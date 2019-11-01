CaixaBank S A : , named Best Private Bank in Spain 2019 by The Banker/PWM (Financial Times Group)

Jordi Gual, CaixaBank's chairman, and Gonzalo Gortázar, CaixaBank's CEO

• The Financial Times Group magazines have acknowledged the bank for its leadership with a constantly evolving value proposition, its wide range of products and services, its determined commitment to the best customer experience and its constant innovation.



• The CaixaBank private banking business has more than 60,000 customers in Spain and manages nearly €65 billion euros in assets.



• In 2019, CaixaBank Banca Privada has also been named 'Best Private Bank in the world for its digital client communication' by PWM magazine.

CaixaBank, Spain's leading retail bank with Jordi Gual as Chairman and Gonzalo Gortázar as CEO, has been named 'Best Private Bank in Spain in 2019' by the magazines The Banker and PWM, of the Financial Times Group, at the Global Private Banking Awards 2019. For eleven years these magazines have awarded excellence in the private banking sector.

The jury highlighted CaixaBank's private banking business for its leadership with a constantly evolving value proposition, its wide range of products and services, its determined commitment for the best customer experience and its constant innovation. This is the first time that the bank has received this award.

For Gonzalo Gortázar, CaixaBank's CEO, 'this recognition rewards an innovative private banking business model focused on the needs of each customer, with a skilled team of professionals, that is integrated into the business network that powers the Group's capabilities. The CaixaBank 2019-2021 Strategic Plan establishes -as one of our priorities- the best customer experience and commitment to ongoing innovation, under the values of quality, trust and social commitment. This is what consolidates us as a leading bank in Spain and of international renown'.

A value proposition adapted to each customer

CaixaBank Banca Privada has a value proposition adapted to the needs of each customer that offers a range of services, from independent advice to the best execution services.

CaixaBank Wealth is the first independent advisory unit integrated into a banking organisation in Spain. The organisational structure is separate and the advisory service fees are charged transparently, enabling the customer to know the associated cost in advance with utmost clarity. Furthermore, the customer has access to a broader range of products and services, giving them access to passive management and sales commission-free options on different financial instruments.

The CaixaBank's private banking model combines the service of the more than 4,500 branches of the Group and support from a team of more than 600 professionals specialised in private banking. It has 52 private banking centres distributed throughout Spain. At the close of 2018, CaixaBank Banca Privada had 60,023 customers and €64.9 billion in assets under management.

In line with the CaixaBank Strategic Plan, the strategy of the private banking business is focused on offering highly qualified, committed and talented managers, and the latest technologies, with the aim of offering the best customer experience at any time and anywhere.

Wide range and ongoing innovation

In 2019, CaixaBank Banca Privada has launched various new products and services, such as the Master Portfolios, a new portfolio management model that highlights all of the bank's capabilities in terms of management, analysis, monitoring and control, supplementing them with knowledge and specialisation -both in geographic aspects and in certain asset types- of the best international managers with custom-made advisory mandates.

CaixaBank has also launched Ocean, the first third-party fund platform with customised information and conditions for each customer according to their service model. Ocean, which is accessible from the bank's online banking website and mobile application, enables users to choose and subscribe to 2,000 funds from more than 140 international managers.

As a result of its commitment to innovation and service to the customer, in 2019 CaixaBank Banca Privada has also been acknowledged by the British magazine PWM as the 'Best Private Bank in the world for its digital client communication', at the PWM Wealth Tech Awards.

About The Banker

The Banker is a British publication owned by the Financial Times Group that has been providing economic and financial information since 1926. It also covers news on markets; banking, regulation and risk; and transactions and technology.

The Banker also organises other awards, such as the Tech Projects Awards, which recognise the best projects developed by financial institutions that have stood out during the year for their innovation and contribution to the technological transformation of the global financial sector.

This year, CaixaBank has been awarded a prize in the Delivery Channels category, for its ATMs with biometric technology, the world's first ATMs to allow withdrawals using facial recognition and without having to enter a PIN.

About PWM

PWM is a British publication by the Financial Times Group with headquarters in London, founded in 2001 and specialising in analysing the growth strategies of European international private banks and of the regional financial institutions in which they operate.

Among others prizes, every year the magazine gives its PWM Wealth Tech Awards, in which this year CaixaBank Banca Privada was named the 'Best Private Banking institution in the world for its digital client communication'.