California Bank of Commerce Moves Into Sacramento

OAKLAND, Calif., April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce (CBC), is making a move into the Sacramento market, focusing on full-service commercial banking for mid-market businesses.



Scott Myers is joining the CBC C-suite as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer to lead growth in the market. Myers is a veteran banker with more than 15 years of experience in the Sacramento area. He most recently served as Wells Fargo Senior Vice President and Region Manager.

CBC has nearly 12 years of experience adding value to middle market companies with $20 to $200 million in revenue. It provides customized, solutions-based banking services to manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers, contractors, and the professional service companies that support them. It sees Sacramento as a vibrant economy with unmet banking needs in its niche. Local operations begin May 1.

“We have long had a desire to grow the Bank in Sacramento, said Steve Shelton, President and CEO of California Bank of Commerce. “We needed the key ingredient: access to talented bankers. We found that in Scott Myers and his team.”

Added Myers, “As a Sacramento native, I see the opportunity for community business banking as three-fold: banking in the community, investing in the community and making decisions in the community. The foundation of success is relationships – it takes quality people.”

Local veteran bankers Chris Barr and Roger Godfrey will also join the Sacramento team. CBC plans to build out a full-service local office over the next few months.

Sacramento joins California Bank of Commerce’s other offices in Oakland, Walnut Creek, Lafayette, Fremont and San Jose.

For more information about California Bank of Commerce, visit www.californiabankofcommerce.com .

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com .

Contact California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751

President and CEO

seshelton@bankcbc.com

Randall D. Greenfield, (510) 457-3769

Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

rgreenfield@bankcbc.com