Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. : to Participate in Stephens 2019 Fall Investment Conference

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that management will participate in the Stephens 2019 Fall Investment Conference to be held November 13-15, 2019, at The Omni Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

The presentation by Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer, and Max Bowman, vice president and chief financial officer, will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, November 14, 2019, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.calmainefoods.com and a replay will be available for 30 days.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005213/en/