CalAmp : Launches iOn™ Tag Service Extending Visibility and Tracking to Service-Critical Assets

02/18/2020 | 07:46am EST

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced commercial availability of iOn Tag visibility services that help fleet operators monitor and protect assets critical to service delivery. CalAmp iOn Tag smart sensors affix to diagnostic test equipment and other valuable service tools to help ensure the right equipment is in the right vehicle, yard or storage area, enabling improved service, operational efficiency, and cost savings on equipment that may otherwise be lost or misplaced.

Fleet operators are often responsible for thousands of dollars' worth of critical equipment and assets required to deliver their services to end customers. Most existing fleet management solutions don't effectively track ancillary assets in relation to service vehicles causing costly service or project delays.

CalAmp iOn Tag smart sensors can be affixed to any asset and activated through the iOn Tag visibility service powered by the CalAmp Telematics Cloud. If tools or other valuable assets are left behind, the system will identify the last known location and alert fleet managers and drivers to assist in a quick recovery. A flexible API interface allows fleet operators and telematics service providers (TSPs) to incorporate the iOn Tag visibility service, or other CalAmp micro-services such as CrashBoxx, directly into their custom applications.

"We discovered through our engagement with fleet managers and TSPs that their asset management pain points were not addressed cost-effectively with existing asset visibility solutions," said Michael Burdiek, CEO for CalAmp. "Now with CalAmp iOn Tag service, fleet operators and TSPs can deploy custom solutions to more effectively manage a wider range of vehicles and assets with full visibility and edge intelligence, all at a lower cost than alternative, stand-alone cellular-based solutions."

For more information on CalAmp's fleet management and asset tracking services watch this short video.

About CalAmp
CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack®, Tracker and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, CalAmp logo and LoJack are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CalAmp Corp. Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calamp-launches-ion-tag-service-extending-visibility-and-tracking-to-service-critical-assets-301005528.html

SOURCE CalAmp


© PRNewswire 2020
