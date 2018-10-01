Cal Maine Foods : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today reported results for the
first quarter (thirteen weeks) ended September 1, 2018.
Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 were $340.6 million, a
29.6 percent increase, compared to $262.8 million for the first quarter
of fiscal 2018. The Company reported net income of $12.4 million, or
$0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2019,
compared to a loss of $16.0 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted
share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2018.
Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods,
Inc., stated, “We were pleased to begin fiscal 2019 with a solid
financial and operating performance, as we experienced more favorable
market conditions than a year ago. Our sales for the first quarter were
up 29.6 percent, reflecting higher average customer selling prices for
shell eggs and consistent sales volumes compared with the same period a
year ago.
“While we experienced some volatility in market prices during the
quarter, our average customer selling price for shell eggs was up 28.5
percent compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2018. According to
recent reports from IRI, a consumer market research firm, demand trends
have been favorable for retail customers. Food service demand remained
steady and year-to-date shell egg exports were slightly higher than the
same period last year. Together, these trends have supported market
prices with a manageable level of egg supply. Although overall egg
production growth has been modest, according to recent USDA reports, the
number of chicks hatched has increased 11 percent since the beginning of
calendar 2018, indicating future increases in laying hen numbers. Given
these trends, the potential increase in the shell egg supply could
create additional pricing pressure.
“Total dozens sold of specialty eggs, excluding co-pack sales, were up
9.7 percent over the same period last year, as consumer demand for
specialty eggs has continued to support this segment of the egg market.
Specialty egg prices were steady for the first quarter of fiscal 2019,
with the average customer selling price at approximately the same level
as a year ago. Specialty egg revenue was 34.2 percent of our total shell
egg revenue, compared with 39.6 percent for the first quarter of fiscal
2018, due to higher market prices for non-specialty eggs in the current
period. We remain focused on providing our customers with a favorable
product mix of healthy and affordable options including conventional,
cage-free, nutritionally enhanced and organic eggs.
“With the expected increase in demand for cage-free eggs, we are
prepared to meet the needs of national retail grocery stores and
restaurant chains who have pledged to move away from conventional eggs.
We currently have additional capital projects underway to convert
Cal-Maine Foods’ facilities to convertible/cage-free capacity and
replace less efficient production. These projects are designed to offer
the flexibility to produce conventional eggs or cage-free eggs, allowing
us to more effectively manage our future product mix.
“Our operations ran well through the summer, and we reported operating
income of $12.7 million compared with an operating loss of $24.4 million
for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. For the first quarter of fiscal
2019, our farm production costs per dozen were up 7.3 percent, primarily
due to increased feed costs. For the first quarter of fiscal 2019, our
overall production was down 2.0 percent compared with a year ago, as we
adjusted flock rotations to maximize production for the upcoming holiday
season. Our feed costs per dozen were up 10.1 percent, due to the higher
cost of feed ingredients, primarily soybean meal. Based on the USDA’s
estimates for a record harvest for this year’s corn and soybean crops,
we expect to have an ample supply of feed ingredients for fiscal 2019.
However, grain prices have been volatile with the recently imposed
international tariffs creating market uncertainty.
“In spite of changing market conditions, we remain focused on the
aspects of our business that we can control. As always, we will manage
our operations as efficiently as possible, strive to provide a favorable
product mix, including cage-free and other specialty eggs, and continue
to meet the needs of our valued customers with exceptional service. We
look forward to the opportunities ahead for Cal-Maine Foods in fiscal
2019,” said Baker.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2019, Cal-Maine Foods will pay a cash
dividend of approximately $0.085 per share to holders of its common and
Class A common stock. Pursuant to Cal-Maine Foods’ variable dividend
policy, for each quarter for which the Company reports net income, the
Company pays a cash dividend to shareholders in an amount equal to
one-third of such quarterly income. Following a quarter for which the
Company does not report net income, the Company will not pay a dividend
with respect to that quarter or for a subsequent profitable quarter
until the Company is profitable on a cumulative basis computed from the
date of the last quarter for which a dividend was paid. The amount paid
could vary slightly based on the amount of outstanding shares on the
record date. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2018, to holders of
record on October 31, 2018.
Selected operating statistics for the first quarter of fiscal 2019
compared with the prior-year period are shown below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
September 1,
2018
|
|
|
September 2,
2017
|
Dozen Eggs Sold (000)
|
|
|
250,060
|
|
|
|
249,464
|
|
Dozen Eggs Produced (000)
|
|
|
209,212
|
|
|
|
213,570
|
|
% Specialty Sales (dozen)*
|
|
|
23.8
|
%
|
|
|
21.7
|
%
|
% Specialty Sales (dollars)*
|
|
|
34.2
|
%
|
|
|
39.6
|
%
|
Net Average Selling Price (per dozen)
|
|
|
$
|
1.307
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.017
|
|
Net Average Selling Price Specialty Eggs (per dozen)*
|
|
|
$
|
1.890
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.878
|
|
Feed Cost (per dozen)
|
|
|
$
|
0.413
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.375
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Excludes co-pack specialty eggs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading,
packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free,
organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is
headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and
distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and
sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern,
southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Statements contained in this press release that are not historical
facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking
statements are based on management’s current intent, belief,
expectations, estimates and projections regarding our company and our
industry. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and
involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are
difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. The factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in
the forward-looking statements include, among others, (i) the
risk factors set forth in the Company’s SEC filings (including its
Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current
Reports on Form 8-K), (ii) the risks and hazards inherent in the
shell egg business (including disease, pests, weather conditions and
potential for recall), (iii) changes in the demand for and market prices
of shell eggs and feed costs, (iv) our ability to predict and meet
demand for cage-free and other specialty eggs, (v) risks, changes or
obligations that could result from our future acquisition of new flocks
or businesses and risks or changes that may cause conditions to
completing a pending acquisition not to be met, and (vi) adverse
results in pending litigation matters. SEC filings may be obtained
from the SEC or the Company’s website, www.calmainefoods.com.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking
statements because, while we believe the assumptions on which the
forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, there can be no
assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be
accurate. Further, the forward-looking
statements included herein are only made as of the respective dates
thereof, or if no date is stated, as of the date hereof. Except as
otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intent or obligation to
publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise.
|
|
|
|
|
CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
September 1,
2018
|
|
|
September 2,
2017
|
Net sales
|
|
|
$
|
340,583
|
|
|
|
$
|
262,845
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
283,455
|
|
|
|
245,509
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
57,128
|
|
|
|
17,336
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expense
|
|
|
44,510
|
|
|
|
41,710
|
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
12,677
|
|
|
|
(24,378
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
3,816
|
|
|
|
(139
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
16,493
|
|
|
|
(24,517
|
)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
3,750
|
|
|
|
(8,340
|
)
|
Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
12,743
|
|
|
|
(16,177
|
)
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
338
|
|
|
|
(184
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.
|
|
|
$
|
12,405
|
|
|
|
$
|
(15,993
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.33
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.33
|
)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
48,390
|
|
|
48,330
|
Diluted
|
|
|
48,516
|
|
|
48,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
|
SUMMARY BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 1, 2018
|
|
|
June 2, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and short-term investments
|
|
|
$
|
321,412
|
|
|
|
$
|
331,017
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
94,548
|
|
|
85,839
|
Inventories
|
|
|
171,144
|
|
|
168,644
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
4,116
|
|
|
2,020
|
Current assets
|
|
|
591,220
|
|
|
587,520
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment (net)
|
|
|
421,717
|
|
|
425,384
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
139,158
|
|
|
137,543
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
1,152,095
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,150,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
$
|
93,208
|
|
|
|
$
|
87,209
|
Accrued dividends payable
|
|
|
4,135
|
|
|
17,093
|
Current maturities of long-term debt and capital lease obligations
|
|
|
3,271
|
|
|
3,536
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
100,614
|
|
|
107,838
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt and capital lease obligations, less current maturities
|
|
|
1,496
|
|
|
2,554
|
Deferred income taxes and other liabilities
|
|
|
84,421
|
|
|
84,373
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
965,564
|
|
|
955,682
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
$
|
1,152,095
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,150,447
