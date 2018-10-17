NeoStem : Caladrius Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming October Conferences

Caladrius Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming October Conferences

Company Receives 'Buzz of BIO' Award at the 2018 BIO Investor Forum

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (September 27, 2018) - Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) ('Caladrius' or the 'Company'), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company with multiple technology platforms targeting autoimmune and select cardiovascular indications, announced today that management will participate at the following conferences in October:

2018 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa - Partnering Forum

Date & Time: Thursday, October 4th at 2:15 p.m. Pacific time

Presenter: Douglas Losordo, M.D., Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development, Chief Medical Officer

Venue: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa in La Jolla, California

2018 BIO Investor Forum

Date & Time: Thursday, October 18th at 10:45 a.m. Pacific time

Presenter: David Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

Venue: Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California

In recognition of the Company's achievements as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) named Caladrius the Buzz of BIO winner in the 'Late Stage Leader ' category. Buzz of BIO is a contest organized by BIO to recognize the most innovative companies who will be participating in the 2018 BIO Investor Forum.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative products that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Our leadership team collectively has decades of biopharmaceutical development experience and world-recognized scientific achievement in the fields of cardiovascular and autoimmune disease, among other areas. The Company's goal is to build a broad portfolio of novel and versatile products that address important unmet medical needs. Our current product candidates include two clinical-stage treatments for cardiovascular diseases based on our CD34 cell therapy platform: CLBS12, recipient of SAKIGAKE designation, in Phase 2 testing in Japan and eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; and CLBS14, in Phase 2 testing for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction and in late-stage clinical development for refractory angina for which it has received RMAT designation. Caladrius' autoimmune product candidate in Phase 2 testing, CLBS03, is an ex vivo expanded polyclonal T regulatory cell therapy for the treatment of recent-onset type 1 diabetes. CLBS03 has been awarded Fast Track and Orphan designations by the FDA. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

