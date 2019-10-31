Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming November Conferences

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies in select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the Company will participate in the following conferences in November:



LSX Inv€$tival Showcase in Partnership with Jefferies

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:15 (GMT) Presenter: David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Caladrius Biosciences Location: Hilton Waldorf in London, UK

Management will host one-on-one meetings at the showcase and the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference. To inquire about arranging a meeting with management, please contact John Menditto, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019

Abstract Title: Clinical Trial of Autologous CD34 Cell Therapy for Treatment of Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction in Patients with Angina and Non-obstructive Coronary Arteries Date & Time: Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3:35pm (ET) Presenter: C. Noel Bairey Merz, M.D., Director of Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dr. Noel Bairey Merz is on Caladrius’ cardiovascular disease scientific advisory board and will be presenting the preliminary results from our Phase 2 ESCaPE-CMD study in patients with coronary microvascular dysfunction.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius is a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Our leadership team collectively has decades of biopharmaceutical development experience and world-recognized scientific achievement in the fields of cardiovascular and autoimmune disease, among other areas. Our current product candidates include three developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases based on our CD34+ cell therapy platform: CLBS12, recipient of a SAKIGAKE designation in Japan and advanced therapy medicinal product classification (ATMP) in Europe, eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Japan based on an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS16, subject of the proof-of-concept ESCaPE-CMD clinical trial in the U.S.A. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS14, recipient of a RMAT designation in the U.S.A. and for which we are in preparation to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial in no option refractory disabling angina. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com .

