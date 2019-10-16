CalAmp : LoJack Mexico and MAN Truck & Bus Announce Strategic Alliance

NEWS RELEASE

LoJack Mexico and MAN Truck & Bus Announce Strategic Alliance

10/16/2019

MAN Truck & Bus Mexico vehicles secured with LoJack Mexico telematics and surveillance video technology MEXICO CITY and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced its subsidiary, LoJack Mexico, has established a strategic alliance with the Volkswagen Group's truck and bus manufacturing division, MAN Truck & Bus Mexico. LoJack Mexico will enable MAN Truck & Bus to deliver advanced telematics and surveillance video services across its entire range of truck and bus vehicles sold in Mexico.

In close collaboration with MAN Truck & Bus, LoJack Mexico developed a robust and customized connected vehicle solution that focuses on security, improved road safety and operational eOciency for MAN´s Qeet customers and their drivers. The Xrst phase of the solution deployment will provide real-time video surveillance via in-cab cameras, followed by a second telematics-focused phase delivering critical data on driver behavior, gas consumption, failure codes and other vehicle performance reporting.

"At MAN Truck & Bus Mexico we are very aware of the needs of our customers and believe telematics and video technology can deliver high value services and an improved user experience for them," said René Chávez, homologation and government aPairs engineer EU - BR - MX for Man Truck & Bus Mexico. "LoJack Mexico's state- of-the-art technology, national presence and best-in-class security services will help us achieve our project goals."

LoJack Mexico telematics and surveillance video technology will be installed on the MAN bus and truck assembly line and sold to the Mexican market with plans to expand distribution to other Latin American markets.

"We are very pleased to have been chosen as a strategic partner of a world leader in automotive manufacturing," said David Roman, general manager for LoJack Mexico. "Our telematics and security technology help mitigate risk,