CalAmp : Here Comes The Bus® Expands Across North America To Serve More Families

CALAMP CORP.

CAMP
Here Comes The Bus® Expands Across North America To Serve More Families

08/15/2019

NEWS RELEASE

Here Comes The Bus® Expands Across North America To Serve More Families

8/15/2019

Award-winning school bus tracking app approaches 1.5 million downloads

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of thousands of families across North America will send their children back to school this fall with access to a powerful mobile app that makes catching the school bus a snap.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8587451-

here-comes-the-bus-app-expands/

This plugin is not supported

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy, is celebrating back to school season by helping more children catch the bus safely and conveniently with CalAmp's award-winning mobile app, Here Comes The Bus®.

Hundreds of school districts from Southern California all the way to The Big Apple and hundreds in between have made the Here Comes The Bus app available to families including these new school districts and school bus contractors poised to launch around the start of the coming school year:

San Marcos, California

Elk Grove, California

Redmond, Oregon

Omaha, Nebraska

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Valdosta, Georgia

Douglas County, Georgia

New York City

The Here Comes The Bus app delivers real-time school bus tracking as well as email and push noti cation alerts when the school bus approaches a student's home or bus stop. Launched in 2015 by CalAmp's wholly-owned subsidiary Synovia Solutions, LLC, the app is approaching nearly 1.5 million downloads and has acquired 4.6 stars on the Apple App store with more than 52,000 reviews.

"We're excited to continue our growth to serve more school districts and families with our intuitive mobile app that has become the must-have tool for busy parents to help maintain their busy school and work schedules," said Jon King, senior vice president, Synovia Solutions. "We know how hectic back to school season can be for families and we're committed to delivering a mobile solution that will create a safer and more convenient school bus experience."

The app captured an Innovation Award from IHS Markit at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show and has garnered rave reviews from parents nationwide for its ability to solve a universal problem facing families nationwide: knowing exactly when the school bus will arrive.

"The school day starts for millions of American school children when they board the bus and we're honored to make that journey as safe and seamless as possible," King said.

"Linking parents, students and educators is critical, especially at back to school season when parents' anxiety runs high due to the risks for young children to get on the wrong bus, get oN at the wrong stop or weather related delays," said Michael Burdiek, president and CEO of CalAmp. "Here Comes The Bus is truly remarkable in providing the visibility of the bus route and accurate time of arrival that increases child safety, improves convenience and gives parents peace of mind."

Follow Here Comes the Bus on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Synovia Solutions, LLC

Founded in 2012, Synovia Solutions, LLC provides GPS-driven smart eet technology applications to increase savings, enhance safety and improve service. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of CalAmp® (Nasdaq: CAMP), Synovia delivers a powerful cloud-based solution via a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. With a nationwide customer base in K-12 transportation and municipal eet management services, Synovia provides digital services that deliver essential, real-time data for smarter eet management.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating e cient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTubeor CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, CalAmp logo and Here Comes The Bus are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its a liates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CalAmp Media Contact:

CalAmp Investor Contact:

Angela Baldwin

Leanne K. Sievers

Merritt Group

Shelton Group

650.270.3082

949.224.3874

baldwin@merrittgrp.com

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Disclaimer

CalAmp Corporation published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 12:06:06 UTC
