Caladrius Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

04/03/2019 | 08:31am EDT

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative products that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses and with a focus on select cardiovascular indications, announced today that David Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Caladrius Biosciences, will present a corporate overview at the following upcoming conferences:

26th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry

 Date & Time:Friday, April 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (EDT)
 Venue:Millennium Broadway Hotel & Conference Center in New York City

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019

 Date & Time:Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (PDT)
 Venue:Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas

About Caladrius Biosciences
Caladrius is a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative products that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Our leadership team collectively has decades of biopharmaceutical development experience and world-recognized scientific achievement in the fields of cardiovascular and autoimmune disease, among other areas. The Company’s goal is to build a broad portfolio of novel and versatile products that address important unmet medical needs. Our current product candidates include three developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases based on our CD34 cell therapy platform: CLBS12, recipient of SAKIGAKE designation, in Phase 2 testing in Japan and eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS14-CMD, in Phase 2 testing for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS14-NORDA (formerly CLBS14-RfA) in late-stage development for no option refractory disabling angina for which it has received RMAT designation. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone:  +1-908-842-0084
Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com

Caladrius_Logo_March_2017.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
