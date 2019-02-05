Caldwell Partners International : is the largest certified partner of The Predictive Index

-Firm leverages Predictive Index's talent optimization platform to better serve clients in maximizing workforce productivity-

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) today announced it is now the largest certified partner of The Predictive Index (PI) in the world.

The Predictive Index is an award-winning talent optimization platform that aligns business strategy with people strategy for optimal business results through scientifically validated assessments and strategy and design software. It is built on a simple methodology that allows businesses and leaders to understand what drives their people.

Through this partnership, Caldwell is now the world's largest licensed certified partner of PI, trained and qualified to sell and implement the solution for clients. Working collaboratively with clients, PI allows Caldwell to create unique job targets displaying the behavioral requirements the best fit candidate will likely possess for a respective role. Behavioral and cognitive assessments are then administered to candidates through PI to scientifically measure their predicted behaviors and learning agility relative to the job target. PI provides clear, objective information on a candidate's fit relative to the role, guidance to optimize team communication, and guidance for effective onboarding.

"Following on last week's announcement of PI raising $50 million in growth-stage capital, we're excited to announce our deepened relationship via our becoming a certified partner," said Chris Beck, chief operating officer of Caldwell. "The Predictive Index gives us a scientific way to help our clients reach their goals by connecting their business strategy with their people strategy."

Beck continued: "We have been clients of PI for over five years, and have been using its talent acquisition components in searches for the last 18 months with great results. The assessment itself is surprisingly quick, amazingly accurate and independently scientifically validated. The insights provided help our clients better understand their people so they can get aligned and move confidently toward their business goals. Beyond mere talent acquisition, it's about optimizing talent across the life cycle of a company's employees—maximizing development and engagement, and providing a visible way to manage the underpinning strategy."

"Leveraging The Predictive Index's proven platform as part of our search process allows us to be more deeply impactful on our clients' talent strategy and deliver greater value in the process," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "We are excited to now be able to provide our clients with access to the people science, data, and strategy they need to make objective hiring decisions, design great teams and culture, and reach their strategic business goals."

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, assess, recruit and retain their best people. Our reputation–nearly 50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We leverage our skills and networks to also provide agile talent in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations, as well as talent optimization as a certified partner of Predictive Index. With offices and partners across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

