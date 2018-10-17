Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Caladrius Biosciences Inc    CLBS

CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC (CLBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NeoStem : Caladrius Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming October Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 05:38pm CEST

Caladrius Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming October Conferences

Company Receives 'Buzz of BIO' Award at the 2018 BIO Investor Forum

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (September 27, 2018) - Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) ('Caladrius' or the 'Company'), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company with multiple technology platforms targeting autoimmune and select cardiovascular indications, announced today that management will participate at the following conferences in October:

2018 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa - Partnering Forum

Date & Time: Thursday, October 4th at 2:15 p.m. Pacific time
Presenter: Douglas Losordo, M.D., Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development, Chief Medical Officer
Venue: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa in La Jolla, California

2018 BIO Investor Forum

Date & Time: Thursday, October 18th at 10:45 a.m. Pacific time
Presenter: David Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
Venue: Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California

In recognition of the Company's achievements as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) named Caladrius the Buzz of BIO winner in the 'Late Stage Leader ' category. Buzz of BIO is a contest organized by BIO to recognize the most innovative companies who will be participating in the 2018 BIO Investor Forum.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative products that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Our leadership team collectively has decades of biopharmaceutical development experience and world-recognized scientific achievement in the fields of cardiovascular and autoimmune disease, among other areas. The Company's goal is to build a broad portfolio of novel and versatile products that address important unmet medical needs. Our current product candidates include two clinical-stage treatments for cardiovascular diseases based on our CD34 cell therapy platform: CLBS12, recipient of SAKIGAKE designation, in Phase 2 testing in Japan and eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; and CLBS14, in Phase 2 testing for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction and in late-stage clinical development for refractory angina for which it has received RMAT designation. Caladrius' autoimmune product candidate in Phase 2 testing, CLBS03, is an ex vivo expanded polyclonal T regulatory cell therapy for the treatment of recent-onset type 1 diabetes. CLBS03 has been awarded Fast Track and Orphan designations by the FDA. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

Contacts:
Investors:
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
John Menditto
Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: +1-908-842-0084
Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com

LHA Investor Relations
Miriam Weber Miller
Senior Vice President
Phone: +1-212-838-3777
Email: mmiller@lhai.com

Disclaimer

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 15:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC
05:38pNEOSTEM : Caladrius Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming October Conferences
PU
09/27Caladrius Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming October Conferences
GL
08/30Caladrius Biosciences to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global I..
GL
08/09CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/09Caladrius Biosciences Reports 2018 Second Quarter and First Six Months Financ..
GL
08/02CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
08/02CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES TO HOST SECOND : 30 p.m. ET
AQ
06/20CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
06/20CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES : Receives FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Desi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/26CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES : Sicker Than Ever 
09/24CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES : Cheap With Catalysts On The Way 
08/09Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) CEO David Mazzo on Q2 2018 Results - Earni.. 
08/09Caladrius Biosciences beats by $0.22 
07/24Caladrius Bio files for $150M mixed shelf offering 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -20,4 M
Net income 2018 -19,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 48,2 M
Chart CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Caladrius Biosciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Mazzo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg B. Brown Chairman
Joseph Talamo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas W. Losordo Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Regulatory Affairs
Greg Berkin Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC30.77%48
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%29 133
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC26.93%25 281
LONZA GROUP18.00%23 235
INCYTE CORPORATION-34.51%13 299
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.36.58%11 555
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.