Calavo Growers : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 8, 2020

05/19/2020 | 04:13pm EDT

SANTA PAULA, Calif., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2020, after the market closes on Monday, June 8, 2020.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • Live conference call: 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international) with conference ID: 13703761.
  • Live and archived webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Calavo's investor relations website at http://ir.calavo.com.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company's Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo's fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.

Contact: Financial Profiles, Inc.
Lisa Mueller, Senior Vice President
(310) 622-8231
calavo@finprofiles.com

Source: Calavo Growers, Inc.

Disclaimer

Calavo Growers Inc. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 20:12:04 UTC
