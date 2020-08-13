Log in
Calavo Growers Announces Senior Management Promotions

08/13/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, today announced promotions for two senior executives.

Robert Wedin has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Fresh Sales. Wedin joined Calavo in 1973 at the Company’s packinghouse in Santa Barbara and has served as Vice President, Sales and Fresh Marketing since 1993. Wedin has also served as a director of the California Avocado Commission and is currently a board and executive committee member of Producesupply.org, a consortium of leading produce suppliers who are working to facilitate E-commerce adoption in the produce supply chain. 

“Calavo is fortunate to have an executive of Rob’s caliber, with his deep knowledge of our business and the industry. Over his many years of leadership at Calavo, Rob has delivered a strong record of business growth, developed new organizational capabilities and cultivated strategic customer relationships,” said James E. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Calavo.

Mark Lodge has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer responsible for overseeing all of Calavo’s production facilities in the U.S. and Mexico. Lodge joined Calavo in 2019 as Executive Vice President of RFG Business Operations, following 25 years leading large scale manufacturing and logistics businesses. He served most recently as Executive Vice President at Revolution Foods, supplying all-natural school meals across the U.S. Prior to that, he was President at True Fresh HPP and True Food Innovations, and was instrumental in establishing the Fresh & Easy manufacturing business in the U.S. for Tesco, plc.

“Mark has brought his expertise in food service innovation to our operations and has demonstrated his capability as a business leader in evolving and strengthening our global supply chain,” said Gibson. "These promotions recognize the impact of Rob and Mark’s outstanding leadership in their respective roles. They will continue to work closely with me and the rest of the executive team to drive the success of our company.”

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.

Investor Contact:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Lisa Mueller, Senior Vice President
(310) 622-8231
calavo@finprofiles.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
