Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. : Names Max Bowman Chief Financial Officer

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that Max P. Bowman
has been named vice president and chief financial officer, effective
October 5, 2018. Bowman was also elected to the Company’s Board of
Directors at the annual meeting of shareholders held today in Jackson.
Bowman will replace Tim Dawson, whose planned retirement from the
Company was effective today.
Commenting on the announcement, Dolph Baker, chairman and chief
executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, said, “Max Bowman is well
qualified to assume these important roles with our senior management
team and Board of Directors. Having joined the Company in June, he has
worked closely with Tim Dawson to ensure a smooth transition. He brings
significant expertise in accounting, finance, acquisitions and business
development, as well as valuable experience in financial management of a
public company. We also look forward to working with Max in the
important work of our Board of Directors as we continue to execute our
growth strategy.
“We want to thank Tim Dawson for his many years of dedicated service to
Cal-Maine Foods. Since he joined the Company in 2005, we have
experienced impressive growth and success under his capable financial
leadership. Tim will be missed by everyone at Cal-Maine Foods, but we
wish him all the best in his retirement,” added Baker.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading,
packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free,
organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is
headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and
distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and
sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern,
southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
