management portfolio, excluding trading book assets. Securities at amortised cost. (3) Sovereign exposures account for 93% of total ALCO book. 16 2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW Customer funds show strong growth across the board Customer funds Breakdown, €Bn 30 Jun 20 % ytd % qoq I. On-balance-sheet funds 294.3 6.1 5.5 Demand deposits 209.3 10.4 8.5 Time deposits(1) 25.6 (11.7) (9.2) Insurance 57.7 0.4 2.0 o/w unit linked 12.2 (0.2) 10.7 Other funds 1.7 28.7 28.1 II. Assets under management(2) 98.6 (3.7) 6.7 Mutual funds(3) 65.6 (4.3) 7.2 Pension plans 33.0 (2.3) 5.9 III. Other managed resources 7.8 66.3 48.2 Total 400.7 4.3 6.4 Total - seasonally adjusted (4) c.3 c.6 Includes retail debt securities amounting to €1,474M at 30 June 2020. Off-balance-sheet AuM. Excluding unit linked which are on-balance-sheet funds. Including SICAVs and managed portfolios. Adjusted for seasonal items in deposits (extraordinary payroll and pension pre-payment). 2Q growth supported by l/t saving inflows, markets, deposits and seasonality Customer funds evolution ytd, €Bn +19.9 AuM(7) avg. balances vs. eop, rebased to 100 = avg. AuM in FY19 +4.3% 2019 Average 104 102 102 AuM =100 (11.5) 400.7 100 101 +0.9 99 100 +7.1 384.3 97 L/t saving Deposits & other(6) Markets Markets inflows (ex market)(5) 1Q(5) 2Q(5) Markets 1H: (4.3) 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2Q20 15-Jul Dec-19 Jun-20 eop Total customer funds grow by +4.3% ytd (+c.3% adjusting for 2Q seasonality)

On-B/S funds growth underpinned by insurance, retail deposit seasonality and liquidity-gathering by businesses

funds growth underpinned by insurance, retail deposit seasonality and liquidity-gathering by businesses Off-B/S funds recover in 2Q as net inflows resume and markets recover  eop AuM already above FY19 avg.

funds recover in 2Q as net inflows resume and markets recover eop AuM already above FY19 avg. Market impacts in long-term savings. Long-term savings include: saving insurance, mutual funds (including SICAVS and managed portfolios) and pension plans. Including deposits, other funds and other managed resources. Demand deposits include

positive seasonal items in June. 17 (7) Mutual funds (including managed portfolios and SICAVs), pension plans and unit linked. 2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW Higher core operating income and anticipatory COVID-related LLCs Consolidated Income Statement €M 2Q20 2Q19 % yoy % qoq Net interest income 1,225 1,241 (1.3) 2.1 Net fees and commissions 608 636 (4.4) (7.5) Income and expense insurance/reinsurance 141 134 5.6 (5.8) Trading 162 213 (24.3) Dividends 93 151 (38.4) Equity accounted 41 102 (60.2) (27.9) Other operating income/expenses (136) (141) (3.4) CORE REVENUES IMPACTED BY LOCK-DOWN AND MARKETS Core revenues -1.8% yoy on lower NII and fees partly offset by higher insurance revenues: NII mainly reflects lower yields yoy but improves qoq on higher volumes and ECB measures Fees mainly driven by lower e-payments during lock-down with impact of markets on AuM qoq o Life-risk benefits from recurrence of MyBox

Higher trading gains partly offset lower income from investments (inc. partial accrual of TEF dividend) Gross income 2,134 2,336 (8.7) 7.6 Recurring operating expenses (1,157) (1,204) (3.9) (2.6) Extraordinary operating expenses (978) Pre-impairment income 976 154 22.7 LLPs (819) (81) 58.8 Other provisions (41) (43) (6.6) (71.6) Gains/losses on disposals and other (19) (22) (12.1) (39.3) Pre-tax income 98 8 (7.2) Tax, minority & other 17 81 (78.7) Net income 115 89 30.6 29.0 Pro memoria Core revenues 2,019 2,057 (1.8) (1.3) Core operating income(1) 862 853 1.1 0.6 LOWER COSTS ON ADDITIONAL COST-SAVINGS Recurrent expenses decline strongly ( -3.9% yoy ) on restructuring and other initiatives

( ) on restructuring and other initiatives Core operating income improves slightly underpinned by lower costs

Pre-impairment income yoy reflects restructuring charges in 2Q19

income yoy reflects restructuring charges in 2Q19 FY20e recurrent cost guidance revised to <-2% yoy FRONTLOADING OF FY20E CoR IN 1H 1H20 annualised CoR at 106 bps after additional top-down provisions (-€755M in 2Q) in anticipation of COVID-19 impacts Core operating income(1) 1H20 yoy +2.6% Core revenues minus recurrent operating expenses. 18 2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW BPI segment contribution supported by NII and lower operating costs BPI Segment P&L(1) Business volume growth in the quarter BPI - Activity (stock ytd, as reported by BPI) and market shares in Portugal €M 2Q20 2Q19 % yoy % qoq Loans Credit to Customer Higher % of digital businesses funds Net interest income 109 101 clients(3) 7.8 0.5 +2.4% +2.9% +3.7% Net fees and commissions 57 67 (14.2) (5.6) ytd ytd ytd 46% Other revenues (5) (11) (38.3) 3.0 10.5% Market 10.3% Market 10.4% Market share +3 pp yoy Gross income 161 157 2.4 6.2 share(2) share(2) in deposits(2) Recurring operating expenses (109) (117) (6.8) (6.1) Pre-impairment income 52 40 29.0 47.3 New COVID backdrop: supporting clients and reinforcing loan-loss allowances Measures implemented at BPI Impairment losses & other provisions (33) 16 Gains/losses on disposals and other 1 Loan moratoria: Loan moratoria: COVID-19 Reserve build for Pre-tax income 20 56 (64.4) (58.0) Individuals(4) Businesses Public lines(5) COVID-19 1H20 Income tax, minority interest & others (7) (16) (59.1) (58.3) €48 M Net attributable profit 13 40 (66.5) (57.8) ~€3.0Bn ~€2.6Bn ~€0.5Bn €31M in 2Q NII growth and lower expenses support core operating income while higher LLCs mostly reflect reserve build for COVID-19 Committed to support clients and the economic recovery in Portugal Excludes contribution from BPI stakes, which is assigned to the "Investments" business segment. NII excludes cost from funding BFA and BCI which is included in "Investments" segment. As of May 2020. Active customers, 1 st account holders, individuals and companies. (4) Including residential mortgages, consumer loans and car financing. 19 (5) Total amount outstanding, granted or with application in process. The amount outstanding as 30 June 2020 is €0.3Bn. 2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW NII grows as higher volumes and cheap ECB funding offset lower yields NII evolution €M NII bridge Margins Customer spread qoq, €M Customer spread, bps Net loans Client funds CABK BPI -1.3% 1,225 225 223 221 215 198 (24) 49 1,200 ALCO & 1,237 1,241 1,242 1,231 1,225 Client NII(1) 3 3 2 2 1 1,200 other 98 100 107 107 107 108 222 220 219 213 197 NIM 116 bps +2.1% -5 bps vs. 1Q20 1,139 1,141 1,135 1,124 1,093 1,117 1Q20 2Q20 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 • Positive contribution from higher average loan/ALCO volumes : +c.5% and +c.33% in the quarter, respectively • Changes in loan-mix-more business lending and less consumer- reduce loan yields, customer spread and NIM with latter also impacted by a larger balance sheet 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 • Significant growth in deposits results in higher cost of carry +2.1% • Full take-up of TLTRO III to provide support in coming quarters from significantly lower cost of funding Including NII from life-savings insurance. 20 2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW Fees recover post lock-down while life-risk premia remain resilient Net fee evolution €M CABK BPI -4.4% 694 Fee breakdown by main category, 2Q20 in €M and % RECURRENT ASSET INSURANCE WHOLESALE BANKING & OTHER MANAGEMENT(1) DISTRIBUTION BANKING 288 215 47 58 % yoy -14.6% +0.5% -14.7% +97.3% Other insurance revenues show resilience Other insurance revenues(2), €M Equity accounted Life-risk +3.0% 636 656 65 658 612 608 66 61 67 60 57 590 629 597 552 569 551 % qoq -14.3% -6.3% -6.9% +39.8% Monthly fee evolution 222 214 213 178 48 130 180 46 134 219 76 143 190 41 149 187 186 37 44 150 -1.0% 141 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2019 2020 202 193 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 -7.5% Jan-Feb avg. March April May June Recurrent banking & other: mainly reflecting impact of lock-down on e-payment fees (c.-30% qoq)

mainly reflecting impact of lock-down on e-payment fees (c.-30% qoq) AM: show resilience yoy with qoq mainly reflecting impact on average AuMs from market correction in late 1Q

show resilience yoy with qoq mainly reflecting impact on average AuMs from market correction in late 1Q Insurance distribution: lower sales during lock-down with recovery thereafter

lower sales during lock-down with recovery thereafter Wholesale banking: a very strong quarter with a higher contribution yoy and qoq reflecting increased activity Including mutual funds, managed portfolios, SICAVs, pension plans and unit linked. Life-risk revenues and equity accounted income from SCA and other bancassurance stakes from BPI. Growth underpinned by "MyBox" product recurrence and recovery in the SCA non-life JV contribution

non-life JV contribution Life risk continues to support core revenues yoy despite lock- down opportunity cost 21 2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW Sustainable cost decline drives core operating income improvement Recurrent costs significantly reduced €M CABK BPI-3.9% 1,204 1,204 1,189 1,174 1,188 1,157 115 117 116 115 116 109 1,089 1,087 1,073 1,059 1,072 1,048 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 -2.6% Core operating income improvement Recurrent cost bridge, yoy in €M €M +2.6% 1,204 -45 0 + 63 -2 (20) Personnel 1,157 1,719 General Depreciation 1,676 Core Cost- revenues savings -3.9% 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 • Reduced costs across all items • Recurrent cost decline (-2.6% 1H yoy) offsets • Synergies from restructuring(1) and other cost- lower core revenues (-0.5% 1H yoy) savings measures more than offset wage inertia • Core C/I ratio TTM down to 56.7% (-1 pp yoy) • Working on additional cost-saving initiatives FY20E/FY21E recurrent cost targets revised to "<-2% yoy" and "below FY19" respectively (1) Voluntary redundancy programme in 2Q19 (with departures in August 2019) and early retirement programme in 1Q20 (with departures in April 2020). 22 2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW Conservative CoR approach still a priority in view of uncertainties FY20E LLCs frontloaded in 2Q LLCs (€M) and annualised quarterly CoR (%) Building additional reserves for COVID-19 impacts COVID-19 LLCs COVID-19 build, €M Other LLCs(1) 1.27% €1,155M • 1H20 annualised CoR at 106 bps, Annualised quarterly CoR 1H COVID-19 RESERVE BUILD reflecting frontloading of COVID-19 reserve build 819 Breakdown by stage, €M ~106 bps • 2Q COVID-19 LLCs underpinned by new 0.84% Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 CoR 1H20 macro scenarios and conservative approach annualised 461 301 393 515 Breakdown by segment, €M • Recurrent LLCs fall in the quarter helped by extraordinary write-backs 755 Residential Other credit to Businesses 0.20% mortgages individuals • Expect to be closer to upper bound of 0.13% 0.14% 0.14% 400 FY20E guidance but with provisioning 405 432 318 skewed to 1H 123 81 84 88 115 64 1H20 annualised CoR at 106 bps 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Expect to be closer to upper bound of 60-90 bps FY20E guidance Including in 2Q -€42M charge related to legal moratoria (vs. -€6M in 1Q20) and a positive contribution from an extraordinary write-back. 23 2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW Stable NPL ratio and growing coverage NPL increase mostly reflects slowdown in recoveries and sales NPL stock(1), €Bn -11.4% 10.4 10.0 9.0 9.2 8.8 +2.9% Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 OREO exposure remains non-material €973M OREO(2) (CABK ex BPI), as of 30 June 2020 +1.6% ytd NPL% -68 bps yoy while stable qoq/ytd at historically low levels eop

11.7% -68 bps 9.7% vs. Jun-19 8.6% 7.9% 6.9% 6.0% 4.7% 3.6% 3.6% 3.5% YE12 YE13 YE14 YE15 YE16 YE17 YE18 YE19 M-20J-20 Residential Consumer Business Other(3) mortgages lending lending % NPL 3.6% 5.0% 3.0% 5.4% 2Q20 eop Comfortable NPL coverage further reinforced Total NPL coverage allowances, €Bn +19.0% 5.79 5.22 4.86 YE19 Mar-20 Jun-20 NPL coverage ratio 63% Group coverage ratio(4), eop in % +8 pp ytd (1) Includes non-performing contingent liabilities (€347M in 2Q20, including BPI). (2) OREO portfolio available for sale, net of provisions. BPI OREO portfolio net of provisions down to €0M as of 30 June 2020 (versus €1M as of 31 March 2020). Total RE sales (CABK ex BPI) in 1H20 amount to €151M at sale price with 8% capital gain. (3) Includes public sector and other loans to individuals ex consumer lending. (4) Ratio between total impairment allowances on loans to customers and contingent liabilities over non-performing loans and advances to customers and contingent liabilities. Total NPL coverage for CABK ex BPI stands at 61%. 24 2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW Low risk, diversified and highly collateralised loan portfolio Low-risk, diversified and highly collateralised loan portfolio Customer loans (gross), in €Bn and breakdown in % of total as of 30 June 2020 Limited exposure to sectors highly affected by COVID-19 CABK ex BPI: Loan-book by COVID-19 sensitivity(2), €Bn 30 Jun 20 o/w GGLs(1), % I. Loans to individuals 124.2 0.8% Residential mortgages 86.8 0.0% Other loans to individuals 37.3 2.7% o/w consumer loans 14.3 0.0% o/w other 23.0 4.4% II. Loans to businesses 105.9 9.3% Individuals & businesses 230.0 4.7% III. Public sector 12.9 0.0% Total loans 243.0 4.5% Performing loans 234.1 4.7% €218 Bn 210 140 70 0 2Q20 eop High impact (~10%) Tourism and leisure

Transport

Automobile

Oil & gas

Textile

Electronics and house appliances Moderate impact (~27%) Construction and RE

Professional services

Consumer lending

Other corporate lending Low impact (~63%) Energy and residual treatment

Food industry and distribution

Merchandise transport

Online distribution

Pharmacy and health

Technology and telecoms

Mortgages & other loans to indiv. (3)

Public sector lending High impact sectors o/w with guarantee Exposure, €Bn ICO, % other (4), % TOURISM & 8.4 19% 36% LEISURE TRANSPORT 5.0 9% 9% AUTOMOBILE 3.8 12% 6% OIL & GAS 2.4 4% 21% TEXTILE 1.5 30% 13% ELECTRONICS & 0.5 23% 7% APPLIANCES TOTAL HIGH- 21.7 15% 20% IMPACT Pro-memoria Total loans with mortgage guarantee 50.2% 57% Total loans with GGLs(1) 4.5% Total loans with other guarantees 2.5% Collateralised Residential mortgages - average LTV 52.9% Limited exposure to sectors highly affected by COVID-19: ~ 10% of the loan book (2)

COVID-19: 10% of the loan book c.80% of ICO-loans granted (5) to high and moderate impact sectors (o/w 42% to moderate-impact)

ICO-loans granted to high and moderate impact sectors (o/w 42% to moderate-impact) >40% of total exposure in credit to businesses in high and moderate sectors (2) is collateralised

is collateralised Lending to large corporates centered on sector champions: c.50% of high-impact (2) are corporate

high-impact are corporate Low risk appetite: LBO or specialised asset lending not material ~80% of ICO-loans to high and moderate impact sectors(5) (€7.6Bn) Including Loans with public guarantee from ICO (Instituto de crédito official) in Spain and COVID-19 public support lines in Portugal. CABK ex BPI based on internal criteria. Business lending breakdown differs from Pillar 3 report in that the latter follows CNAE (standard industry code) segmentation. Ex consumer lending. (4) Including mortgages, ECAs and other guarantees (ex ICO). 25 (5) In % of ICO loans to businesses outstanding as of 30 June 2020. 2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW Moratoria alleviate temporary customer liquidity problems Customer loans with moratoria Customer loans (gross), in €Bn and breakdown in % of total as of 30 June 2020 Loan-payment moratoria(1) Total loans Loans with moratoria(1) Moratoria (1) Breakdown by stages, in % over total /Total TOTAL Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 €Bn CABK - €Bn BPI-€Bn % €Bn CREDIT TO INDIVIDUALS 74.9% 19.6% 5.5% 12.8 I. Loans to individuals 124.2 9.8 3.1 10.3% CREDIT TO BUSINESSES 91.8% 7.7% 0.5% 2.6 Residential mortgages 86.8 6.8 2.6 10.8% TOTAL(2) 77.8% 17.6% 4.6% 15.5 Other loans to individuals 37.3 3.0 0.5 9.2% 95.4% Performing o/w consumer loans 14.3 1.1 0.4 10.2% Residential mortgages under moratoria, breakdown by LTV o/w other 23.0 1.9 0.1 8.6% 20.5% 35.7% II. Loans to businesses 105.9 0.1 2.6 2.5% LTV ≤ 40% 60% ≥ LTV>40% €9.4Bn III. Public sector 12.9 0.0 0.0 0.1% 10.8% 33.0% Total loans 243.0 9.8 5.7 6.4% LTV > 80% 80% ≥ LTV>60% Loan moratoria already granted. As of 30 June 2020, there are additionally c.56K applications for moratoria under analysis, for a corresponding outstanding balance of €1.3Bn. Including €16M in loans to public sector under moratoria, beside moratoria for credit to individuals and households. % based on outstanding balance. Loan-payment moratoria - as of 30 June 2020 95.4% performing

performing 86% of moratoria in Spain (3) with mortgage guarantee - with low average LTV of 54% Loan-payment moratoria (CABK ex BPI) - as of 24 July 2020 61% are being billed, with c.100% to be billed in October (3)

are being billed, with c.100% to be billed in October c.95% of those being billed are paying their installments (3)

of those being billed are paying their installments Bulk of moratoria will have expired by Q2 2021 26 2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW Strong liquidity boosted by full take-up of TLTRO III High liquidity metrics further reinforced €40.7Bn take-up in TLTRO III.4 and early redemption Total liquid assets, €Bn Other key liquidity metrics, as of 30 June 2020 in June of TLTRO II and LTRO €Bn, as of 30 June 2020 LTRO(4) +21.7% TLTRO II TLTRO III 283% / 198% (1.4) 107 LCR(1) eop/12M avg. (23.3) 49.7 89 +40.7 88 Redemption 31.9 89 NSFR(2) 140% Take-up 54 55 23.3 1.4 9.0 33 Mar-20 Jun-20 34 18 LTD 99% Jun-19 Dec-19 Jun-20 Social COVID-19 bond issued in July HQLAs Other assets eligible as ECB collateral TLTRO III(3) €49.7Bn €1Bn SP 6NC5 at Mid-Swap +117bps Group, as of 30 June 2020 (CABK ex BPI: 283% eop). NSFR end of period. Best estimate according to the new CRR criteria (Regulation (EU) 2019/876 of 20 May 2019). €40.7Bn maturing in 2023 and €9Bn maturing in 2022. (4) Including LTRO in USD ($2Bn in March, equivalent to €1.8Bn). 27 2Q20 QUARTERLY REVIEW Reinforced capital position with wider buffers over requirements Regulatory tailwinds support %CET1 with organic evolution reflecting growth in credit RWA CET1: in % and bps Reinforced solvency and buffers with PF MREL already meeting requirement Group(4), as of 30 June 2020 +48 bps 12.29% 12.01% 11.87% +8 bps -3 bps -11 bps 11.81% Organic Dividend Market & 1H20 capital accrual(2) other Transitional generation(1) IFRS9(3) o/w -12bps from credit RWA growth offset by +15 bps from CRR 2.5 Mar-20 Mar-20 Jun-20 Jun-20 Ex transitional Ex transitional €Bn IFRS9 IFRS9 CET1 17.7 18.1 CET1 ⎢ CET1 ex transit. IFRS9 12.29% ⎢11.81% Tier 1 13.81% Total Capital 15.98% Subordinated MREL 19.82% PF MREL(5) 23.29 % Leverage ratio 5.09% SREP CET1%(6) 8.10% CET1 buffer over SREP 419 bps % CET1 internal target(7) 11.5% MDA buffer 372 bps Dividend accrual(2) (% payout) 43% RWAs 147.8 147.3 Government guarantees and CRR 2.5 mitigate RWA growth Excluding dividend accrual. (2) Dividend accrual corresponding to a payout of 43% (maximum between announced dividend policy and the latest 3-year average payout). (3) Including 22 bps from CRR 2.5. (4) As of 30 June 2020, CABK CET1 ratio on a solo basis is 14.1% and BPI CET1 ratio is 13.8% (13.8% on a solo basis). (5) Our best estimate according to the current eligibility criteria of the SRB, on a consolidated basis. PF the €1Bn SP Social Bond issuance in July (22.6% excluding such issuance). (6) Applying P2R flexibility (CRD-V) and with countercyclical buffer currently at 0.01%. (7) Refer to CNMV Inside Information filing #119 (26 March 2020). 28 Contents 01 02 03 OUR REACTION 2Q20 QUARTERLY FINAL TO THE CRISIS REVIEW REMARKS 29 FINAL REMARKS Facing the COVID crisis from a position of strength 0102 03 Resilient franchise value Strong volume growth and continued market share gains

Activity levels rebound

1H20 core revenues show resilience Improved FY20E-21E cost trajectory 20-21E cost targets reduced

cost targets reduced €300M+ in cost-savings vs. Strategic Plan Facing the crisis from a strong and reinforced financial position FY20E CoR frontloaded in 1H

Capital and liquidity further reinforced and well above targets

Public measures and prudent risk policy support credit metrics

Prepared to help our customers and the economic recovery Ambition for positive 2020 core operating jaws 30 APPENDIX APPENDIX 31 APPENDIX IFRS9 scenarios - Spain & Portugal SPAIN PORTUGAL 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Cum. 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Cum. 20-22E 20-22E Base case (weight: 60%) • Gradual recovery with social distancing Real GDP (yoy) 2.0 -14.0 10.5 3.3 -1.8 2.2 -12.0 8.2 3.5 -1.4 restrictions until 2Q21 • Considering specific/local outbreaks albeit not Unemployment rate (annual average) 14.1 19.3 19.5 17.7 3.6 6.5 11.6 10.5 9.0 2.5 generalised • Difficulties of the tourism sector in Q3 (with House prices (yoy) 3.2 -5.6 -2.3 2.3 -5.6 9.6 -4.1 -2.6 3.4 -3.4 activity levels of 30-50% vs last year) Downside (weight: 20%) • Appearance of outbreaks that force to reinstate Real GDP (yoy) 2.0 -17.0 9.7 4.8 -4.6 2.2 -14.9 7.3 4.1 -5.0 strict lock-down measures Unemployment rate (annual average) 14.1 20.6 21.4 19.2 5.1 6.5 12.9 12.0 10.2 3.7 • Finding of treatment or vaccine is delayed (affecting 2021 touristic season) House prices (yoy) 3.2 -7.7 -5.4 3.1 -10.1 9.6 -6.1 -4.8 4.2 -6.9 Upside (weight: 20%) Real GDP (yoy) 2.0 -12.0 11.3 3.0 1.0 2.2 -9.1 8.2 2.9 1.1 • The pandemic loses strength in 2020 Unemployment rate (annual average) 14.1 18.3 17.7 16.2 2.1 6.5 10.3 9.2 8.1 1.6 • Rapid and effective control of outbreaks House prices (yoy) 3.2 -3.5 -1.4 2.6 -2.4 9.6 -2.0 -1.0 2.4 -0.7 32 APPENDIX 2Q20 P&L Consolidated Income Statement Income statement by perimeter (CABK/BPI) €M €M 1H20 1H19 % yoy 1H20 CABK % yoy 1H20 BPI % yoy Net interest income 2,425 2,478 (2.1) 2,209 (3.1) 215 8.8 Net fees and commissions 1,266 1,248 1.5 1,148 2.4 118 (6.9) Dividends 94 161 (41.6) 52 (54.1) 42 (12.4) Equity accounted 97 209 (53.7) 87 (54.4) 10 (47.5) Trading income 142 261 (45.5) 160 (37.1) (18) Income and expense insurance/reinsurance 292 264 10.5 292 10.5 Other operating income & expenses (199) (176) 12.9 (178) 13.1 (20) 11.5 Gross income 4,117 4,445 (7.4) 3,770 (7.3) 348 (8.6) Recurring operating expenses (2,345) (2,408) (2.6) (2,120) (2.6) (225) (2.9) Extraordinary operating expenses (978) Pre-impairment income 1,772 1,059 67.4 1,650 81.2 122 (17.5) LLPs (1,334) (204) (1,315) (19) Other provisions (184) (91) (183) (1) Gains/losses on disposals and other (49) (38) 31.6 (50) 24.6 1 (73.6) Pre-tax income 204 726 (71.9) 101 (81.1) 103 (45.6) Income tax (1) (104) (99.2) 22 (23) (45.9) Profit for the period 203 622 (67.3) 123 (74.0) 80 (45.5) Minority interests & other (1) (1) Net income 205 622 (67.0) 125 (73.7) 80 (45.5) 33 APPENDIX Segment reporting: additional information Income statement by segment €M Bancassurance Investments BPI 2Q20 % qoq % yoy 2Q20 % qoq % yoy 2Q20 % qoq % yoy Net interest income 1,138 2.0 (3.1) (22) (9.5) (34.7) 109 0.5 7.8 Net fees and commissions 551 (7.7) (3.2) 57 (5.6) (14.2) Dividends and equity accounted 44 4.9 (9.2) 86 (56.4) 4 (29.2) (48.0) Trading income 164 (22.6) (4) 2 Income and expense insurance/reinsurance 141 (5.8) 5.5 Other operating income & expenses (125) 1.9 (11) 18.8 (38.3) Gross income 1,913 3.5 (5.0) 60 (63.5) 161 6.2 2.4 Recurring operating expenses (1,047) (2.2) (3.6) (1) (109) (6.1) (6.8) Extraordinary operating expenses Pre-impairment income 866 11.4 59 (63.9) 52 47.3 29.0 LLPs (787) 49.0 (32) Other provisions (40) (72.0) (6.8) (1) Gains/losses on disposals & other (19) (37.0) (11.8) 1 Pre-tax income 19 (74.4) 59 (63.9) 20 (58.0) (64.4) Income tax 17 5 (33.9) (3.8) (7) (58.3) (59.1) Minority interest & others 2 Net income 38 (43.2) 64 (62.1) 13 (57.8) (66.5) 34 APPENDIX Bancassurance P&L: contribution from insurance Bancassurance P&L 2Q20: contribution from insurance €M Bancassurance o/w Insurance(1) Insurance % qoq Net interest income 1,138 87 5.7 Net fees and commissions 551 (21) (17.6) Income and expense insurance/reinsurance 141 141 (5.8) Income from associates 44 41 26.8 Other revenues 39 3 Gross income 1,913 252 4.6 Recurring operating expenses (1,047) (32) (2.5) Extraordinary operating expenses Pre-impairment income 866 220 5.7 LLPs & other provisions (827) Gains/losses on disposals & other (19) Pre-tax income 19 220 5.7 Income tax & minority interest 19 (54) 3.4 Net income 38 166 6.5 (1) VidaCaixa P&L prior to consolidation. Does not include the fees paid by SegurCaixa Adeslas to the bancassurance business for non-life insurance distribution. 35 APPENDIX CaixaBank standalone: additional information (I/II) Income Statement: 2Q20 Fee breakdown by main category: 2Q20 €M In €M 2Q20 % yoy % qoq Net interest income 1,117 (2.1) 2.2 Net fees and commissions 551 (3.2) (7.7) Income and expense insurance/reinsurance 141 5.6 (5.8) Trading 162 (24.0) Dividends 51 (50.6) Equity accounted 39 (57.3) (18.3) Other operating income/expenses (125) 1.7 136.8 Gross income 1,936 (9.0) 5.5 Recurring operating expenses (1,048) (3.6) (2.2) Extraordinary operating expenses Pre-impairment income 887 16.4 LLPs (787) 49.0 Other provisions (40) (8.3) (72.0) Gains/losses on disposals and other (19) (8.7) (37.0) Pre-tax income 41 (141.4) (32.1) Tax, minority & other 26 (74.1) Net income 67 16.1 % yoy % qoq Recurrent 255 -14.6% -14.8% Banking & other AM 203 +1.2% -7.0% Insurance 35 -14.9% -7.9% distribution Wholesale 58 +100.4% +40.8% banking 36 APPENDIX CaixaBank standalone: additional information (II/II) Customer funds Breakdown, €Bn 30 Jun 20 % ytd % qoq I. On-balance-sheet funds 265.1 6.1 5.7 Demand deposits 192.9 10.2 8.7 Time deposits 17.3 (16.3) (13.4) Insurance 53.2 0.6 2.0 o/w: unit linked 9.6 (0.3) 12.3 Other funds 1.7 29.1 28.4 II. Assets under management 93.6 (3.4) 6.8 Mutual funds 60.6 (4.0) 7.4 Pension plans 33.0 (2.3) 5.9 III. Other managed resources 6.4 67.3 Total customer funds 365.1 4.3 6.7 Loan book Breakdown, €Bn 30 Jun 20 % ytd % qoq I. Loans to individuals 110.9 (0.4) 1.0 Residential mortgages 75.2 (2.5) (1.2) Other loans to individuals 35.7 4.3 6.1 o/w: consumer loans (1) 13.0 (3.3) (4.1) II. Loans to businesses 96.1 17.4 13.6 Corporates and SMEs 90.2 18.7 14.5 Real Estate developers 5.9 0.8 1.6 Loans to individuals & businesses 207.0 7.2 6.5 III. Public sector 11.1 11.1 (11.9) Total loans 218.0 7.3 5.4 Performing loans 209.8 7.4 5.4 Unsecured loans to individuals, excluding those for home purchases. Includes personal loans from CaixaBank, MicroBank and CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, as well as revolving credit card balances (CaixaBank Payments & Consumer) excluding float. 37 APPENDIX Loan yields and wholesale funding (cost and maturities) Loan yields Wholesale funding cost Wholesale funding maturities Front-bookCABK ex BPI and Group back-book yields(1) (bps) CABK ex BPI wholesale funding back-book(2) volumes in €Bn and CABK ex BPI maturities(3), €Bn, as of 30 June 2020 spread over 6M Euribor in bps, as of 30 June 2020 FB Spread BB Volume 287 280 257 252 240 123 124 123 175 116 119 119 2.8 229 225 223 221 215 198 1.6 30.6 29.9 30.9 30.8 31.5 31.3 1.1 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 2020 2021 2022 Front-book yields are compiled from long term lending production data (loans and revolving credit facilities, including those that are syndicated) of CaixaBank,S.A. and MicroBank; excluding public sector. Back book includes all segments. Includes securitisations placed with investors and self-retainedmulti-issuer covered bonds. It does not include the AT1 issued in June 2017 and in March 2018. Wholesale funding figures in the Quarterly Financial Report reflect the Group's funding needs and as such do not include ABS securities and self-retained multi-issuer covered bonds, and include AT1 issuances. Legal maturities. This figure depicts the impact of wholesale issuances in funding costs of the CaixaBank Banking Book. As of 30 June 2020, the spread over 6M Euribor in bps for 2020-21-22 maturities stands at 102, 148 and 96bps respectively. 38 APPENDIX Refinanced loans and classification by stages of gross lending and provisions Refinanced loans As of 30 June 2020, €Bn Group Total O/W NPLs Individuals(1) 4.3 3.3 Businesses (ex-RE) 2.4 1.4 RE developers 0.6 0.3 Public Sector 0.2 0.0 Total 7.4 5.0 Provisions 1.8 1.7 Classification by stages of gross lending and provisions As of 30 June 2020, €M Loan book exposure Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 TOTAL Loans and advances 219,870 14,214 8,873 242,956 Contingent Liabilities 16,284 674 347 17,305 Total loans and advances and 236,153 14,888 9,220 260,261 contingent liabilities Provision Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 TOTAL Loans and advances 994 910 3,750 5,655 Contingent Liabilities 18 13 99 131 Total loans and advances and 1,013 924 3,849 5,786 contingent liabilities (1) Including self-employed. 39 APPENDIX Credit ratings Long term Short term Outlook (1) Baa1 P-2stable (2) BBB+ A-2stable (3) BBB+ F2 negative (4) A R-1 (low) stable Senior Preferred debt Baa1 BBB+ A- A Rating of covered bond program (5) Aa1 (6) AA stable - (7) AAA As of 17 May 2019 As of 29 April 2020 As of 27 March 2020 As of 30 March 2020 As of 17 April 2018 As of 19 March 2019 As of 15 January 2020 40 APPENDIX Glossary (I/V) In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), this document includes certain Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) as defined in the guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority on 30 June 2015 (ESMA/2015/1057) (the "ESMA Guidelines"). CaixaBank uses certain APMs, which have not been audited, for a better understanding of the company's financial performance. These measures are considered additional disclosures and in no case replace the financial information prepared under IFRS. Moreover, the way the Group defines and calculates these measures may differ to the way similar measures are calculated by other companies. Accordingly, they may not be comparable. ESMA guidelines define an APM as a financial measure of historical or future performance, financial position, or cash flows, other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework. In accordance with these guidelines, following is a list of the APMs used, along with a reconciliation between certain management indicators and the indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS. Term Definition AC Amortised cost. ALCO Asset - Liability Committee. AT1 Additional Tier 1: capital instruments that are continuous (no fixed maturity), including preferred shares and high contingent convertible securities. AuM / AM Assets under Management, include mutual funds (with SICAVs and managed portfolios), pension plans and unit linked. B/S Balance sheet. CET1 Common Equity Tier 1. Consumer loans (Group) Unsecured loans to individuals, excluding those for home purchases. Includes personal loans from CaixaBank, BPI, MicroBank and CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, as well as revolving credit card balances (CaixaBank Payments & Consumer) excluding float. CoR Cost of risk: total allowances for insolvency risk divided by average lending, gross, plus contingent liabilities, using management criteria. Core C/I ratio Core cost-to-income ratio: operating expenses (administrative expenses, depreciation and amortisation) stripping out extraordinary expenses divided by core revenues for the last 12 months. Core operating income Core revenues minus recurrent operating expenses. Core revenues Group: Sum of NII, Fees and other revenues from insurance (life-risk premia, equity accounted income from SegurCaixa Adeslas and other bancassurance stakes of BPI). CABK ex BPI: Sum of NII, Fees and other revenues from insurance (life-risk premia and equity accounted income from SegurCaixa Adeslas). CRD-V Capital Requirements Directive - V. CRR Capital requirements regulation. 41 APPENDIX Glossary (II/V) Term Definition Customer spread Difference between: • Average rate of return on loans (annualised income for the quarter from loans and advances divided by the net average balance of loans and advances for the quarter); and • Average rate for retail deposits (annualised quarterly cost of retail deposits divided by the average balance of those same retail deposits for the quarter, excluding subordinated liabilities). eop End of period. FB / BB Front book / back book referring to the yield on loans and the cost of retail deposits (%). FL IFRS9 Fully loaded IFRS9 (International Financial Reporting Standards). FV-OCI Fair Value in Other Comprehensive Income. Gains/losses on Gains/losses on derecognition of assets and others. Includes the following line items: disposals & others • Impairment/(reversal) of impairment on investments in joint ventures or associates; • Impairment/(reversal) of impairment on non-financial assets; • Gains/(losses) on derecognition of non-financial assets and investments, net; • Negative goodwill recognised in profit or loss; • Profit/(loss) from non-current assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale not qualifying as discontinued operations, net. GGLs Government guaranteed loans. ICO Instituto de Crédito Oficial. HQLA High quality liquid assets. Income and expenses Margin obtained from the difference between premia and claims on life-risk products. from insurance LBO Leverage Buy Out. LCR Liquidity coverage ratio: High quality liquid asset amount (HQLA) / Total net cash outflow amount. LLCs Loan-loss charges. 42 APPENDIX Glossary (III/V) Term Definition (Loan) Impairment losses Allowances for insolvency risk and charges to provisions. Includes the following line items: and other provisions • Impairment/(reversal) of impairment losses on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss and net gains/(losses) on adjustments. • Provisions/(reversal) of provisions. of which: Allowances for insolvency risk. • Impairment/(reversal) of impairment losses on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss corresponding to Loans and advances to customers, using management criteria. • Provisions/(reversal) of provisions corresponding to Provisions for contingent liabilities, using management criteria. of which: Other charges to provisions. • Impairment/(reversal) of impairment losses on financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss, excluding balances corresponding to Loans and advances to customers, using management criteria. • Provisions/(reversal) of provisions, excluding provisions corresponding to contingent liabilities using management criteria. LTD Loan to deposits: quotient between: • Net loans and advances to customers using management criteria excluding brokered loans (funded by public institutions); • Customer deposits on the balance sheet. L/t savings Long-term savings: also referred to as AuM and insurance funds, include mutual funds (with SICAVs and managed portfolios), pension plans, unit linked and saving insurance. LTRO Long Term Refinancing Operation. LTV Loan To Value. MDA Maximum Distributable Amount. Minority interests & other Profit/(loss) attributable to minority interests and others. Includes the following line items: • Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to minority interests (non-controlling interests); • Profit/(loss) after tax from discontinued operations. MREL Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities to absorb losses, includes instruments eligible for total capital, senior debt non-preferred, senior debt preferred and other instruments ranking pari-passu with the latter, at Single Resolution Board's criteria. Net fees and Net fee and commission income. Includes the following line items: commissions • Fee and commission income; • Fee and commission expenses. NII Net interest income. 43 APPENDIX Glossary (IV/V) Term Definition NIM Net interest margin, also Balance sheet spread, difference between: • Average rate of return on assets (annualised interest income for the quarter divided by total average assets for the quarter); and • Average cost of funds (annualised interest expenses for the quarter divided by total average funds for the quarter). NPL coverage ratio Quotient between: • Total credit loss provisions for loans to customers and contingent liabilities, using management criteria; • Non-performing loans and advances to customers and contingent liabilities, using management criteria. NPL ratio Non-performing loan ratio. Quotient between: • Non-performing loans and advances to customers and contingent liabilities, using management criteria; • Total gross loans to customers and contingent liabilities, using management criteria. NPL stock / NPLs Non-performing loans including non-performing contingent liabilities. NSFR Net stable funding ratio. Operating expenses Include the following line items: • Administrative expenses; • Depreciation and amortization. OREO Other Real Estate Owned: repossessed real estate assets available for sale. OCI Other comprehensive income. P&L Profit and Loss Account. P2R Pillar 2 Requirement. PF Pro Forma. Pre-impairment income (+) Gross income; (-) Operating expenses RE Real estate. ROTE Return On Tangible Equity. Quotient between: • Profit attributable to the Group (adjusted by the amount of the Additional Tier 1 coupon, registered in shareholder equity). • 12-month average shareholder equity plus valuation adjustments deducting intangible assets using management criteria (calculated as the value of intangible assets in the public balance sheet, plus the intangible assets and goodwill associated with investees, net of provisions, recognised in Investments in joint ventures and associates in the public balance sheet). 44 APPENDIX Glossary (V/V) Term Definition RWAs Risk Weighted Assets. SCA SegurCaixa Adeslas. SMEs Small and medium enterprises. SP Senior preferred debt. SRB Single Resolution Board. SREP Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process. Subordinated MREL Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities to absorb losses, includes instruments eligible for total capital and senior debt non-preferred. Tier 1 Tier 1 capital is the primary funding source of the bank. This bank's core capital includes disclosed reserves -that appears on the bank's financial statements- and equity capital. TLTRO Targeted long-term refinancing operation conducted by the European Central Bank. Total liquid assets Sum of HQLAs (High Quality Liquid Assets within the meaning of Commission Delegated Regulation of 10 October 2014) and the available balance under the facility with the European Central Bank (non- HQLA). Trading income Gains/(losses) on financial assets and liabilities. Includes the following line items: • Gains/(losses) on de-recognition of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value through profit or loss, net; • Gains/(losses) on financial assets not designated for trading that must be designated at fair value through profit or loss, net; • Gains/(losses) on financial assets and liabilities held for trading, net; • Gains/(losses) from hedge accounting, net; • Exchange differences, net. TTM Trailing 12 months. 45 investors@caixabank.com www.CaixaBank.com Pintor Sorolla, 2-4 46002 Valencia +34 93 411 75 03 Spain Av. Diagonal, 621-629 - Barcelona Attachments Original document

