Caldwell Partners International : Recruits Todd Lingle to Advance, the Firm's Emerging Leader and Advancing Professional Recruitment Offering

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) today announced a major enhancement to its recruiting capabilities in the emerging leader and advancing professional sector with the addition of Todd Lingle as a director in Caldwell Advance, based in the firm's Los Angeles office.

"Todd brings an excellent blend of experience to the Caldwell team," said Chris Beck, chief operating officer of Caldwell. "He combines 15+ years of recruiting experience in functional roles in finance and accounting, human resources and sales and marketing across industries in North America with an inside perspective on The Predictive Index, the award-winning talent optimization platform that helps us take our search process to the next level."

Mr. Lingle joins Caldwell after leading the global talent acquisition functions for two private equity backed organizations; Vistage International and The Predictive Index. Prior to his career in corporate talent acquisition, he founded Kamus Executive Search, a boutique firm focused on recruiting middle management to mid-cap and enterprise companies. He began his executive search career at The Lucas Group, where he became a senior partner.

Mr. Lingle holds a BS in business from University of Colorado at Boulder. He has held board roles at the National Human Resources Association (NHRA), is actively involved with TAGSD, an advisory board for talent acquisition leaders, and has been a Vistage Key Executive advisory member.

"This expansion of our Caldwell Advance team further strengthens our ability to connect our clients with transformational talent," said John Wallace, chief executive officer of Caldwell. "Our primary purpose is to enable organizations to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain the best people, and this reinforcement of our Caldwell Advance team will further enhance our ability to deliver long term value to our clients."

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain their best people. Our reputation–nearly 50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Understanding that transformative talent is not limited to executive levels, our Caldwell Advance solution focuses on emerging leaders and advancing professionals who can also have a profound impact on a company's ability to turn potential into success. We also leverage our skills and networks to provide agile talent solutions in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. Also, we are the largest licensed certified partner of The Predictive Index (PI), an award-winning talent optimization platform with a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that – when integrated with our search process – helps clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results as fast as possible.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

