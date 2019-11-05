Log in
CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.

(CALM)
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. : to Participate in Stephens 2019 Fall Investment Conference

0
11/05/2019

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that management will participate in the Stephens 2019 Fall Investment Conference to be held November 13-15, 2019, at The Omni Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

The presentation by Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer, and Max Bowman, vice president and chief financial officer, will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, November 14, 2019, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.calmainefoods.com and a replay will be available for 30 days.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 279 M
EBIT 2020 -21,3 M
Net income 2020 6,80 M
Finance 2020 229 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 292x
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,38x
EV / Sales2021 1,24x
Capitalization 1 992 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 38,25  $
Last Close Price 40,91  $
Spread / Highest target 10,0%
Spread / Average Target -6,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adolphus B. Baker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sherman L. Miller President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Max P. Bowman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, Director & VP
Fred R. Adams Chairman-Emeritus
Letitia Callender Hughes Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.-3.30%1 992
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%29 816
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%29 416
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%8 016
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%7 630
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 774
