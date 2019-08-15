CalAmp : Here Comes The Bus® Expands Across North America To Serve More Families

Hundreds of school districts from Southern California all the way to The Big Apple and hundreds in between have made the Here Comes The Bus app available to families including these new school districts and school bus contractors poised to launch around the start of the coming school year:

San Marcos, California

Elk Grove, California

Redmond, Oregon

Omaha, Nebraska

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Valdosta, Georgia

Douglas County, Georgia

New York City

The Here Comes The Bus app delivers real-time school bus tracking as well as email and push noti cation alerts when the school bus approaches a student's home or bus stop. Launched in 2015 by CalAmp's wholly-owned subsidiary Synovia Solutions, LLC, the app is approaching nearly 1.5 million downloads and has acquired 4.6 stars on the Apple App store with more than 52,000 reviews.

"We're excited to continue our growth to serve more school districts and families with our intuitive mobile app that has become the must-have tool for busy parents to help maintain their busy school and work schedules," said Jon King, senior vice president, Synovia Solutions. "We know how hectic back to school season can be for families and we're committed to delivering a mobile solution that will create a safer and more convenient school bus experience."

The app captured an Innovation Award from IHS Markit at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show and has garnered rave reviews from parents nationwide for its ability to solve a universal problem facing families nationwide: knowing exactly when the school bus will arrive.

"The school day starts for millions of American school children when they board the bus and we're honored to make that journey as safe and seamless as possible," King said.

"Linking parents, students and educators is critical, especially at back to school season when parents' anxiety runs high due to the risks for young children to get on the wrong bus, get oN at the wrong stop or weather related delays," said Michael Burdiek, president and CEO of CalAmp. "Here Comes The Bus is truly remarkable in providing the visibility of the bus route and accurate time of arrival that increases child safety, improves convenience and gives parents peace of mind."