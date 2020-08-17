Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.    CALM

CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.

(CALM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cal Maine Foods : Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock by Jean Reed Adams, the wife of the Company’s late founder, Fred R. Adams, Jr. (“Mr. Adams”), and a trust of which the four daughters of Mr. Adams, Luanne Adams, Nancy Adams Briggs, Laurel Adams Krodel, and Dinnette Adams Baker, are beneficiaries (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”), subject to market conditions and other factors. The Selling Stockholders are also expected to grant the underwriters of the offering an option to purchase within 30 days up to an additional 900,000 shares or common stock, if any.

BofA Securities is acting as lead book-running manager and representative of the underwriters for the offering. Stephens Inc. is also acting as a book-running manager for the offering. The Company is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the offering by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders have informed the Company that they are selling the above shares to pay estate taxes resulting from the passing of Mr. Adams and to generate liquidity.

A registration statement (including prospectus) relating to these securities was filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Information about the offering is available in the preliminary prospectus supplement filed by the Company with the SEC today. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

The offering of these securities is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates and projections regarding our company and our industry. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, among others, (i) the risk factors set forth in the Company’s SEC filings (including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K), (ii) the risks and hazards inherent in the shell egg business (including disease, pests, weather conditions and potential for recall), (iii) changes in the demand for and market prices of shell eggs and feed costs, (iv) our ability to predict and meet demand for cage-free and other specialty eggs, (v) risks, changes or obligations that could result from our future acquisition of new flocks or businesses and risks or changes that may cause conditions to completing a pending acquisition not to be met, (vi) risks relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) adverse results in pending litigation matters. In addition, the Company continues to assess the impact of the recently enacted federal tax reform legislation on its business and consolidated financial statements. SEC filings may be obtained from the SEC or the Company’s website, www.calmainefoods.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because, while we believe the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Further, the forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the respective dates thereof, or if no date is stated, as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intent or obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.
04:07pCAL MAINE FOODS : Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stock
BU
07/20CAL-MAINE FOODS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
07/20CAL MAINE FOODS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
07/20CAL-MAINE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/20CAL-MAINE FOODS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/20CAL MAINE FOODS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
07/15CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC. : annual earnings release
07/06CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC. : Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 202..
BU
06/29CAL-MAINE FOODS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/29CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC. : Announces Publication of 2019 Sustainability Overview
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 427 M - -
Net income 2021 68,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 2 244 M 2 244 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 549
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 45,33 $
Last Close Price 46,45 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adolphus B. Baker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sherman L. Miller President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Max P. Bowman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, Director & VP
Letitia Callender Hughes Independent Director
James E. Poole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.8.66%2 244
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.75.59%49 759
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-13.57%21 807
CORTEVA INC0.00%20 863
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED88.67%15 676
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS20.91%8 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group