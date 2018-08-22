Log in
UPDATE - California Bank of Commerce Strengthens Emerging Business Division with Veteran Industry Leadership

08/22/2018 | 12:49am CEST

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce, a San Francisco Bay Area business bank, today announced it has added small business banking leaders Maria Aberin and Karine Decker to its growing Emerging Business Division. The Emerging Business team provides loans, lines of credit, deposit and cash management solutions to growing businesses that have achieved profitability. The Emerging Business Division specializes in loans and lines of credit guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, which provide longer terms and higher advance rates than conventional commercial loans.

“Maria and Karine have deep experience in building small business relationships and working with entrepreneurs and business owners to optimize their growth strategies and long-term financial needs,” said Roxann Middleton Burns, Executive Vice President of Emerging Business at California Bank of Commerce.

Maria Aberin brings 25 years of commercial and Small Business Administration lending leadership to her position as Senior Vice President with California Bank of Commerce. She has been serving the local business community in the South Bay and working with successful business owners and partners in this market since she started her career in banking. Her expertise in small business lending, excellent skills in business development, and years of experience in relationship portfolio management complement the growth strategies of the Emerging Business Division. She earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Santa Clara University and is an alumna of the Wells Fargo formal credit training program. Maria is an active volunteer at Most Holy Trinity School and Saint Francis of Assisi Church in San Jose.

Karine Decker joined the bank as Vice President after 15 years of experience in small business lending, specializing in Small Business Administration loans. Prior to joining California Bank of Commerce, she served as a business development officer for various lending institutions in the Midwest before moving to the Bay Area in 2016. She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and received a finance professional certification from the National Development Council. Karine is involved in several business and community groups, including her local rotary chapter and chamber where she serves as co-chair of the community relations committee.

To learn more about California Bank of Commerce’s Emerging Business Division, please visit: https://www.californiabankofcommerce.com/cbc-emerging-business/.

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce
California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. The stock trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contact California BanCorp
Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751
President and CEO
seshelton@bankcbc.com

Randall D. Greenfield, (510) 457-3769
Senior EVP and Chief Financial Officer
rgreenfield@bankcbc.com

Roxann Middleton Burns, (408) 606-6606
Executive Vice President
rburns@bankcbc.com

Maria Aberin, (408) 606-6601
Senior Vice President
maberin@bankcbc.com

Karine Decker, (510) 457-3748
Vice President
kdecker@bankcbc.com

Media Contact
Caitie Nolan, (925) 790-2748
AMF Media Group
caitie@amfmediagroup.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
